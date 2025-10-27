BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $4.3 Million in Third Quarter 2025; Reports $0.22 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, and net income of $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter were $0.22 compared to $0.18 per diluted share in the preceding quarter and $0.36 in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 24, 2025, to common shareholders of record on November 10, 2025.

“We are pleased to report another profitable quarter with increasing capital ratios, a strong liquidity position, and continued focus on optimizing both the asset and liability sides of our balance sheet. Our net interest margin continued to expand on a linked quarter basis highlighting our efforts in successfully managing the funding profile of the Bank,” Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bank, explained.

“As disclosed previously, we continue to proactively address our asset quality and remain disciplined in booking loan loss provisioning expenses and assigning appropriate risk-ratings to support our loan loss reserves for the third quarter. The net charge-offs in the quarter were elevated primarily due to the $12.7 million charge-off of previously established specific reserves for a cannabis-related relationship, as reported in our first quarter press release,” added Mr. Shriner.

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.687 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $2.662 billion at June 30, 2025.

Net interest margin increased to 2.88 percent for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.80 percent for the second quarter of 2025, and 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The total yield on our interest-earning assets was 5.23 percent for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 5.24 percent for the second quarter of 2025, and 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The total cost of our interest-bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points to 3.06 percent for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.16 percent for the second quarter of 2025, and decreased 56 basis points from 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 62.6 percent compared to 60.6 percent in the prior quarter, and 53.2 percent in the third quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.50 percent, compared to 0.42 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.72 percent in the third quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the third quarter was 5.4 percent, compared to 4.6 percent in the prior quarter, and 8.3 percent in the third quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 40.4 percent at September 30, 2025, compared to 49.8 percent for the prior quarter-end and 98.2 percent at September 30, 2024. Total non-accrual loans were $93.5 million at September 30, 2025, $101.8 million at June 30, 2025, and $35.3 million at September 30, 2024.

Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $2.789 billion at September 30, 2025, decreased from $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $246.0 million, or 6.8 percent, to $3.353 billion at September 30, 2025, from $3.599 billion at December 31, 2024. This decrease is largely the result of a successful strategic initiative to enhance capital ratios. The decrease in total assets was mainly focused on a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and net loans.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $67.7 million, or 21.3 percent, to $249.6 million at September 30, 2025, from $317.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash was primarily due to the reduction of the Bank’s exposure to wholesale funding by paying down high cost brokered deposits and FHLB advances.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $207.3 million, or 6.9 percent, to $2.789 billion at September 30, 2025, from $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases totaling $111.3 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $24.6 million in construction loans, $62.8 million in commercial business loans, and $5.9 million in 1-4 family residential loans and home equity loans. The allowance for credit losses increased $3.0 million to $37.8 million, or 40.4 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.34 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2025, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $34.8 million, or 77.8 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024.

Total investment securities increased by $14.1 million, or 12.7 percent, to $125.3 million at September 30, 2025, from $111.2 million at December 31, 2024, representing current year purchases, net of investments called during 2025.

Deposits decreased by $63.5 million, or 2.3 percent, to $2.687 billion at September 30, 2025, from $2.751 billion at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits and transaction accounts decreased $68.5 million and $59.8 million, respectively, and were offset by increases in money market accounts, certificate of deposit accounts and savings accounts which totaled $64.8 million.

Debt obligations decreased by $174.4 million to $323.9 million at September 30, 2025, from $498.3 million at December 31, 2024, due to maturities and paydowns of our FHLB advances. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.09 percent at September 30, 2025, and 4.35 percent at December 31, 2024. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of September 30, 2025 was 0.61 years. The interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 9.25 percent at September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity decreased by $5.5 million, or 1.7 percent, to $318.5 million at September 30, 2025, from $323.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to the decrease in retained earnings of $10.2 million, or 7.2 percent, to $131.7 million at September 30, 2025, from $141.9 million at December 31, 2024, caused largely by the $8.3 million loss in the first quarter of 2025, due to additions to the allowance for credit losses. Offsetting this was a decrease in our accumulated other comprehensive loss due to improvements in our investment portfolio, and an increase in our additional paid in capital.

