Amaze Unveils “Amaze Moments” — The AI Engine Powering the Future of Creator Commerce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced Amaze Moments, an advanced AI engine designed to help creators and brands identify and act on spikes in traffic, fan engagement, and cultural relevance — empowering them to capitalize on those moments in real time and maximize revenue when attention is at its peak.
Every day, millions of creator moments ignite across the internet — a post, a drop, or a trend that catches fire. But opportunity moves fast. Too fast for traditional systems. That’s why Amaze built Amaze Moments, a real-time intelligence layer that connects data, AI, and partnerships into one living ecosystem. By interpreting social trends as they unfold, Amaze Moments turns signals into stories, fans into communities, and moments into movements. Those actional insights help creators and brands move at the speed of their audiences by providing data-informed product recommendations and reactive, next-generation design capabilities.
“Amaze Moments transforms commerce from something static to something alive — an intelligent, adaptive system that thinks and moves with culture in real time,” said Gwan Yip, Chief Product Officer at Amaze. “We are redefining how creators and brands operate in the attention economy by turning data and cultural signals into instant business action and transforming every spark of engagement into opportunity.”
Built as the proprietary AI engine at the core of Amaze’s ecosystem, Amaze Moments ingests live social data, interprets cultural behavior, and dynamically drives merchandising, design, and distribution decisions across the Amaze network.
Key Capabilities
- Automatic Store Re-Merchandising: Instantly surfaces top-selling items across creator stores, ensuring fans always see what’s trending.
- Dynamic Embedded Storefronts: Updates product displays in real time wherever a store is embedded, from websites to bio links, keeping every touchpoint optimized.
- AI-Driven Merch Design: Suggests or generates new product designs inspired by a creator’s most popular and engaged-with content.
Amaze Moments marks a defining shift for Amaze — from a commerce platform into an intelligent infrastructure where AI and culture collide in real time. It’s not just reacting to trends; it’s predicting them. By assessing what is resonating across the creator economy and instantly acting on it, Amaze enables its entire network to move at the speed of culture — faster, smarter, and more connected than ever before.
About Amaze:
Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.
