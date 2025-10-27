Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BKKT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2025 earnings on Monday, November 10, 2025, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM EST on the same day to review the results and answer questions.
The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘News & Events’ section, along with any related earnings materials. Attendance information is provided below.
Conference Call Details:
- Date: November 10, 2025
- Time: 8:30 AM EST
- Participant Call Links:
About Bakkt
Founded in 2018, Bakkt is building the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure. The company provides solutions that enable institutional participation in the digital asset economy — spanning Bitcoin, tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI-driven finance. With the scale, security, and regulatory compliance demanded by global institutions, Bakkt is positioned at the center of a generational transformation in what money is, how it moves, and how markets operate.
Bakkt is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ |
X @Bakkt | LinkedIn
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Yujia Zhai
Orange Group
yujia@orangegroupadvisors.com
Media
Luna PR
Gregor@lunapr.io
Laura@lunapr.io
Source: Bakkt Holdings, Inc.