Third Quarter 2025 Income Statement Review

Net income was $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $6.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was due to $1.2 million more in credit loss provisioning and $2.6 million more in non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. This was offset by $1.1 million less in income tax provisioning and $666 thousand more in net interest income for the same period.

Interest income decreased by $5.6 million, or 11.5 percent, to $43.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $48.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $313.5 million, or 8.8 percent, to $3.265 billion for the third quarter of 2025 from $3.579 billion for the third quarter of 2024, while the average yield decreased 21 basis points to 5.23 percent for the third quarter of 2025 from 5.44 percent for the third quarter of 2024.

Interest expense decreased by $6.3 million to $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease resulted from a decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 56 basis points to 3.06 percent for the third quarter of 2025 from 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2024, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $318.2 million to $2.505 billion for the third quarter of 2025 from $2.823 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

The net interest margin increased to 2.88 percent for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2.58 percent for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2024 was the result of a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $16.9 million in net charge-offs compared to $3.4 million in net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2024. A net charge-off of $12.7 million was recorded in connection with the elimination of previously established specific reserves for a cannabis-related relationship, as disclosed in the first quarter press release. These specific reserves were charged off, and the associated relationship was reclassified under the Other Real Estate Assets category. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $93.5 million, or 3.31 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2025, as compared to $44.7 million, or 1.48 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $37.8 million, or 1.34 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2025, and $34.8 million, or 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income decreased by $382 thousand to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in total non-interest income was mainly related to $782 thousand less in realized gains on equity investments and was partially offset by an increase in BOLI income of $279 thousand.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.6 million, or 19.0 percent, to $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to non-interest expense of $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in these expenses for the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits, data processing and communication costs and regulatory assessment fees which increased $1.2 million, $366 thousand and $318 thousand, respectively.

The income tax provision decreased by $1.1 million, to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 from $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The consolidated effective tax rate was 26.6 percent for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 28.7 percent for the third quarter of 2024.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $15.8 million to a loss of $498 thousand for the first nine months of 2025 from earnings of $15.4 million for the first nine months of 2024. The decrease in net income was driven, primarily, by provisioning for loan loss expense being $22.4 million higher, non-interest expense being $3.7 million higher and net interest income being $1.0 million lower. This was partly offset by the income tax provision being lower by $6.7 million and non-interest income being higher by $4.6 million.

Net interest income was $1.0 million lower as interest income decreased by $16.9 million, or 11.5 percent, to $130.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, from $147.4 million for the first nine months of 2024. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $301.0 million, or 8.3 percent, to $3.338 billion for the first nine months of 2025, from $3.639 billion for the first nine months of 2024, while the average yield decreased 18 basis points to 5.22 percent from 5.40 percent for the comparable period. The decrease in interest earning assets was primarily a result of loans and interest-bearing bank balances declining $299.4 million and $34.0 million, respectively. This was offset by an increase in investment securities of $32.4 million. Offsetting the increase in interest income, interest expense decreased by $15.9 million, or 20.5 percent, to $61.6 million for 2025, from $77.5 million for 2024. This decrease resulted primarily from interest on deposits which decreased $13.4 million. Interest on borrowed money declined $2.5 million for the same period. Average deposits declined $208.0 million and the average rate paid on deposits declined 49 basis points to 2.87 percent from 3.36 percent. Average borrowed funds decreased $100.1 million for the same period. The average rate paid on borrowings increased by 30 basis points to 4.86 percent.

Net interest margin increased to 2.76 percent for the first nine months of 2025, compared to 2.56 percent for the first nine months of 2024. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of a decrease in the cost of the Company’s interest-bearing liabilities by 39 basis points to 3.19 percent. Offsetting that, somewhat, was a decrease in the rate earned on earning assets, which decreased 18 basis points to 5.22 percent.

During the first nine months of 2025, the Company experienced $26.8 million in net charge offs compared to $6.3 million in net charge offs for the same period in 2024. The provision for credit losses increased from $7.4 million during the first nine months of 2024 to $29.8 million for the first nine months of 2025, primarily driven by a previously reported $13.7 million specific reserve tied to a $34.2 million loan in the cannabis sector. During the third quarter of 2025, this loan was charged off and the underlying collateral is now reported on the balance sheet as other real estate owned. The Company’s cannabis loan portfolio had a balance of $69.1 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2025. The cannabis industry is facing operating challenges and the Bank’s cannabis loan portfolio, largely secured by real estate, poses an increased amount of credit risk. The portfolio has some larger relationships that could require material reserves in future periods if the operating headwinds persist.

