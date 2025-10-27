PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.86 Per Share; Net Interest Margin and Tangible Net Book Value Expansion Continues

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2025 of $0.86 per diluted common share on net income of $3.5 million, compared to $0.89 per diluted common share on net income of $3.6 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, and $0.69 per diluted common share on net income of $2.9 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

PSB’s third quarter of 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as asset yields rose and funding costs declined; (2) slightly lower non-interest income from lower mortgage banking income and debit card interchange incentives; and (3) higher non-interest expenses due to higher health insurance costs.

“Our third quarter results reflect a return of our net interest margin to historical levels, while our operations remain efficient. Additionally, we have gained traction in our expansion into the Milwaukee region as this area has provided good lending opportunities,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “Over the past year, we have increased our tangible capital by $9.0 million after payment of dividends and stock repurchases. With earnings totaling $7.1 million over the past two quarters and expectations of earnings to continue near this level, we should be able to expand capital in 2026 which will push us closer to minimal capitalization thresholds to enter various stock indices in years to come. Additionally, we are hopeful our strong EPS levels support stock price earnings multiples consistent to our peers.”

September 30, 2025, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased $617,000 to $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due in part to higher yields on loans, lower deposit and borrowing costs and one additional day during the quarter.

  • Noninterest income decreased $171,000 to $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.1 million the prior quarter due to slightly lower mortgage banking income and lower SBA gains. The second quarter was also elevated due to receipt of debit incentive revenues.

  • Noninterest expenses increased $613,000 to $8.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting higher salary and benefit expenses primarily related to health insurance benefit plan claims.

  • Net loans increased $5.8 million, or 1% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, to $1.12 billion compared to June 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets increased $1.3 million to $17.0 million, or 1.13% of total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.04% the previous quarter. The increase relates to a $1.3 million loan secured by a non-owner occupied commercial retail building that matures in the fourth quarter with debt service insufficient to renew. Specific reserves of $418,000 at September 30, 2025 are maintained for estimated loss.

  • Total deposits increased $11.6 million to $1.19 billion at September 30, 2025 from $1.18 billion at June 30, 2025. Core deposits increased $7.3 million while brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 increased $4.3 million.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 12.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 13.11% the prior quarter and 10.96% in the year ago quarter.

  • Tangible book value per common share was up 10.00% over the past year to $29.05 at September 30, 2025, compared to $26.41 at September 30, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.66 per share during the past year.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $9.9 million during the third quarter to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $20.0 million to $37.4 million at September 30, 2025 from $57.5 million at June 30, 2025, as liquid funds were redeployed into new loans and investment securities. Investment securities available for sale increased $6.4 million to $190.7 million at September 30, 2025, from $184.3 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $8.7 million to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $2.8 million to $569.4 million at September 30, 2025, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $1.9 million to $137.2 million over the same time period. Commercial construction and development loans increased $3.4 million to $81.3 million at September 30, 2025, while residential real estate loans increased $5.9 million from the prior quarter to $342.9 million. Agricultural loans decreased $0.8 million to $12.4 million at September 30, 2025 compared to three months earlier and municipal loans declined $4.4 million over the same time period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.3% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 29.7% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.6% and consumer loans at 0.4%. Our lending pipeline remains strong heading into the fourth quarter.

The allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans at September 30, 2025 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $1.3 million to $17.0 million, or 1.13% of total assets at September 30, 2025, up from 1.04% at June 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets reflects the addition of a non-owner occupied commercial building loan that matures in the fourth quarter of 2025. The tenant lease terms do not provide sufficient income to support the debt service and there is a collateral shortfall. If satisfactory refinance terms are not reached, a liquidation process will begin. Specific reserves have already been established on this loan. Approximately 78% of all non-performing assets consisted of six lending relationships. New ownership and capitalization with collection of all past due payments is expected in the December 2025 quarter from the largest non-performing borrower with $4.2 million of principal.

Total deposits increased $11.6 million over the prior quarter to $1.19 billion. Overall, core deposits increased $7.3 million during the quarter while brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 increased $4.3 million.

