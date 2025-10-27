Multi Ways Holdings Announces $5.4 Million Purchase of 21 SANY Cranes

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways,” the “Company” or the “Issuer”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, is pleased to announce it has placed additional new orders for 21 Sany cranes for approximately S$7.0 million (US$5.4 million). The majority of these orders are already confirmed with customers in Singapore.

This deal builds on Multi Ways' existing partnership with SANY, the Chinese engineering giant and the world's third-largest heavy equipment manufacturer. This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance Multi Ways' fleet, enabling the Company to meet the growing demand for heavy construction equipment in the region.

Mr. James Lim, Chairman and CEO of Multi Ways, commented on the acquisition, “We are thrilled to solidify our partnership with SANY through this significant order. The addition of these 21 new cranes to our fleet is a direct response to the robust demand we are seeing in the Singaporean construction market and the broader region. With a majority of these new units already pre-ordered, it underscores the confidence our customers have in our ability to provide top-tier equipment for their critical infrastructure projects. This investment not only strengthens our market position but also ensures we continue to deliver the exceptional service and reliability our clients have come to expect.”

The procurement of these SANY cranes underscores Multi Ways Holdings' ongoing commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth. The Company remains focused on providing innovative solutions and top-quality equipment to support the region's construction and infrastructure development.

About Multi Ways Holdings Limited

Multi Ways Holdings supplies a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sale and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With over two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment, the Company is a widely established, reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Australia, the UAE, the Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With our extensive inventory of heavy construction equipment and complementary refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