Non-interest income increased by $4.6 million to $6.6 million for the first nine months of 2025 from $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2024. In 2024, the Bank recorded a loss on sale of loans of $4.8 million. BOLI and fees and service charges also increased $327 thousand and $259 thousand in 2025. Offsetting this was a decrease in 2025 on realized/unrealized income on equity investments of $913 thousand.

Non-interest expense increased by $3.7 million, or 8.8 percent, to $46.5 million for the first nine months of 2025 from $42.8 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in operating expenses for 2025 was driven primarily by salaries and employee benefits which increased $2.3 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Data processing costs and professional fees also increased by $731 thousand and $442 thousand, respectively.

The income tax provision decreased by $6.7 million to an income tax benefit of $386 thousand for the first nine months of 2025 when compared to a $6.3 million provision for the same period in 2024. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of the lower taxable income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $16.9 million in net charge offs, compared to $3.4 million in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $93.5 million, or 3.31 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2025, as compared to $35.3 million, or 1.13 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses was $37.8 million, or 1.34 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2025, and $34.7 million, or 1.11 percent of gross loans, at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses was 40.4 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2025, and 98.2 percent of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2024.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of the Federal budget stalemate in Congress, global tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, higher inflation levels, and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause increased loan delinquencies, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company’s ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; changes in the Company’s corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to hire and retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Operations - Three Months Ended,

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

vs. June 30, 2025 September 30,

2025 vs.

September 30,

2024 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)

Loans, including fees $ 38,278 $ 38,650 $ 42,857 -1.0 % -10.7 % Mortgage-backed securities 843 765 303 10.2 % 178.2 % Other investment securities 1,114 1,057 994 5.4 % 12.1 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 2,807 2,709 4,472 3.6 % -37.2 % Total interest and dividend income 43,042 43,181 48,626 -0.3 % -11.5 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,608 5,584 5,686 0.4 % -1.4 % Savings and club 233 217 146 7.4 % 59.6 % Certificates of deposit 9,445 9,170 13,670 3.0 % -30.9 % 15,286 14,971 19,502 2.1 % -21.6 % Borrowings 4,045 5,108 6,079 -20.8 % -33.5 % Total interest expense 19,331 20,079 25,581 -3.7 % -24.4 % Net interest income 23,711 23,102 23,045 2.6 % 2.9 % Provision for credit losses 4,080 4,891 2,890 -16.6 % 41.2 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,631 18,211 20,155 7.8 % -2.6 % Non-interest income income : Fees and service charges 1,311 1,305 1,196 0.5 % 9.6 % Gain on sales of loans 21 - 35 0.0 % -40.0 % Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 350 (108 ) 1,132 -424.1 % -69.1 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 931 786 652 18.4 % 42.8 % Other 132 93 112 41.9 % 17.9 % Total non-interest income 2,745 2,076 3,127 32.2 % -12.2 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,324 7,713 7,139 7.9 % 16.6 % Occupancy and equipment 2,562 2,502 2,591 2.4 % -1.1 % Data processing and communications 2,047 2,046 1,681 0.0 % 21.8 % Professional fees 800 767 618 4.3 % 29.4 % Director fees 305 313 351 -2.6 % -13.1 % Regulatory assessment fees 984 804 666 22.4 % 47.7 % Advertising and promotions 284 216 182 31.5 % 56.0 % Other 1,264 907 701 39.4 % 80.3 % Total non-interest expense 16,570 15,268 13,929 8.5 % 19.0 % Income before income tax provision 5,806 5,019 9,353 15.7 % -37.9 % Income tax provision 1,544 1,455 2,685 6.1 % -42.5 % Net Income 4,262 3,564 6,668 19.6 % -36.1 % Preferred stock dividends 482 482 475 0.0 % 1.5 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 3,780 $ 3,082 $ 6,193 22.6 % -39.0 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 22.0 % -39.0 % Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 22.0 % -39.0 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,207 17,175 17,039 0.2 % 1.0 % Diluted 17,207 17,175 17,064 0.2 % 0.8 %





Statements of Operations - Nine Months Ended, September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30,

2025 vs.

