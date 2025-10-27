Halberd Corporation Successfully Demonstrates its Proprietary Breakthrough AI Technology for Behavioral Analysis Platform

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) today announced the successful completion of a technical feasibility demonstration for NeuroSense AI, its proprietary behavioral intelligence platform in development. The live demonstration, conducted Thursday before key stakeholders, validated the platform's core technological approach and confirmed the feasibility of multi-modal behavioral analysis employing advanced artificial intelligence.

Successful Technical Demonstration

In a live demonstration before clinical advisors and company leadership, the NeuroSense AI development team successfully showcased the platform's capacity to:

Capture and process real-time behavioral data with professional-grade accuracy Extract multiple behavioral features simultaneously (vocal patterns, energy levels, temporal characteristics) Generate automated behavioral assessments and visualizations Demonstrate integration readiness with Claude AI for advanced pattern interpretation and capacity to demonstrate deviations from pre-establish norms





"The demonstration exceeded our expectations," said William Hartman, CEO of Halberd Corporation. "Seeing the core technology working in real-time – capturing data, analyzing patterns, and generating insights within seconds – validated our confidence in this platform's potential to transform TBI research."

Technology Validation Milestone

The successful demonstration represents a critical development milestone, confirming that:

Core Technologies Are Proven: The platform leverages commercially available, enterprise-grade technologies including Claude AI (Anthropic), industry-standard audio processing libraries, and cloud-native architecture patterns.

Real-Time Processing Works: The system demonstrated capability to process behavioral data and generate analysis in real-time, a critical requirement for continuous monitoring applications.

Multi-Modal Integration Is Feasible: The demonstration validated the technical approach to combining multiple data streams (vocal, movement, social) into unified behavioral assessments.

Clinical Advisor Engagement

The demonstration was conducted for the Halberd Team who are evaluating potential advisory roles for the platform's clinical development and validation strategy. Their expertise will be instrumental in designing validation protocols and establishing research partnerships.

"Having clinical expertise involved at this early stage ensures that our platform properly and efficiently addresses real research needs and follows appropriate validation pathways, while adhering to established protocols," noted a member of the development team. "The technical demonstration helped our clinical advisors understand both the platform's capabilities and its potential applications in TBI research."

Development Status and Timeline

NeuroSense AI is currently in active development following successful proof-of-concept validation:

Current Status:

Core technical architecture validated through live demonstration Multi-modal data processing capabilities confirmed AI integration approach proven feasible Development environment established and operational





Next Development Phases:

Complete integration of all platform components (3-4 months) Advanced behavioral analysis algorithm development (3-4 months) Clinical interface and reporting system (2-3 months) Production deployment and optimization (2-3 months)





Technology Foundation

The platform's technical approach combines proven commercial technologies:

Data Processing: Professional-grade audio and video analysis using industry-standard scientific computing frameworks

AI Analysis: Claude AI integration (Anthropic) for advanced pattern recognition and behavioral interpretation

Infrastructure: Cloud-native architecture supporting scalable deployment from single-subject studies to large multi-site trials

Interface: Modern web-based dashboard for real-time monitoring and historical analysis

Investor and Stakeholder Communication

"We're sharing this update with our shareholders because the successful demonstration represents tangible progress," said Hartman. "While we remain early in development, we've now proven the technical feasibility of our approach. This isn't vaporware or just a concept – we have working technology that demonstrates the platform's core capabilities. Perhaps even more significantly, this technology can be used in research endeavors, even unrelated to workload pursuits involving traumatic brain injury and other medical maladies."

The company emphasized that significant work remains before the platform is ready for commercial deployment, including:

Complete platform integration and testing Rigorous validation studies with research partners Peer-reviewed publication of validation results Regulatory pathway development for clinical applications





Transparency and Realistic Expectations

Halberd maintains transparency regarding the platform's development status:

What Exists Now: Working technology demonstrating core capabilities and technical feasibility

What's Being Built: Complete integrated platform with all features, interfaces, and deployment capabilities

What's Required for Validation: Rigorous scientific validation through research partnerships and peer-reviewed publication

What's Needed for Market Entry: Established clinical evidence, research adoption, and demonstrated utility in actual studies

Next Steps

Immediate Focus:

Implementation of next steps in TBI research initiative with Mississippi State University Continue platform development on established timeline Finalize clinical advisory board membership Advance research partnership discussions Submit grant applications for validation funding





Upcoming Milestones:

Complete development documentation and architecture finalization Demonstrate expanded platform capabilities Announce research partnership agreements Initiate pilot validation studies





To get the latest on Halberd’s exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/).

For more information, please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

X:@HalberdC

About NeuroSense AI

NeuroSense AI is a behavioral intelligence platform in development by Halberd Corporation, designed to transform preclinical TBI research through multi-modal behavioral analysis and advanced AI interpretation. The platform combines ultrasonic vocalization analysis, micro-movement tracking, and social behavior monitoring with Claude AI-powered pattern recognition to provide objective, continuous assessment of neurological function and recovery. For more information, visit NeuroSenseAI.ai

About Halberd Corporation

Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) is a technology holding company focused on developing breakthrough solutions for healthcare and medical applications. The Company's portfolio includes innovative approaches to disease treatment, diagnostic technologies, and AI-powered healthcare platforms. Halberd is committed to improving human health outcomes through advanced technology development and strategic partnerships with leading research institutions.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Halberd Corporation's business prospects and its NeuroSense AI platform. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company’ cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.