Kornit Digital Launches Breakthrough Footwear Solution at ITMA Asia + CITME Singapore 2025, Bringing Scalable Digital Production to Sports and Athleisure

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITMA Asia + CITME Singapore 2025 -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced a major industry milestone: the commercial launch of its groundbreaking digital footwear solution for sports and athleisure markets.

After two years of intensive development and close collaboration with leading global brands, together with its customers, the company is unveiling its complete footwear solution at ITMA Asia + CITME Singapore 2025, marking a turning point for digital production in footwear. For the first time, Kornit technology has crossed the milestone of more than one million pairs of sports shoes sold globally under leading brands, proving that digital footwear manufacturing has moved beyond concept and is now a fully scaled commercial reality.

A Massive Market Opportunity for Digital Transformation, and Kornit is Just Getting Started

The addressable market Kornit is targeting represents roughly one billion decorated shoe uppers each year across the global sports and athleisure footwear industry. This is a massive and fast-growing segment shaped by consumer demand for variety, innovation, and personalization. Kornit’s technology directly addresses the key challenges of this market, including design limitations, long development cycles, and overproduction, by replacing complex analog decoration with a single-step digital workflow that delivers durability, flexibility, and limitless design freedom. Kornit’s patented technology enables high-quality, durable prints directly on technical fabrics used in footwear, combining precision, sustainability, and performance in one streamlined process. This innovation redefines how footwear is designed and produced, shifting from traditional mass-production methods to agile, efficient, and creative digital workflows that allow brands to create on demand.

Following successful deployments with two leading footwear manufacturers in China, Kornit is expanding globally with additional customers in Vietnam and in Germany, setting a new standard for agility, creativity, and sustainability across the world’s leading footwear hubs. Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital said:

“The footwear industry is undergoing a profound transformation. Through close collaboration with visionary partners and relentless innovation, we have developed a fully digital solution that redefines how shoes are designed, produced, and delivered. What started as a concept is now being adopted at scale, with leading global brands. Kornit has always been about pushing boundaries, and this milestone marks a new era for digital manufacturing and sustainable growth.”

Customer feedback highlights that Kornit’s digital solution has dramatically accelerated footwear development and unlocked creative freedom. What took months now happens in days, enabling brands to respond faster to trends and deliver distinctive, high-performance products with consistency and efficiency.

Kornit’s footwear solution also sets new standards for sustainability. The process requires no water, uses minimal energy, and enables local, near-shore production—reducing waste, inventory, and carbon footprint while allowing brands to produce only what is sold.

Looking ahead, Kornit’s next-generation patented footwear technology will be introduced at Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt, showcasing new specialized polymers and expanded material compatibility that will further enhance performance and scalability.

Visit Kornit at ITMA Asia + CITME Singapore 2025, Hall 6 Stand C204, to experience how creativity is replacing complexity and digital is replacing analog, empowering the footwear industry to move at the speed of imagination, with Kornit leading the way.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

