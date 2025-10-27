Artelo Biosciences Names Veteran Life Sciences Executive Mark Spring, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatological, or neurological conditions, today announced the appointment of Mark Spring, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Spring had been serving as a financial consultant to the Company since December 2024. The appointment strengthens Artelo’s financial leadership as it advances its clinical pipeline and corporate growth initiatives.

Mark Spring brings 30 years of experience in life sciences to his role, including financial leadership of private and public, domestic and multinational, commercial and development stage companies. Mr. Spring recently served as interim CFO for LENZ Therapeutics through its reverse merger transaction and was co-founder and CFO of Secura Bio, a commercial-stage oncology therapeutics company. He also served as CFO for Hyperion Therapeutics, Prometheus Laboratories, Veracyte, Sotera Wireless, and Genoptix. Mr. Spring has extensive M&A and licensing experience with significant roles in major transactions at Caremark, Dade Behring, Baxter, MedImmune, Prometheus and Genoptix. He holds a BA in Business Administration from Monmouth College, completed postgraduate studies at the University of Texas at Dallas, and is a Certified Public Accountant (active).

“Mark’s extensive experience across commercial-stage and development-stage biopharmaceutical companies makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “Since his engagement in December, Mark has strengthened our financial operations, supported the execution of our capital strategy, and enhanced our shareholder communications. His experience and steady leadership are expected to be instrumental as we advance our product candidates and build shareholder value.”

“I have developed strong conviction in Artelo’s strategy, development programs and leadership,” said Mark Spring. “Working closely with the team has given me a clear view of the Company’s operational strengths, prudent approach to capital allocation, and commitment to advancing high-value programs. I’m confident in Artelo’s potential and look forward to helping drive disciplined financial execution and long-term growth.”

About Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading-edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

