INVO Fertility Partners with Heidi Health to Bring AI-Powered Tools to INVO’s Wisconsin Fertility Institute

MIDDLETON, Wis. and SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) (“INVO Fertility” or the “Company”), a healthcare fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment through the establishment, acquisition and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Heidi Health to integrate its innovative AI-powered scribe platform at INVO’s Wisconsin Fertility Institute (WFI).

Built by doctors, Heidi Health adds a modern, AI-powered tool that works with providers’ existing EHR systems, resulting in no rigid rebuilds or lost functionality. Heidi automates clinical documentation for doctors in a truly personalized way — by learning how the doctor likes to take notes and adapting outputs to meet that style. As a result, clinicians spend less time on time-intensive administrative tasks, which reduces the cognitive load on providers and ultimately means less burnout. Heidi currently supports nearly 2 million patient interactions every week and has been adopted across more than 50 countries in over 200 specialties, and over 110 languages in just a few years.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with INVO Fertility and WFI to bring our AI-driven tools to Wisconsin patients,” said Dr. Thomas Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Heidi Health. “Heidi’s AI scribe automates an average of over two hours of daily administrative work, transcribing and processing clinician-patient conversations, producing clinical notes and follow-up materials so clinicians can focus on delivering quality care to their patients.”

The adoption of Heidi AI Scribe will automate the transcription of patient consultations, generating accurate clinical notes, case histories, and administrative documents in real-time. For INVO Fertility's specialists, who manage complex emotional and medical journeys in infertility treatment, this technology addresses a critical pain point: the administrative burden that often detracts from direct patient interaction. By reducing manual note-taking by up to 80%, clinicians can focus on building trust, answering nuanced questions, and personalizing treatment plans.

Dr. Gretchen Collins, medical director and Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility specialist at Wisconsin Fertility Institute, commented, “We are excited to be partnering with Heidi Health to find ways to continually elevate the patient experience at our Wisconsin clinic, ensuring every individual feels supported each step of the way. This technology empowers our team to focus on what matters most — building families.”

“This partnership builds on INVO Fertility's series of recent advancements to bring cutting-edge technology and advanced treatment options to our Wisconsin-based facility,” added Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “Moving forward, we will continually look at new ways to ensure we achieve our mission to empower families with the tools and expertise they need to achieve their dreams of parenthood.”

Patients interested in learning more about services at Wisconsin Fertility Institute or scheduling a consultation can visit www.wisconsinfertility.com or call 608-824-0075.

