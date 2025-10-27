HCI Group Sets Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.

HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: 877-545-0320

International: 973-528-0002

Participant Access Code: 310078

Webcast

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call, as well as via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53155

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, CFA

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 776-1012

wbroomall@exzeo.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

HCI@gateway-grp.com