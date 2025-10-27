Comfort Is the New Beautiful: EKOUAER x Bedsure Launch New Collection to Redefine Comfort as a Lifestyle

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off its 10th anniversary celebration, EKOUAER unveils a new milestone in collaboration with global home brand Bedsure, presenting a limited-edition collection built around the concept of comfort aesthetics. Rooted in softness and simplicity, the collection reimagines the connection between what we wear and how we live—extending comfort beyond traditional loungewear into a fluid, all-day lifestyle experience. By extending the boundaries between home living and personal style, the collaboration empowers users to embrace a seamless way of living where personal style and everyday ease naturally align.

Where Comfort Meets Design

At the heart of the EKOUAER x Bedsure collaboration lies a shared pursuit: to redefine comfort as a form of contemporary style. Drawing inspiration from soft-touch fabrics and minimalist design, the collection introduces a new attitude toward everyday living—one that seamlessly connects the feel of home with the language of fashion. These pieces aren’t just meant to be worn or used—they’re designed to inhabit both space and self.

By merging interior warmth with wearable form, the series challenges the traditional limits of loungewear and home goods. Comfort, in this vision, is no longer something confined to private moments indoors—it travels with you, expressed through texture, silhouette, and intention. It’s a fluid aesthetic that transitions from morning to evening, from bed to gathering space, offering a sense of ease that doesn’t compromise on style. With this collection, comfort becomes not only a feeling, but a design philosophy that moves with you.





From EKOUAER’s signature knit sweater sleepwear to Bedsure’s beloved GentleSoft® Blanket, the collection creates a tactile dialogue between wearable softness and interior warmth. Every piece is meant to embody a transitional sensibility—effortlessly shifting from rest to routine, from private moments to shared spaces.





Redefining Comfort for a New Generation

In collaboration, EKOUAER and Bedsure introduce a new vision of modern living—one that speaks to a generation redefining the meaning of comfort. With Comfort Lifestyle 2.0, the collection responds to Gen Z’s evolving values, where the lines between home, fashion, and self-expression are no longer rigid but thoughtfully extended.

This new lifestyle proposition is not about choosing between looking good and feeling at ease—it’s about integrating both. By pairing tactile fabrics with understated silhouettes, the collection offers pieces that move effortlessly between spaces and moods, embodying the idea that aesthetics go beyond appearance—comfort is a way of life.





Celebrate 10 Years of Style and Comfort: EKOUAER Anniversary Top Picks

As EKOUAER marks a decade of elevating everyday wear, the 10th Anniversary Top Picks Collection spotlights signature pieces designed to empower your lifestyle. Each look is crafted to move with you—offering not just comfort, but versatility, confidence, and freedom to express who you are, wherever your day takes you.

EKOUAER Women’s Satin Silky Pajama Set – From Lounge to Street, Without Changing

This set isn’t just for sleeping—it’s a styling tool that unlocks effortless transitions in your day.

Empowering Comfort: Ultra-soft satin helps you reset and recharge, whether you’re unwinding at home or stepping out.

Style Freedom: Wear the top as a luxe button-down or layer it as a light jacket—mix and match for countless looks.

Everyday Confidence: The wide-leg pants and elastic waist provide ease without sacrificing elegance, so you feel put-together, even in downtime.

Your Day, Your Way: Ideal for remote work, casual outings, or even low-key events where comfort and presence matter equally.

EKOUAER Classic Button-Down Satin Pajama Set – Ready for Rest and Real Life

Designed to feel like self-care in fabric form, this set gives you a polished look with none of the pressure.

Empowering Sleep: Lightweight, temperature-regulating satin supports deeper rest—perfect for hot sleepers or busy minds.

Seamless Living: Classic tailoring and elegant piping allow you to wake up looking ready for coffee runs or video calls.

Giftable Confidence: It’s not just a set—it’s a celebration of women who deserve to feel beautiful, every day. Ideal for giving comfort that lasts beyond the moment.

Low Effort, High Impact: Easy to care for and wrinkle-resistant—this set works with your lifestyle, not against it.

EKOUAER Women’s Classic Satin Pajama Set – Style That Adapts to You

A flexible essential for women who want their wardrobe to reflect every side of their life.

Adaptable Luxury: Satin fabric feels indulgent but wears like a second skin—lightweight, breathable, and endlessly wearable.

Self-Expression, Elevated: Style the top with jeans or heels, the bottoms with your favorite cami—the set encourages creative mixing and personal flair.

Every Occasion, Every Mood: Whether you’re hosting, traveling, or just taking the day slow, this set empowers you to show up as your full, comfortable self.

Effortless Elegance: With subtle details like contrast piping and a chest pocket, it’s both functional and fashion-forward.

Step Into a Decade of Style & Comfort

Don’t miss your chance to own EKOUAER’s most-loved looks from the past 10 years—limited-edition favorites, curated to elevate your everyday wardrobe. Whether you’re upgrading your loungewear or gifting someone special, these anniversary picks are designed to inspire confidence, comfort, and effortless beauty.

Shop the 10th Anniversary Collection Now

Ready to Refresh Your Closet?

From best-selling sleepwear to fashion-forward essentials, EKOUAER’s full collection lets you dress the way you want to feel—at home, on the go, and everywhere in between.

Browse the EKOUAER Flagship Store

Contact: Dana Li, pr@ekouaer.com