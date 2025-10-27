Navient Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) today announced its designation as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women’s professional organization. The Forum of Executive Women annually honors the top public companies in the region with 30% or more women on their respective boards. This is the eleventh time that Navient has been recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity.

The Forum of Executive Women's annual Women in Leadership Report provides an annual examination on diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region. This year, The Forum reported a record number of Champions of Board Diversity -- with 54 companies receiving the designation, growing 46% over the last two years. The Champions of Board Diversity were celebrated on Friday, October 24 at The Forum’s annual Leadership Breakfast, featuring speakers on the theme of Women, Wealth, and Power: The Great Wealth Transfer.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more at navient.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women

The Forum is a membership organization and a network of over 600 women leaders representing diverse industries, backgrounds, and lived experiences. Forum members are the leaders of Philadelphia’s most important institutions and represent all of the sectors that drive our regional economy. The Forum of Executive Women was founded in 1977, a time when there were only a handful of women in leadership roles in Philadelphia. Forum members boldly gathered to share their experiences navigating barriers to leadership, galvanized by a mutual desire to advance more women into the top roles of the Philadelphia region. As women’s leadership in the region has expanded, so has our organization. Today, The Forum is a mission-driven organization with initiatives that serve to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Learn more at foew.com.

Contacts

Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 703-831-6347, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 571-592-8582, jen.earyes@navient.com