Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Report 2025-2033: Growth Trends and Analysis by Product, End Use Industry, Region and Competition

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanded Polystyrene Market Report by Product (White, Grey, Black), End Use Industry (Building and Construction, Packaging, Automotive, and Others), and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market, valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2024, is projected to climb to USD 15.6 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.65% from 2025 to 2033. EPS is widely valued for its low cost, lightweight, and high performance, making it a preferred choice over extruded foam (XPS) in insulation and construction applications. Its minimal water absorption and variety in densities and strengths enhance its utility across numerous sectors.

Thanks to its inert nature and pest-resistant properties, EPS finds extensive use in the construction industry. It serves as an insulated panel system for both residential and commercial building projects, including walls, roofs, and concrete floors. Furthermore, it acts as a void-forming fill material in civil engineering, playing a key role in road and railway structures, as well as in the construction of marinas and pontoons.

The shock-absorbing attributes of EPS contribute significantly to its uptake in various industries. It is widely utilized for the safe storage and transport of wines, chemicals, electronic devices, and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverage sector also capitalizes on EPS for preserving the freshness of perishables like seafood and produce. Expanding applications are noted in packaging, decoration, and the production of lifesaving equipment such as life jackets and buoys.

Key Market Segmentation

The market report provides insights into key trends within individual segments at global, regional, and country levels, forecasted from 2025 to 2033. The market is segmented by product type, including White, Grey, and Black EPS. Industries leveraging EPS include Building and Construction, Packaging, Automotive, among others. Regionally, the market breaks down into North America (including the United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (covering nations like China, Japan, India, and more), Europe (with countries such as Germany, France, the UK, and others), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The EPS market's competitive landscape features prominent companies such as Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., BASF SE, Dalian TianLi Engineering Plastic Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Jiangsu Nijiaxiang Group Co. Ltd., KANEKA CORPORATION, Ming Dih Group Corporation, Ravago, SABIC, Synthos, TOTAL SE, and Xingda Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global expanded polystyrene market performed so far, and what is its future outlook?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the key regional markets and their growth prospects?

What is the breakdown of the market in terms of product type and end-use industry?

What key factors drive growth, and what challenges does the industry face?

How is the competitive landscape structured, and who are the leading players?

What is the level of competition within the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Expanded Polystyrene Market 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis 9.1 Overview 9.2 Strengths 9.3 Weaknesses 9.4 Opportunities 9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Grupo Industrial Alfa S.A.B de C.V) BASF SE Dalian TianLi Engineering Plastic Co. Ltd. Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung) Jiangsu Nijiaxiang Group Co. Ltd. KANEKA CORPORATION Ming Dih Group Corporation Ravago SABIC Synthos TOTAL SE Xingda Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3e3yn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.