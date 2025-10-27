Tria Federal Joins ServiceNow Partner Program to Power Digital Transformation in Government

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal (Tria) has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program, strengthening Tria’s ability to help federal agencies modernize systems and streamline mission delivery. As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Tria will guide agencies on adopting ServiceNow to improve services, scale operations and enhance the citizen experience.

Through this partnership, Tria will leverage its deep experience implementing the ServiceNow AI Platform with federal customers, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to drive measurable outcomes. This partnership also gives Tria access to advanced training, certifications, and best practices from ServiceNow, positioning Tria to deliver even greater value at scale.

“Our partnership with ServiceNow comes at a moment when federal agencies need more than just technology—they need platforms that improve operational efficiency and unify disparate systems,” said Murali Mallina, Tria’s Chief Technology Officer.

“With the ServiceNow AI Platform, Tria can help agencies automate workflows and gain a clear picture of data-driven insights, empowering teams to make better-informed decisions.”

The ServiceNow AI Platform digitizes workflows across functions and systems by connecting them on a single, AI-native platform so that organizations can maximize the value of existing technology investments, cut costs, and strengthen core business processes.

“As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Tria’s expertise in federal IT transformation and decades of hands-on customer experience are essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets,” said Ira Simon, senior director, partner strategy and programs at ServiceNow. “As a critical implementation partner to our ecosystem, Tria will help customers embed AI agents into critical workflows, solve complex challenges, and accelerate enterprise-wide business transformation.”

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal (Tria) delivers digital services and technology solutions that support the health and safety of veterans, service members and civilians. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria companies to help them complete their critical missions and modernize their systems, so that they can uphold their commitment to the American people. Today, our technology innovation group Tria Labs is pushing the boundaries of what is possible through partnerships and investments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, developing solutions for the biggest challenges that will face government tomorrow. To learn more about how we are #PoweringPossible, follow Tria on LinkedIn and visit triafed.com.

