24/7 Market News: VENU’s $350M McKinney Sunset Amphitheater Hitting Key Construction Milestones

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that the construction of VENU’s (NYSE American: VENU) $350 million Sunset Amphitheater in McKinney, Texas, is progressing on schedule, marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to redefine the live entertainment landscape through real estate–backed, community-integrated entertainment campuses.





The state-of-the-art, 20,000-seat premium amphitheater is projected to begin its inaugural concert season in 2026, which could grow to more than 80 shows annually, in its first full year, featuring premier global talent.

Strategically located at the intersection of US 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, the Sunset Amphitheater sits within a 30-minute drive of nearly 4 million residents and just over an hour from almost 10 million people, one of the most lucrative and demographically dynamic catchment zones in the nation.

The amphitheater’s 46-acre site is designed to function year-round with a multi-season configuration, hosting 20,000 attendees in warm months, and reconfiguring to seat 5,000 guests in the winter with heated flooring and a partially enclosed roof and wind walls to maintain comfort in colder weather.





Key features include:

295 Fire Pit Suites, offering VIP parking, food and beverage service, and premium sightlines. Over 250 suites have already been sold, with prices ranging from $298 thousand to $1 million per suite.

The Aikman Club, an ultra-premium members-only space named after VENU partner and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, includes fine dining, concierge services, and VIP seating. Memberships are selling for $150,000. Approximately 25% are reserved for individuals, with the rest available per show.

Sponsorship from EIGHT Elite Light Beer, a brand co-founded by Aikman, reinforces the venue’s strong Texas ties and premium identity.



A Model Designed for Scale

Drawing on experience from its Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, VENU continues to refine its construction process to deliver on-demand fulfillment of premium entertainment facilities with increased speed and efficiency. This approach underpins the Company’s growing portfolio, now over $5 billion in total pipeline, with $1.3 billion currently under construction across multiple states and 38 municipalities actively negotiating for future campuses.

“From day one, we’ve been clear about how we intend to fund expansion — through public-private partnerships, FireSuite sales, and sale-leasebacks,” said CEO and Chairman J.W. Roth. “Our growth is accelerating faster than we expected, and the foundation we’ve laid is designed for scale.”

FireSuites: The Backbone of VENU’s Expansion

Central to VENU’s business model are its Luxe FireSuites, real estate–backed, triple-net-leased VIP ownership experiences offering an anticipated 11% cap rate. Each FireSuite accommodates four to ten guests, featuring VIP entry, premium parking, and in-suite hospitality.

Sales momentum remains strong: $23 million in FireSuite revenue booked in just 60 days, up 250% year-over-year, with company-wide inventory nearly 49% sold across Tulsa ($80M), McKinney ($147M), and El Paso ($106M).

Economic and Institutional Tailwinds

According to D Magazine, the McKinney project is expected to generate $3.8 billion in local economic impact over the next decade. The project also benefits from growing institutional confidence, Vanguard Group and 23 other institutions now hold nearly 5% of VENU’s float, signaling market recognition of its scalable, asset-backed model.

With strategic partnerships spanning Tixr (ticketing), AEG Presents (touring), Aramark (hospitality), Ryan LLC (PPP structuring), and Sands Investment Group (sales), VENU continues to execute on a low-debt, high-leverage growth model that generates recurring revenue before the first ticket is even sold.

Looking Ahead

As the live music industry is projected by Goldman Sachs to grow at a 7.2% compound annual rate through 2030, VENU’s focus on premium, flexible, and artist-friendly venues places it at the epicenter of this expansion. The McKinney Sunset Amphitheater is the blueprint for the next era of experiential entertainment.

For the full 24/7 Market News VENU report and in-depth insights, including analyst reports, visit: Read 24/7 Market News VENU Report/ or click here to read Cenorium’s full Venu analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

Through its innovative 40/40/20 financing model and integrated hospitality campuses, the company is building a national network of premium amphitheaters and entertainment destinations, targeting 40 venues by 2030. Its flagship Ford Amphitheater was nominated as Pollstar’s Best New Venue of 2024.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News (247) is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 247 is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 247 takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC (247) Disclaimer and Disclosure

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: 247MarketNews.com has been compensated by MicroCap Strategies for ongoing press and editorial coverage of VENU. This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ . This press release may include technical analysis for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please go to https://247marketnews.com/venu-disclosure/ for additional 247marketnews.com VENU disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f7dcf07-a791-456b-a197-29be7ca67f97

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/990750f6-474a-4ab0-85e2-098830f68321

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac7aaea4-d8e1-44e8-8935-55d8ce8d2839