September 30,

2024 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 115,855 $ 130,615 -11.3 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,169 905 139.7 % Other investment securities 3,139 2,975 5.5 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 9,252 12,861 -28.1 % Total interest and dividend income 130,415 147,356 -11.5 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 16,610 16,292 2.0 % Savings and club 601 464 29.5 % Certificates of deposit 29,377 43,224 -32.0 % 46,588 59,980 -22.3 % Borrowings 15,009 17,549 -14.5 % Total interest expense 61,597 77,529 -20.5 % Net interest income 68,818 69,827 -1.4 % Provision for credit losses 29,816 7,416 302.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,002 62,411 -37.5 % Non-interest income : Fees and service charges 3,789 3,530 7.3 % Gain (loss) on sales of loans 21 (4,771 ) -100.4 % Realized and unrealized gain on equity investments 127 1,040 -87.8 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 2,325 1,998 16.4 % Other 350 205 70.7 % Total non-interest income 6,612 2,002 230.3 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,440 21,112 11.0 % Occupancy and equipment 7,787 7,764 0.3 % Data processing and communications 5,937 5,206 14.0 % Professional fees 2,259 1,817 24.3 % Director fees 1,036 882 17.5 % Regulatory assessments 2,497 2,761 -9.6 % Advertising and promotions 679 651 4.3 % Other 2,863 2,561 11.8 % Total non-interest expense 46,498 42,754 8.8 % (Loss) Income before income tax provision (benefit) provision (884 ) 21,659 -104.1 % Income tax (benefit) provision (386 ) 6,308 -106.1 % Net (Loss) Income (498 ) 15,351 -103.2 % Preferred stock dividends 1,446 1,357 6.6 % Net (Loss) Income available to common stockholders $ (1,944 ) $ 13,994 -113.9 % Net (Loss) Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.82 -113.8 % Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.82 -113.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,165 16,991 1.0 % Diluted 17,165 16,992 1.0 %





Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 December 31,2024 Sept 30, 2025 vs.

June 30, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 vs.

December 31,

2024 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 13,090 $ 11,939 $ 14,075 9.6 % -7.0 % Interest-earning deposits 236,524 194,913 303,207 21.3 % -22.0 % Total cash and cash equivalents 249,614 206,852 317,282 20.7 % -21.3 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 115,693 130,776 101,717 -11.5 % 13.7 % Equity investments 9,599 9,249 9,472 3.8 % 1.3 % Loans held for sale - 488 - -100.0 % - Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $37,803, $50,658 and $34,789, respectively 2,788,932 2,860,453 2,996,259 -2.5 % -6.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,281 18,762 24,272 -13.2 % -32.9 % Premises and equipment, net 12,139 12,253 12,569 -0.9 % -3.4 % Accrued interest receivable 15,800 15,847 15,176 -0.3 % 4.1 % Other real estate owned 20,077 - - - - Deferred income taxes 21,544 21,750 17,181 -0.9 % 25.4 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,253 5,253 5,253 0.0 % 0.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 11,257 12,006 12,686 -6.2 % -11.3 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 78,365 77,434 76,040 1.2 % 3.1 % Other assets 7,776 8,603 10,476 -9.6 % -25.8 % Total Assets $ 3,353,065 $ 3,380,461 $ 3,599,118 -0.8 % -6.8 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 536,908 $ 539,093 $ 520,387 -0.4 % 3.2 % Interest bearing deposits 2,150,479 2,122,441 2,230,471 1.3 % -3.6 % Total deposits 2,687,387 2,661,534 2,750,858 1.0 % -2.3 % FHLB advances 280,774 335,636 455,361 -16.3 % -38.3 % Subordinated debentures 43,148 43,086 42,961 0.1 % 0.4 % Operating lease liability 11,737 12,479 13,139 -5.9 % -10.7 % Other liabilities 11,566 11,991 12,874 -3.5 % -10.2 % Total Liabilities 3,034,612 3,064,726 3,275,193 -1.0 % -7.3 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 25,243 25,243 24,723 0.0 % 2.1 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 202,843 202,311 200,935 0.3 % 0.9 % Retained earnings 131,670 130,627 141,853 0.8 % -7.2 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,956 ) (4,099 ) (5,239 ) -27.9 % -43.6 % Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (38,347 ) (38,347 ) 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Stockholders' Equity 318,453 315,735 323,925 0.9 % -1.7 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,353,065 $ 3,380,461 $ 3,599,118 -0.8 % -6.8 % Outstanding common shares 17,228 17,194 17,063





