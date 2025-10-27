Access Softek Partners with Array to Deliver Embedded Credit, Identity, Privacy Tools and More in Digital Banking

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Softek, Inc., a pioneer in digital banking technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Array, a leading provider of embeddable fintech products. Through this integration, Access Softek introduces Access LifeHub, a new suite of digital services that empower consumers to manage their credit, identity, privacy and more directly within their mobile and online banking experience.

Access LifeHub integrates seamlessly into Access Softek’s digital banking platform, allowing financial institutions to activate consumer-facing tools quickly and with minimal lift. The suite includes a robust free tier and optional premium upgrades, giving users flexible access to powerful tools while enabling new subscription-based revenue opportunities for banks and credit unions.

“This partnership brings next-generation financial empowerment to digital banking,” said Chris Doner, CEO of Access Softek. “Consumers expect more than just transactions—they expect insights, tools, and protection that help them take control of their financial lives. Partnering with Array allows us to deliver exactly that, seamlessly inside the digital experience.”

The Access LifeHub platform includes:

Credit Monitoring – Real-time access to credit scores and reports.

– Real-time access to credit scores and reports. Identity Protection – Alerts for potential breaches and suspicious activity.

– Alerts for potential breaches and suspicious activity. Privacy Management – Tools to safeguard personal information online.

– Tools to safeguard personal information online. Subscription Management – A place to track, manage, and cancel recurring payments.





Premium upgrades include offerings such as:

BuildCredit Account – A no-interest, credit-building savings tool that reports to all three credit bureaus.

– A no-interest, credit-building savings tool that reports to all three credit bureaus. BuildCredit Rent – Rent payment reporting to help build credit history.

– Rent payment reporting to help build credit history. Student Loan Aid – A service that helps borrowers optimize federal student loan repayment.





These premium features help financial institutions deepen engagement, improve loyalty, and generate new non-interest income—while giving consumers a unified way to strengthen their financial health and digital safety.

By embedding Access LifeHub, Access Softek expands its portfolio of innovative digital banking services that help community banks and credit unions stay competitive with secure, data-driven, and revenue-generating solutions.

To learn more about Access Softek, visit www.accesssoftek.com .

To learn more about Array, visit www.array.com .

