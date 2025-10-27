Labviva Announces Smart Suppliers of the Future Program, Accelerates the Amazonification of Life Sciences Procurement

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labviva , the leading AI-powered procurement platform for life sciences, today announced the launch of Smart Suppliers of the Future. Driven by strong customer demand, the global initiative helps lab equipment suppliers expand their reach, fully digitalize their catalogs, and unlock new business opportunities through Labviva’s supplier network. By growing Labviva’s network of more than 15 million products from 18,000 manufacturers, Smart Suppliers of the Future will drive supplier diversity and deliver better pricing options for scientific supplies and chemicals across Europe.

The Labviva platform provides scientists and procurement professionals with instant access to a curated global supplier ecosystem, ranging from industry leaders to small, local, and green-certified businesses. It connects pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and research institutions to 90% of all life sciences suppliers across Europe and the United States. This milestone brings the company closer to fulfilling the promise of the “Amazonification” of life sciences procurement. Its expanding supplier roster includes Antibodies.com, Autogen, Element Lab Solutions (UK & IRL), Marathon LS, Medsupply, MiDSCI, Spectrum Chemical, Stratech, TDG, and many more.

“Labviva’s marketplace eliminates barriers to entry, granting us direct engagement with leading research organizations that were previously locked into legacy supplier relationships or simply didn’t have the resources to restructure their supply base,” said Rachel Milne, General Manager at Element Lab Solutions UK. “By digitalizing our catalogs and enabling real-time marketing, Labviva empowers us to compete directly for the business of several of the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and university laboratories while giving them faster access to the equipment and chemicals they need to accelerate discovery.”

For research organizations, Labviva enables the comparison of products, pricing, and availability across multiple sites, eliminating hours of manual research and reducing R&D costs. The platform’s AI-powered insights further enable no-touch forecasting, automated inventory replenishment, and seamless compliance with regulatory and sustainability requirements.

“Smart Suppliers of the Future demonstrates our commitment to rapidly expanding our global network to give research organizations more choice as they navigate challenges such as tariffs, funding cuts, and trade wars,” said Siamak Baharloo , CEO of Labviva. “Our goal is to empower smart suppliers throughout Europe with growth opportunities while transforming procurement into a strategic driver of efficiency, resilience, and scientific innovation for researchers.”

With Labviva, research organizations gain end-to-end visibility, flexibility, and compliance, while suppliers benefit from direct access to buyers at the world’s leading laboratories. The result is a frictionless supply chain that accelerates source-to-pay processes and advances the pace of scientific discovery.

About Labviva

Labviva is the leading AI-powered source-to-pay provider for life sciences, connecting researchers, suppliers, and procurement teams on a single intuitive platform that supports the priorities of scientists. Representing 90% of life sciences suppliers across the U.S. and Europe, Labviva’s supplier network empowers organizations to simplify purchasing, improve compliance, and achieve sustainability goals. Suppliers benefit from full digitalization of their catalogs, with products mapped directly into scientific applications, techniques, and protocols. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit www.labviva.com .