At September 30, 2025, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 23.4% of total deposits from 23.6% the prior quarter, while money market deposits increased to 23.2% at September 30, 2025 from 23.0% one quarter earlier. The additional deposit inflow and existing liquidity helped to reduce high costing FHLB advances during the quarter by $25.0 million to $141.0 million at September 30, 2025.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets increased to 8.34% at September 30, 2025, compared to 7.95% at June 30, 2025, and 7.85% at September 30, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.64 during the quarter to $29.05, at September 30, 2025 compared to $26.41 one year earlier, an increase of 10.0% after dividends of $0.66 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $27.77, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value of available for sale investment securities. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $14.2 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $11.3 million (on a net margin of 3.16%) for the third quarter of 2025, from $10.7 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2025, and increased from $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan and investments yields during the quarter and a decrease in the cost of funds. Earning asset yields increased to 5.43% during the third quarter of 2025 from 5.40% the prior period and cost of funds decreased five basis points to 3.01% compared to 3.06% during the second quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, interest-earning asset yields were up 14 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 12 basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on loan originations, loan renewals and security repricing. Loan yields increased during the third quarter of 2025 to 5.93% from 5.91% during the second quarter of 2025. Taxable security yields were 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields declined to 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 3.35% one quarter earlier.

The decrease in funding costs was due to lower deposit costs, and costs related to FHLB advances and junior subordinated debentures. Deposits costs declined 1 basis point to 2.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 2.08% the prior quarter. Similarly, FHLB advance costs declined 1 basis point to 4.39% for the third quarter from 4.40% the prior quarter. The cost of junior subordinated debentures declined 19 basis points to 7.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 7.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total noninterest income decreased $171,000 during the third quarter of 2025 to $1.9 million. A decrease in SBA gains and mortgage banking income during the quarter accounted for the majority of the change while the second quarter reflected the receipt of debit card interchange incentive revenue.

Noninterest expenses increased $613,000 to $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased $655,000 from $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense increased $618,000 as health insurance claims increased $284,000 during the quarter and a change in the timing of incentive payments resulted in elevated salary and FICA expenses during the third quarter. Occupancy and facilities costs decreased $7,000, data processing and other office operation expenses decreased $67,000, foreclosed real estate was sold for a $1,000 loss for the third quarter compared to a gain of $58,000 the previous quarter and advertising and promotion expenses declined $51,000.

Income taxes decreased $32,000 during the third quarter to $720,000, from $752,000 one quarter earlier on slightly lower pre-tax income levels. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 16.7% compared to 16.6% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements
      
 Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$14,221 $23,022 $19,628 $21,414 $23,554 
Interest-bearing deposits 3,630  2,890  702  3,724  5,126 
Federal funds sold 19,641  31,624  2,351  15,360  58,434 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 37,492  57,536  22,681  40,498  87,114 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 190,709  184,320  182,594  189,086  174,911 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $76,104, $75,016, $77,375, $79,654 and    
$82,389 respectively) 82,195  83,123  85,373  86,748  86,847 
Equity securities 2,885  2,885  2,847  2,782  1,752 
Loans held for sale 145  349  734  217  - 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,686, $12,553, $12,392,    
$12,342 and $12,598 respectively) 1,115,137  1,109,296  1,096,422  1,078,204  1,057,974 
Accrued interest receivable 5,023  5,006  5,184  5,042  4,837 
Foreclosed assets -  -  300  -  - 
Premises and equipment, net 13,355  13,397  13,522  13,805  14,065 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,685  1,684  1,717  1,742  1,727 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,641  9,297  8,825  8,825  8,825 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 25,242  25,067  24,897  24,732  24,565 
Core deposit intangible 309  330  353  195  212 
Goodwill 3,495  3,495  3,495  2,541  2,541 
Other assets 10,420  10,832  10,828  11,539  10,598 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,496,733 $1,506,617 $1,459,772 $1,465,956 $1,475,968 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$278,615 $277,239 $245,672 $259,515 $265,078 
Interest-bearing deposits 910,571  900,303  884,364  887,834  874,035 
      
Total deposits 1,189,186  1,177,542  1,130,036  1,147,349  1,139,113 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 140,950  165,950  170,250  162,250  181,250 
Other borrowings 6,062  6,250  6,343  6,872  6,128 
Senior subordinated notes 4,786  4,784  4,783  4,781  4,779 
Junior subordinated debentures 13,100  13,075  13,049  13,023  12,998 
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 622  622  672  672  477 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,651  15,118  13,554  14,723  12,850 
      
