Kornit Digital to Unveil Breakthrough Footwear Solution, All-Inclusive Click Business Model, Screen-Replacement Innovations for Bulk Apparel and Mass Fashion Production 

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITMA Asia + CITME Singapore 2025 -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced it will take center stage at ITMA Asia + CITME Singapore 2025, showcasing how digital is now transforming the core of apparel and footwear manufacturing.

From October 28 – 31, Kornit will unveil three major innovations shaping the future of the industry: its new digital footwear solution, introduction of the All-Inclusive Click (AIC) business model to the Asian market, and demonstration of how its MAX and Apollo technologies are replacing traditional screen printing for bulk apparel and mass fashion production.

Visitors to Hall 6, Stand C204 at Singapore Expo will experience a dynamic and immersive presentation of Kornit’s vision for agile, smart manufacturing. Live demonstrations will show how Kornit enables brands and manufacturers to design, produce, and deliver at record speed with highest levels of quality, creativity, efficiency, and sustainability.

A highlight of the event will be Kornit’s breakthrough footwear solution, making its Asian debut after two years of development and collaboration with leading global brands. Millions of pairs of athletic shoes are already being produced and sold using Kornit’s technology, proving that digital footwear manufacturing is no longer a concept but a commercial reality. The system enables high-quality decoration directly on technical fabrics, unlocking unlimited design freedom, faster time-to-market, and a cleaner, more efficient production model for the sports and athleisure markets.

Kornit will also introduce its All-Inclusive Click (AIC) business model to the Asian region. AIC puts customers at the center, giving them a simpler, more predictable, and more profitable way to grow. By turning digital production into a fully managed service, AIC helps customers reduce operational complexity, gain transparency over costs, and scale faster with confidence. This model ensures Kornit’s success is directly tied to the customer’s success, building long-term partnerships focused on performance, efficiency, and shared growth.

Another major focus at ITMA is Kornit’s leadership in bulk apparel production, demonstrating how MAX technology and Apollo systems are replacing traditional screen printing for longer runs. Visitors will see Kornit’s solutions delivering quality that surpasses traditional screen printing, along with the consistency and speed of analog production, combined with the flexibility, sustainability, and economics of digital. This evolution positions Kornit as the new benchmark for mass-production apparel, enabling brands and manufacturers to meet growing demand for speed, quality, and efficiency without compromise.

Kornit will additionally demonstrate mass production for the fashion and apparel market using its Presto MAX system. This features, for the first time, a combined neon and white live production with special capabilities for printing on dark fabrics with advanced texture printing (XDi) effects—offering new levels of creativity and product differentiation.

Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital, said: “At ITMA Asia, we are not just presenting solutions, we are presenting the future of how fashion and textiles are created. From footwear to bulk apparel, and from high-volume manufacturing to personalized production, Kornit is proving that digital can now replace analog at every level. The AIC model and our latest technologies make sustainable, high-quality, on-demand production a reality today.”

Kornit’s booth will highlight the company’s leadership with real customer success stories and partnerships with technology leaders that show agility, profitability, and sustainability in action. Visitors will experience the full Kornit ecosystem, connecting design, production, and fulfillment through a seamless, data-driven workflow.

Key technologies featured at ITMA Asia + CITME Singapore 2025 include:

Atlas MAX PLUS – Retail-grade quality with 3D effects and DTFilm capabilities for apparel/accessories



– Retail-grade quality with 3D effects and DTFilm capabilities for apparel/accessories Apollo – Automated, high-throughput delivering quality that surpasses traditional screen printing for mass digital manufacturing.



– Automated, high-throughput delivering quality that surpasses traditional screen printing for mass digital manufacturing. Presto MAX – Direct-to-fabric printing with white and neon inks, exceptional hand-feel, and advanced texture printing (XDI) for dark fabrics.



– Direct-to-fabric printing with white and neon inks, exceptional hand-feel, and advanced texture printing (XDI) for dark fabrics. Footwear Solution – Fully digital, high-performance workflow for athletic and technical footwear.



– Fully digital, high-performance workflow for athletic and technical footwear. All-Inclusive Click (AIC) Model – New operational approach delivering predictable costs and shared success.



– New operational approach delivering predictable costs and shared success. K-Flow – Precision job management and color control for full production visibility.





Kornit invites attendees to visit Hall 6, Stand C204 at ITMA Asia + CITME Singapore 2025 and experience firsthand how digital is replacing analog, sustainability is replacing waste, and creativity is becoming the driving force behind global textile production.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

