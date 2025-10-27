Cuprina Signs MOU with Singapore Biowaste Solutions to Integrate Medical Waste Management Technologies

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (Nasdaq: CUPR) (“Cuprina” or “the Company”), a biomedical company developing and marketing products for the chronic wounds, infertility, and cosmeceuticals sectors, today said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singapore Biowaste Solutions Pte Ltd (SBS), a treater and disposer of bio-medical waste, to explore the integration of Cuprina’s medical waste recycling technology into SBS's existing waste management facility in Singapore.

The collaboration aims to develop an integrated process that will further reduce reliance on incineration and landfilling, enhance recycling efficiency, unlock new revenue streams from recycled materials, and position the companies and Singapore as leaders in sustainable waste management.

Pursuant to the MOU, Cuprina will provide technical expertise, training, and support for this exploration, which will take the form of a feasibility study and pilot program at SBS’s facility. During this period, Cuprina will leverage its exclusive Southeast Asia licensing rights to a high-temperature steam process known as autoclaving to sterilize, decontaminate, and recycle plastic-based medical waste into high-value resins. This technology is the first of its kind developed under the oversight of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Global Environment Facility (GEF), which work together to fund global environmental goals.

As per the MOU, SBS will contribute the operational data, facility access, and regulatory support necessary to facilitate integration of the companies’ combined waste recycling process with Singapore’s environmental standards, and to secure compliance with Singapore authorities such as the National Environment Agency and Ministry of Health.

Together, the companies will seek to develop revenue-sharing models for the integrated process and explore expansion opportunities for the technology across Southeast Asia;

“We are excited to sign this MOU, representing Cuprina’s first potential commercialization of our recently licensed medical waste recycling technology,” said Cuprina CEO, David Quek Yong Qi. “We are optimistic that this technology, developed and tested over 20 years with UNIDO and GEF, will integrate superbly with SBS’ waste management processes. We look forward to working with SBS on our pilot program and arriving at a definitive agreement in the near future.”

Mr. Quek said he believed the companies’ integrated recycling technology could obtain all necessary Singapore regulatory approvals and commence operations by the end of 2026.

SBS Managing Director, Selva Kumar added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Cuprina on this innovative approach to waste management. Integrating their technology into our processes will, we believe, help us meet evolving environmental regulations and contribute to a circular economy in Singapore and beyond.”

About Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited

We are a Singapore-based biomedical and biotechnology company that is dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products for the management of chronic wounds, as well as operating in the health and beauty sectors. Our expertise in biomedical research allows us to identify and utilize materials derived from natural sources to develop wound care products in the form of medical devices which meet international standards.

For more information, please visit



About Singapore Biowaste Solutions Pte Ltd

Singapore Biowaste Solutions Pte Ltd is Singapore’s most advanced provider for bio-medical waste disposal and management. The company offers state-of-the art technologies, a highly trained team of operational experts, advanced facilities, and unwavering commitment to the needs of its clients.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

c/o Blk 1090 Lower Delta Road #06-08

Singapore 169201

+65 8512 7275

Email: ir@cuprina.com.sg



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