Total liabilities 1,368,357  1,383,341  1,338,687  1,349,670  1,357,595 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares     
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,040,538, 4,041,573, 4,084,708, 4,092,977 and     
4,105,594 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,707  8,659  8,608  8,610  8,567 
Retained earnings 148,029  144,548  142,277  139,838  138,142 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (14,166) (15,764) (16,692) (19,314) (15,814)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,450,260, 1,449,225, 1,406,090, 1,397,821 and     
1,385,204 shares, respectively (23,224) (23,197) (22,138) (21,878) (21,552)
      
Total stockholders' equity 128,376  123,276  121,085  116,286  118,373 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,496,733 $1,506,617 $1,459,772 $1,465,956 $1,475,968 
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.         
Consolidated Statements of Income         
 Quarter Ended  Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30, September
except per share data - unaudited) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
          
Interest and dividend income:         
Loans, including fees$16,745 $16,510 $15,782 $15,646 $15,634 $49,037 $46,176 
Securities:         
Taxable 1,645  1,566  1,641  1,545  1,345  4,852  3,837 
Tax-exempt 500  506  517  522  522  1,523  1,569 
Other interest and dividends 717  332  345  948  699  1,394  1,307 
          
Total interest and dividend income 19,607  18,914  18,285  18,661  18,200  56,806  52,889 
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits 6,207  5,934  5,884  6,027  5,905  18,025  17,825 
FHLB advances 1,707  1,899  1,792  1,890  2,038  5,398  5,348 
Other borrowings 45  48  47  57  57  140  175 
Senior subordinated notes 59  58  59  59  59  176  176 
Junior subordinated debentures 247  250  248  252  252  745  758 
          
Total interest expense 8,265  8,189  8,030  8,285  8,311  24,484  24,282 
          
Net interest income 11,342  10,725  10,255  10,376  9,889  32,322  28,607 
Provision for credit losses 138  110  117  -  -  365  195 
          
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,204  10,615  10,138  10,376  9,889  31,957  28,412 
          
Noninterest income:         
Service fees 363  366  358  362  367  1,087  1,053 
Mortgage banking income 363  411  250  414  433  1,024  1,174 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 345  335  326  226  230  1,006  573 
Net loss on sale of securities -  -  (1) (511) -  (1) (495)
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 176  170  163  166  165  509  481 
Other noninterest income 678  814  770  620  648  2,262  2,007 
          
Total noninterest income 1,925  2,096  1,866  1,277  1,843  5,887  4,793 
          
Noninterest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 5,446  4,828  5,302  4,691  4,771  15,576  15,061 
Occupancy and facilities 712  719  786  691  757  2,217  2,211 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 1  (58) -  -  1  (57) 1 
Data processing and other office operations 1,122  1,189  1,201  1,111  1,104  3,512  3,173 
Advertising and promotion 138  189  129  141  164  456  464 
Core deposit intangible amortization 22  23  23  17  17  68  61 
Other noninterest expenses 1,365  1,303  1,528  1,351  1,337  4,196  3,900 
          
Total noninterest expense 8,806  8,193  8,969  8,002  8,151  25,968  24,871 
          
Income before provision for income taxes 4,323  4,518  3,035  3,651  3,581  11,876  8,334 
Provision for income taxes 720  752  473  524  593  1,945  1,172 
          
Net income$3,603 $3,766 $2,562 $3,127 $2,988 $9,931 $7,162 
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122 $122 $122 $122 $366 $366 
          
Net income available to common shareholders$3,481 $3,644 $2,440 $3,005 $2,866 $9,565 $6,796 
Basic earnings per common share$0.86 $0.90 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $2.35 $1.64 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.86 $0.89 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $2.35 $1.64 
          



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Quarterly Financial Summary     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
  Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
Earnings and dividends: 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
       
 Interest income$19,607 $18,914 $18,285 $18,661 $18,200 
 Interest expense$8,265 $8,189 $8,030 $8,285 $8,311 
 Net interest income$11,342 $10,725 $10,255 $10,376 $9,889 
 Provision for credit losses$138 $110 $117 $- $- 
 Other noninterest income$1,925 $2,096 $1,866 $1,277 $1,843 
 Other noninterest expense$8,806 $8,193 $8,969 $8,002 $8,151 
 Net income available to common shareholders$3,481 $3,644 $2,440 $3,005 $2,866 
       
 Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.86 $0.90 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 
 Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.86 $0.89 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 
 Dividends declared per common share (3)$- $0.34 $- $0.32 $- 
 Tangible net book value per common share (4)$29.05 $27.77 $26.94 $25.98 $26.41 
       
 Semi-annual dividend payout ration/a 22.58%n/a 23.27%n/a
 Average common shares outstanding 4,041,393  4,070,721  4,088,824  4,094,360  4,132,218 
       
       
Balance sheet - average balances:     
 Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss$1,111,055 $1,111,004 $1,091,533 $1,064,619 $1,066,795 
 Assets$1,510,272 $1,480,851 $1,462,862 $1,479,812 $1,445,613 
 Deposits$1,191,002 $1,142,279 $1,140,397 $1,151,450 $1,110,854 
 Stockholders' equity$125,342 $123,077 $118,576 $118,396 $114,458 
       
       
Performance ratios:     
 Return on average assets (1) 0.95% 1.02% 0.71% 0.84% 0.82%
 Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 11.69% 12.61% 8.88% 10.75% 10.63%
 Return on average tangible common     
 stockholders' equity (1)(4) 12.14% 13.11% 9.21% 11.07% 10.96%
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.51% 1.39% 1.15% 0.95% 0.97%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.13% 1.04% 0.89% 0.71% 0.71%
 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.12% 1.12% 1.12% 1.13% 1.18%
 Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
 plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 13.17% 12.64% 10.71% 8.85% 8.71%
 Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.16% 3.09% 3.03% 2.96% 2.90%
 Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.42% 2.34% 2.33% 2.23% 2.16%
 Service fee revenue as a percent of     
 average demand deposits (1) 0.52% 0.54% 0.58% 0.53% 0.56%
 Noninterest income as a percent     
 of gross revenue 8.94% 9.98% 9.26% 6.40% 9.20%
 Efficiency ratio (2) 65.47% 63.00% 72.88% 67.59% 68.43%
 Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.31% 2.22% 2.49% 2.15% 2.24%
 Average stockholders' equity less accumulated     
 other comprehensive income (loss) to     
 average assets 9.20% 9.31% 9.22% 9.08% 9.06%
 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.34% 7.95% 8.05% 7.76% 7.85%
       
Stock price information:     
       
 High$26.00 $25.70 $26.50 $27.90 $25.00 
 Low$23.30 $23.65 $25.60 $25.00 $20.30 
 Last trade value at quarter-end$25.50 $23.89 $25.70 $26.50 $25.00 
       
(1) Annualized     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. 
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.   



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
      
 Quarter Ended
 Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
      
Net income$3,603 $3,766 $2,562 $3,127 $2,988 
      
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
      
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available    
for sale 1,550  972  2,551  (3,955) 4,738 
      
Reclassification adjustment for security     
loss included in net income -  -  1  404  - 
      
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net     
income on securities available for sale     
deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin     
Act 19 (26) (35) -  (76) - 
      
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net    
income on securities available for sale     
transferred to securities held to maturity 90  91  89  90  90 
      
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (2) (87) (6) 65  (101)
      
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
swap settlements included in earnings (15) (13) (13) (27) (38)
      
      
Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,597  928  2,622  (3,499) 4,689 
      
Comprehensive income (loss)$5,200 $4,694 $5,184 $(372)$7,677 
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$16,560 $15,333 $12,404 $10,109 $10,116 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 10  13  17  18  25 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 415  295  280  286  292 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 16,985  15,641  12,701  10,413  10,433 
Other real estate owned -  -  300  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming assets$16,985 $15,641 $13,001 $10,413 $10,433 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.51% 1.39% 1.15% 0.95% 0.97%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.13% 1.04% 0.89% 0.71% 0.71%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 74.69% 80.26% 97.57% 118.52% 120.75%
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves  
At September 30, 2025   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental PropertiesNonaccrual 4,227  0 
Real estate - Recreational FacilityNonaccrual 3,821  140 
Real estate - Equipment DealershipNonaccrual 2,295  558 
Real estate - Wood ProductsNonaccrual 1,698  262 
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Commercial BuildingNonaccrual 1,269  418 
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $13,310 $1,378 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $16,985 $1,778 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  78% 78%
    



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Collateral Type     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024
      
Commercial:     
Commercial and industrial$137,199 $135,313 $124,074 $116,864 $115,234 
Agriculture 12,443  13,219  11,632  11,568  11,203 
Municipal 8,361  12,805  12,878  15,733  12,596 
      