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid

Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid

Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 2,879,810 $ 38,278 5.27 % $ 3,159,574 $ 42,857 5.43 % Investment Securities 134,419 1,957 5.82 % 96,893 1,297 5.35 % Other Interest-earning assets(6) 250,869 2,807 4.44 % 322,154 4,472 5.55 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,265,098 43,042 5.23 % 3,578,621 48,626 5.44 % Non-interest-earning assets 115,212 124,254 Total assets $ 3,380,310 $ 3,702,875 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 504,860 $ 2,057 1.62 % $ 553,506 $ 2,509 1.81 % Money market accounts 432,922 3,551 3.25 % 369,329 3,177 3.44 % Savings accounts 258,165 233 0.36 % 258,158 146 0.23 % Certificates of Deposit 978,503 9,445 3.83 % 1,123,960 13,670 4.86 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,174,450 15,286 2.79 % 2,304,953 19,502 3.38 % Borrowed funds 330,694 4,045 4.85 % 518,385 6,079 4.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,505,144 19,331 3.06 % 2,823,338 25,581 3.62 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 559,185 557,754 Total liabilities 3,064,329 3,381,092 Stockholders' equity 315,981 321,783 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,380,310 $ 3,702,875 Net interest income $ 23,711 $ 23,045 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.17 % 1.82 % Net interest margin(2) 2.88 % 2.58 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Balance

