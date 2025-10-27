Research Frontiers and AIT Group Debut at GlassBuild Retrofittable SPD-SmartGlass System Bringing Instant Light Control, Comfort, and Energy Efficiency to Existing Buildings

Powered by SPD-SmartGlass Film invented by Research Frontiers and Produced by Gauzy, this First-of-its-Kind Retrofit Dimmable Glazing System Transforms Building Facades

Orlando, FL, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR), the inventor and licensor of patented SPD-Smart film light-control technology, and Advanced Impact Technologies Group (AIT Group), a fully-integrated premier manufacturer of advanced functional glass solutions, and licensee of Research Frontiers’ technology, announced the debut of the next-generation retrofittable SPD-SmartGlass window. The Thermolite RetroWAL SPD-SmartGlass system will be demonstrated at GlassBuild America 2025 in Orlando, Florida from November 4-6, 2025, at Booth 9034.

The RetroWAL SPD-SmartGlass system represents a major advance in building modernization — enabling owners to transform existing windows into intelligent, energy-efficient smart glass without removing the original glazing. Co-developed with Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ), a Research Frontiers partner and shareholder, and manufacturer of SPD light-control film, Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ), the system utilizes the same smart film technology already implemented by Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, McLaren, Cadillac, Airbus, and Boeing—for easy retrofit installation in commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

Also on display at GlassBuild will be an SPD-SmartGlass IGU (insulated glass unit) window supplied by Gauzy, further demonstrating the growing availability and adoption of this energy-efficient technology for built environments.

Visitors to AIT’s booth will see live demonstrations of RetroWAL for use in:

Commercial and residential retrofits

Hospitality and government facilities

Smart façades, skylights, and partitions





The system delivers dynamic shading automatically or at the touch of a button, through voice control, sensors, smart phones or tables, or building automation. It reduces solar heat gain by up to 20%, blocks UV and infrared light, lowers noise levels, and eliminates the need for shades or blinds, while preserving views and controlling daylight.

“Our new RetroWAL SPD system transforms legacy glass into intelligent glass,” said Jeff Besse, President and CEO of AIT Group. “It delivers the energy savings, wellness, and privacy benefits of next-generation buildings without demolition or downtime. A weekend retrofit can completely change how a space feels and performs.”

“SPD technology is the only dynamic glazing solution combining instant response, wide dimming range, and long-term reliability,” added Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. “AIT’s innovation brings SPD into the retrofit era — enabling millions of buildings worldwide to reduce energy use, increase comfort, and modernize their glass infrastructure.”

Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy added, “The retrofit market represents one of the largest opportunities for smart glass adoption. SPD delivers instant performance and proven reliability, positioning Gauzy and our partners at the center of this next wave of sustainable building innovation.”

SPD-Smart film contains specially engineered nanoparticles that align or disperse in response to an electric current, instantly adjusting transparency from clear to dark. This technology has been trusted for more than two decades in transportation and architectural applications — including aircraft, luxury vehicles, marine vessels, museums, and commercial installations such as the 10,000-square-foot SPD roof at the 2015 World’s Fair in Milan.

By bringing that same capability to existing buildings through retrofit capabilities, RetroWAL makes energy-saving SPD-SmartGlass accessible to a far broader market.

Governments around the world are accelerating adoption of energy-efficient technologies. The U.S. Dynamic Glass Act offers 30–50% investment tax credits for dynamic glazing that controls light and heat, while the European Union’s regulations sets aggressive carbon reduction targets for building.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global smart glass market is projected to reach $124 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The architecture segment alone—historically representing 80% of flat glass use—is expected to dominate this expansion.

Retrofit applications are expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to:

- Lower cost of installation (up to 70% savings vs. full glass replacement)

- Reduced carbon footprint

- Immediate ROI from reduced HVAC loads and increased occupant comfort

- Eligibility for green building credits and tax incentives

The RetroWAL SPD-SmartGlass system was developed by AIT Group in collaboration with Gauzy Ltd. the global manufacturer of SPD light-control film, and Research Frontiers, the inventor of SPD-Smart light-control technology. Together they are scaling SPD technology for architectural retrofits and next-generation building envelopes worldwide.

This year's event provides the ideal platform to demonstrate how SPD-SmartGlass can help architects, developers and building owners and facility managers transform existing structures into high-performance, energy-efficient spaces. GlassBuild America is the largest annual gathering for commercial and residential glass professionals. The conference and exhibition is produced by the National Glass Association (NGA) in partnership with the Fenestration & Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA), and brings together manufacturers, fabricators, suppliers, installers, architects and other industry professionals for networking, innovation and education.

About Research Frontiers



Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About AIT Group

Advanced Impact Technologies Group (AIT Group) with its market focused entities are the market leaders in a variety of areas such as dynamic glazing, physical security, and occupant comfort applications along with offering the highest thermal performance, low carbon products, on the market. This is possible for the group by focusing on producing purposeful end products meeting today’s functional needs by combining unique materials and advanced manufacturing techniques coupled with a commitment to quality and service.

AIT Group is the parent company of LTI SmartGlass, a fully-integrated premier manufacturer of advanced functional glass solutions, and licensee of Research Frontiers’ SPD-Smart film light-control technology,

For more information, please visit www.thermolitewindows.com.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 60 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Note: "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. "Thermolite" and "RetroWAL" are trademarks of AIT Group.