Total Commercial 158,003  161,337  148,584  144,165  139,033 
      
Commercial Real Estate:     
Commercial real estate 569,382  566,526  562,901  551,641  541,577 
Construction and development 81,278  77,905  87,080  79,377  60,952 
      
Total Commercial Real Estate 650,660  644,431  649,981  631,018  602,529 
      
Residential real estate:     
Residential 263,791  266,203  268,490  271,643  269,954 
Construction and development 37,475  31,439  26,884  28,959  34,655 
HELOC 41,661  39,425  38,364  36,887  36,734 
      
Total Residential Real Estate 342,927  337,067  333,738  337,489  341,343 
      
Consumer installment 4,801  4,886  4,683  5,060  4,770 
      
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,156,391  1,147,721  1,136,986  1,117,732  1,087,675 
Loans in process of disbursement (29,170) (26,496) (28,752) (27,791) (17,836)
      
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,127,221  1,121,225  1,108,234  1,089,941  1,069,839 
Net deferred loan costs 602  624  580  605  733 
Allowance for credit losses (12,686) (12,553) (12,392) (12,342) (12,598)
      
Total loans receivable$1,115,137 $1,109,296 $1,096,422 $1,078,204 $1,057,974 
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose          
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
               
 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$141,89613.5% $145,52314.0% $143,67413.9% $140,08714.0% $140,30714.7%
Industrial and Warehousing 100,7129.6   105,25610.2   109,36610.6   103,79410.4   96,99510.2 
Retail 27,8892.7   29,4072.8   29,2852.8   23,4382.3   25,2632.7 
Hotels 25,6772.4   25,2992.4   25,7192.5   25,8922.6   26,0572.7 
Office 7,1760.7   7,1310.7   7,2540.7   6,2340.6   6,3780.7 
               
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.       



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Insured and Collateralized DepositsSeptember 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$227,44819.1%$225,92119.2%$206,56218.3%$204,16717.8%$210,53418.5%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 307,50525.8% 304,77925.9% 314,95727.9% 315,90027.6% 305,63126.8%
Money market deposits 158,45513.3% 148,55612.6% 144,49612.7% 141,02412.3% 138,37612.2%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0% 158,06614.0% 155,09913.5% 155,98813.7%
           
Total core deposits 856,85471.9% 844,62471.7% 824,08172.9% 816,19071.2% 810,52971.2%
           
Retail and local time deposits > $250 29,0002.5% 28,0002.4% 26,7502.3% 25,5002.2% 23,5002.1%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6% 79,0907.0% 56,1644.9% 56,1644.9%
           
Totals$954,09580.2%$939,28979.8%$931,16282.3%$899,09578.4%$891,43478.3%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Uninsured DepositsSeptember 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$51,1674.3%$51,3184.4%$39,1103.5%$55,3484.8%$54,5444.8%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,6441.6% 17,9831.5% 17,2621.5% 20,9341.8% 18,3171.6%
Money market deposits 117,1849.9% 122,60310.4% 123,77311.0% 153,33413.4% 157,48913.8%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Total core deposits 186,99515.8% 191,90416.3% 180,14516.0% 229,61620.0% 230,35020.2%
           
Retail and local time deposits > $250 48,0964.0% 46,3493.9% 18,7291.7% 18,6381.6% 17,3291.5%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Totals$235,09119.8%$238,25320.2%$198,87417.7%$248,25421.6%$247,67921.7%
           
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Total DepositsSeptember 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$278,61523.4%$277,23923.6%$245,67221.8%$259,51522.6%$265,07823.3%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 326,14927.4% 322,76227.4% 332,21929.4% 336,83429.4% 323,94828.4%
Money market deposits 275,63923.2% 271,15923.0% 268,26923.7% 294,35825.7% 295,86526.0%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0% 158,06614.0% 155,09913.5% 155,98813.7%
           
Total core deposits 1,043,84987.7% 1,036,52888.0% 1,004,22688.9% 1,045,80691.2% 1,040,87991.4%
           
Retail and local time deposits > $250 77,0966.5% 74,3496.3% 45,4794.0% 44,1383.8% 40,8293.6%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6% 79,0907.0% 56,1644.9% 56,1644.9%
           
