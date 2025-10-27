Three OroCommerce Customers Named Finalists in B2B eCommerce Industry Awards Americas 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oro Inc. today announced that three customers using OroCommerce have been named finalists in the B2B eCommerce Industry Awards Americas 2025. The recognition for excellence in distribution, user experience, and customer adoption highlights measurable business results driven by OroCommerce deployments across automotive, petrochemicals, and food ingredients sectors.

Key points:

Three OroCommerce customers named finalists: Interstate Batteries — Enterprise B2B eCommerce Distributor of the Year (finalist) Braskem — Best B2B User Experience Design (finalist) Ciranda — Best Customer Adoption Strategy (finalist)



These nominations follow a major win earlier this year: OroCommerce customer Lactalis captured Enterprise Manufacturer of the Year at the 2025 B2B eCommerce Awards UK & Europe after rolling out a single OroCommerce platform across 12 markets (230% growth in digital orders; 44% reduction in manual work).



OroCommerce customers collectively outpaced the market in 2024: B2B eCommerce grew 10.5% overall while OroCommerce customers averaged 26.5% growth.

Key Takeaways:

Market validation: Multiple finalists across distinct industries demonstrate that OroCommerce supports complex, high-volume B2B models and delivers outcomes that judges and customers recognize.



Proof of scale: The shortlisted projects show OroCommerce can reduce manual work, increase digital adoption, and raise revenue and order values at enterprise scale.



Momentum and trust: Industry awards and customer outcomes strengthen Oro’s position with existing enterprise clients and accelerate new business conversations.



Customer highlights and impact

Interstate Batteries — New digital ordering for 30,000+ dealers

Replaced phone, fax, and email with a digital ordering system built on OroCommerce. Result: record order volumes, shorter lead times, and stronger dealer engagement.



Braskem — Bridge portal transforms procurement workflows

Designed through customer workshops and journey mapping to reflect real procurement behavior. Result: more than 10,000 monthly orders, 22,000+ internal hours saved annually, and a global standard for customer engagement.



Ciranda — Rapid adoption and revenue growth via focused onboarding

Targeted the needs of smaller food and beverage manufacturers with a relaunch that combined platform changes and a clear onboarding plan (monthly trainings, online resource hub, one-on-one buyer support). Result (9 months): 150% growth in online revenue, 80% higher average order value, and 45% more active buyers.





What leaders are saying:

“Seeing so many enterprise customers recognized this year is a strong validation of our strategy,” said Jary Carter, CRO and Co‑Founder, Oro Inc. “These results show how OroCommerce supports large-scale digital transformation that drives real business outcomes.”

These finalists reflect practical, repeatable success patterns: clear adoption plans, cross-functional coordination, and technology that fits real procurement and sales behaviors.



For Oro Inc., this cluster of nominations, together with Lactalis’s award win, signals a year of accelerating customer success, stronger industry recognition, and growing proof that enterprise B2B digital transformation delivers measurable ROI.

About Oro Inc.



Founded in 2012 by the original creators of Magento, Oro Inc. builds enterprise B2B software that helps organizations sell, serve, and operate digitally. OroCommerce combines eCommerce, CRM, marketplace management, payments, invoicing, automation, and AI to give businesses a single view of customers, transactions, and workflows. Recognized by industry analysts, OroCommerce powers hundreds of midmarket and enterprise customers across chemicals, construction, food, HVAC, and industrial components.