Interest Earned/Paid

Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance

Interest Earned/Paid

Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable(4)(5) $ 2,935,643 $ 115,855 5.28 % $ 3,235,048 $ 130,615 5.38 % Investment Securities 128,570 5,308 5.52 % 96,136 3,880 5.38 % Other interest-earning assets(6) 273,678 9,252 4.52 % 307,726 12,861 5.57 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,337,891 130,415 5.22 % 3,638,910 147,356 5.40 % Non-interest-earning assets 118,092 124,401 Total assets $ 3,455,983 $ 3,763,311 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 531,311 $ 6,656 1.67 % $ 553,363 $ 7,018 1.69 % Money market accounts 415,214 9,954 3.21 % 369,542 9,274 3.35 % Savings accounts 256,384 601 0.31 % 267,900 464 0.23 % Certificates of Deposit 968,338 29,377 4.06 % 1,188,454 43,224 4.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,171,247 46,588 2.87 % 2,379,259 59,980 3.36 % Borrowed funds 413,133 15,009 4.86 % 513,193 17,549 4.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,584,380 61,597 3.19 % 2,892,452 77,529 3.57 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 553,396 551,919 Total liabilities 3,137,776 3,444,371 Stockholders' equity 318,207 318,940 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,455,983 $ 3,763,311 Net interest income $ 68,818 $ 69,827 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.04 % 1.83 % Net interest margin(2) 2.76 % 2.56 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Financial Condition data by quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,353,065 $ 3,380,461 $ 3,473,822 $ 3,599,118 $ 3,613,770 Cash and cash equivalents 249,614 206,852 252,750 317,282 243,123 Securities 125,292 140,025 125,853 111,189 108,302 Loans receivable, net 2,788,932 2,860,453 2,917,610 2,996,259 3,087,914 Deposits 2,687,387 2,661,534 2,686,508 2,750,858 2,724,580 Borrowings 323,922 378,722 448,523 498,322 533,466 Stockholders’ equity 318,453 315,735 314,722 323,925 328,113 Book value per common share1 $ 17.02 $ 16.89 $ 16.87 $ 17.54 $ 17.50 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.71 $ 16.59 $ 16.56 $ 17.23 $ 17.19 Operating data by quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 23,711 $ 23,102 $ 22,005 $ 22,194 $ 23,045 Provision for credit losses 4,080 4,891 20,845 4,154 2,890 Non-interest income 2,745 2,076 1,791 938 3,127 Non-interest expense 16,570 15,268 14,660 14,367 13,929 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,544 1,455 (3,385 ) 1,339 2,685 Net income (loss) $ 4,262 $ 3,564 $ (8,324 ) $ 3,272 $ 6,668 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.36 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Return on average assets 0.50 % 0.42 % (0.95 %) 0.36 % 0.72 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.35 % 4.55 % (10.40 %) 4.04 % 8.29 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.80 % 2.59 % 2.53 % 2.58 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.50 % 9.34 % 9.06 % 9.00 % 9.08 % Efficiency Ratio4 62.63 % 60.64 % 61.61 % 62.11 % 53.22 % Asset Quality Ratios Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 93,517 $ 101,764 $ 99,833 $ 44,708 $ 35,330 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 3.31 % 3.50 % 3.36 % 1.48 % 1.13 % ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 40.4 % 49.8 % 51.6 % 77.8 % 98.2 % Individually Analyzed Loans 129,358 153,428 122,517 83,399 66,048 Classified Loans 228,255 266,847 251,989 152,714 98,316 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 227,140 $ 230,917 $ 232,456 $ 239,870 $ 241,050 Commercial and multi-family 2,135,385 2,177,268 2,221,218 2,246,677 2,296,886 Construction 110,824 116,214 118,779 135,434 146,471 Commercial business 279,976 315,333 330,358 342,799 371,365 Home equity 73,566 71,587 66,479 66,769 67,566 Consumer 2,042 2,075 2,271 2,235 2,309 $ 2,828,933 $ 2,913,394 $ 2,971,561 $ 3,033,784 $ 3,125,647 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (2,198 ) (2,283 ) (2,467 ) (2,736 ) (3,040 ) Allowance for credit losses (37,803 ) (50,658 ) (51,484 ) (34,789 ) (34,693 ) Total loans, net $ 2,788,932 $ 2,860,453 $ 2,917,610 $ 2,996,259 $ 3,087,914 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 1,410 $ 1,436 $ 1,138 $ 1,387 $ 410 Commercial and multi-family 70,546 91,480 89,296 32,974 27,693 Construction 2,310 586 586 586 586 Commercial business 18,777 7,769 8,374 9,530 6,498 Home equity 474 493 439 231 123 Consumer - - - - 20 Total: $ 93,517 $ 101,764 $ 99,833 $ 44,708 $ 35,330 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 536,908 $ 539,093 $ 542,620 $ 520,387 $ 528,089 Interest Bearing 477,427 503,336 537,468 553,731 527,862 Money Market 422,424 428,397 405,793 395,004 366,655 Sub-total: $ 1,436,759 $ 1,470,826 $ 1,485,881 $ 1,469,122 $ 1,422,606 Savings and Club 254,554 258,585 254,732 252,491 255,115 Certificates of Deposit 996,074 932,123 945,895 1,029,245 1,046,859 Total Deposits: $ 2,687,387 $ 2,661,534 $ 2,686,508 $ 2,750,858 $ 2,724,580







Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 318,453 $ 315,735 $ 314,722 $ 323,925 $ 328,113 Less: goodwill 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 Less: preferred stock 25,243 25,243 25,243 24,723 29,763 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 287,957 285,239 284,226 293,949 293,097 Shares common shares outstanding 17,228 17,194 17,163 17,063 17,048 Book value per common share $ 17.02 $ 16.89 $ 16.87 $ 17.54 $ 17.50 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.71 $ 16.59 $ 16.56 $ 17.23 $ 17.19 Efficiency Ratios Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 23,711 $ 23,102 $ 22,005 $ 22,194 $ 23,045 Non-interest income 2,745 2,076 1,791 938 3,127 Total income 26,456 25,178 23,796 23,132 26,172 Non-interest expense 16,570 15,268 14,660 14,367 13,929 Efficiency Ratio 62.63 % 60.64 % 61.61 % 62.11 % 53.22 %