Totals$1,189,186100.0%$1,177,542100.0%$1,130,036100.0%$1,147,349100.0%$1,139,113100.0%
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates         
(dollars in thousands)           
            
            
 Quarter ended September 30, 2025 Quarter ended June 30, 2025 Quarter ended September 30, 2024
 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$1,123,665 $16,7965.93% $1,123,460 $16,5585.91% $1,079,393 $15,6745.78%
Taxable securities 193,277  1,6453.38%  193,926  1,5663.24%  177,520  1,3453.01%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 75,419  6333.33%  76,774  6413.35%  79,472  6613.31%
FHLB stock 9,182  2018.68%  9,189  1667.25%  8,825  1767.93%
Other 45,649  5164.48%  14,571  1664.57%  36,680  5235.67%
            
Total (2) 1,447,192  19,7915.43%  1,417,920  19,0975.40%  1,381,890  18,3795.29%
            
Non-interest-earning assets:          
Cash and due from banks 16,122     15,498     17,162   
Premises and equipment,          
net 13,377     13,527     14,216   
Cash surrender value ins 25,130     24,960     24,458   
Other assets 21,061     21,402     20,485   
Allowance for credit           
losses (12,610)    (12,456)    (12,598)  
            
Total$1,510,272  $1,480,851  $1,445,613 
            
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Savings and demand           
deposits$320,732 $1,4281.77% $315,978 $1,4501.84% $323,841 $1,5151.86%
Money market deposits 281,189  1,7462.46%  262,015  1,5722.41%  277,884  1,8762.69%
Time deposits 310,441  3,0333.88%  294,750  2,9123.96%  247,296  2,5144.04%
FHLB borrowings 154,211  1,7074.39%  173,080  1,8994.40%  182,414  2,0384.44%
Other borrowings 6,280  452.84%  8,843  482.18%  6,702  573.38%
Senior sub. notes 4,785  594.89%  4,784  584.86%  4,779  594.91%
Junior sub. debentures 13,088  2477.49%  13,062  2507.68%  12,985  2527.72%
            
Total 1,090,726  8,2653.01%  1,072,512  8,1893.06%  1,055,901  8,3113.13%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits 278,640     269,536     261,833   
Other liabilities 15,564     15,726     13,421   
Stockholders' equity 125,342     123,077     114,458   
            
Total$1,510,272  $1,480,851  $1,445,613 
            
Net interest income $11,526   $10,908   $10,068 
Rate spread  2.42%   2.34%   2.16%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.16%   3.09%   2.90%
            
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 
            



PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates     
(dollars in thousands)       
 Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024
 Average Yield/ Average Yield/
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets       
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1)(2)$1,117,079 $49,1835.89% $1,091,366 $46,3935.68%
Taxable securities 195,191  4,8523.32%  173,971  3,8372.95%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 77,144  1,9283.34%  79,822  1,9863.32%
FHLB stock 9,067  6088.97%  7,755  5239.01%
Other 23,193  7864.53%  18,804  7845.57%
        
Total (2) 1,421,674  57,3575.39%  1,371,718  53,5235.21%
        
Non-interest-earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 15,970     17,291   
Premises and equipment,       
net 13,543     13,778   
Cash surrender value ins 24,963     24,301   
Other assets 21,161     21,146   
Allowance for credit       
losses (12,477)    (12,496)  
        
Total$1,484,834  $1,435,738 
        
Liabilities & stockholders' equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Savings and demand       
deposits$325,470 $4,4451.83% $335,317 $4,6541.85%
Money market deposits 274,520  5,0032.44%  274,405  5,6082.73%
Time deposits 291,490  8,5773.93%  256,287  7,5633.94%
FHLB borrowings 164,047  5,3984.40%  166,703  5,3484.29%
Other borrowings 7,148  1402.62%  7,373  1753.17%
Senior sub. notes 4,784  1764.92%  4,778  1764.92%
Junior sub. debentures 13,062  7457.63%  12,972  7587.81%
        
Total 1,080,521  24,4843.03%  1,057,835  24,2823.07%
        
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand deposits 266,566     254,134   
Other liabilities 15,358     12,720   
Stockholders' equity 122,389     111,049   
        
Total$1,484,834  $1,435,738 
        
Net interest income $32,873   $29,241 
Rate spread  2.36%   2.14%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.09%   2.85%
        
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
        