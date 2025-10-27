Bird Announces Development Phase Agreement for Peel Memorial Hospital Phase 2 Redevelopment

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Development Phase Agreement (DPA) with Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and William Osler Health System (Osler) for the Peel Memorial Hospital Phase 2 Redevelopment project.

This announcement follows Bird’s selection as the Preferred Proponent, announced September 29, 2025, and marks the commencement of the Development Phase. As Development Partner, Bird will work in close collaboration with Osler and IO to advance the project’s design, schedule, pricing, and risk parameters under a progressive design-build model. Upon successful completion of the Development Phase, Bird expects to enter into a target price Project Agreement to deliver the project.

“The DPA for the Peel Memorial Hospital Phase 2 Redevelopment reflects Bird’s extensive experience delivering complex healthcare infrastructure across Canada,” said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO of Bird. “This progressive contracting model fosters early engagement, informed decision-making, and disciplined risk management, which are all key drivers of value for our clients, partners, and communities. We remain committed to delivering high-performing institutional projects that contribute to long-term value creation and reinforce our leadership in nationally significant sectors.”

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

