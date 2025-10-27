Aviation Cyber Security Market Trends and Growth Forecast (2025-2032) Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace, Thales, Leonardo, Safran and More

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Cyber Security Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation cyber security market is rapidly changing as digital threats evolve in complexity, compelling stakeholders across civil and defense aviation to rethink operational trust and enhance long-term risk management strategies. Senior leaders must prioritize integrated, adaptable solutions to safeguard networks as industry digitalization and automation intensify.

Market Snapshot: Aviation Cyber Security Market Growth Trajectory

The aviation cyber security market is experiencing robust expansion, forecasted to grow from USD 9.90 billion in 2024 to USD 10.62 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 17.21 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.14%. This trajectory is driven by accelerating digital adoption across aviation, increasing global regulation, and the critical need for resilient protection of both civil and defense operations. Senior decision-makers recognize that maintaining cyber resilience is foundational for safe, seamless, and efficient aviation functions in a landscape shaped by escalating technological sophistication.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Platforms: Addresses both commercial and military aviation environments, supporting comprehensive cyber defense across all aviation assets and operational tiers.

Addresses both commercial and military aviation environments, supporting comprehensive cyber defense across all aviation assets and operational tiers. Components: Includes a broad mix of professional services, managed services, and integrated hardware and software, to ensure practical and scalable cyber operations.

Includes a broad mix of professional services, managed services, and integrated hardware and software, to ensure practical and scalable cyber operations. Deployment Modes: Covers on-premise and flexible cloud-based solutions (public/private), catering to infrastructure diversity and regulatory specificity across regions.

Covers on-premise and flexible cloud-based solutions (public/private), catering to infrastructure diversity and regulatory specificity across regions. End Users: Serves airlines, airports, defense and government stakeholders, and MRO providers, emphasizing sector-wide collaboration and response.

Serves airlines, airports, defense and government stakeholders, and MRO providers, emphasizing sector-wide collaboration and response. Security Types: Offers layered frameworks for application, data, endpoint, identity and access, and network security, each targeting unique vulnerabilities such as malware, data loss, and unauthorized system entry.

Offers layered frameworks for application, data, endpoint, identity and access, and network security, each targeting unique vulnerabilities such as malware, data loss, and unauthorized system entry. Service Types: Enables deployment of managed and professional services, accelerating the adoption, maintenance, and continual enhancement of security frameworks that meet sector guidelines.

Enables deployment of managed and professional services, accelerating the adoption, maintenance, and continual enhancement of security frameworks that meet sector guidelines. Regions: Encompasses Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific-capturing advanced and emerging market dynamics, patterns of digital adoption, and distinctive regulatory approaches influencing security strategy and implementation. Regional priorities range from accelerating cloud-native adoption in mature markets to incremental modernization elsewhere.

Encompasses Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific-capturing advanced and emerging market dynamics, patterns of digital adoption, and distinctive regulatory approaches influencing security strategy and implementation. Regional priorities range from accelerating cloud-native adoption in mature markets to incremental modernization elsewhere. Key Companies: Highlights major market participants including Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace Inc., Thales S.A., Leonardo S.p.A., Safran S.A., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and General Dynamics Corporation-recognized for their innovation and sector expertise.

Aviation Cyber Security Market: Key Takeaways for Stakeholders

Expanding interconnectivity across aviation operations introduces diverse security exposures, from in-flight systems to supply chain networks, necessitating continuous adaptation of cyber defense strategies.

Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and blockchain, facilitate real-time threat detection, streamline supply chain security, and enable predictive maintenance and rapid response capabilities.

Evolving compliance demands and regulatory oversight require organizations to maintain active governance, with adaptable policies to meet global and sector-specific requirements amid shifting legal expectations.

The market is seeing greater reliance on modular architectures and software-centric defenses, which support improved scalability and agility and help organizations adapt to rapidly shifting threat vectors.

Regional strategies differ: highly digitalized areas are advancing cloud-native security and zero trust principles, while markets with lower digital maturity focus on phased modernization programs.

Tariff Impact on Technology Access and Cost Structures

Adjustments to the 2025 United States tariff structure are raising costs for avionics and networking hardware, prompting organizations to diversify sources and build domestic technical capacity.

The industry is transitioning to open system architectures that decrease vendor dependency, offsetting the risk of supply chain disruptions linked to tariff changes.

Greater adoption of modular, updatable software solutions allows for flexible security management amid changing global trade and procurement environments.

Methodology & Data Sources

Findings in this report are developed through primary research, including interviews with IT and aviation security leaders, supported by secondary review of industry literature, regulatory documentation, and strategic frameworks (SWOT, PESTEL, scenario planning), ensuring reliable and actionable insights for aviation stakeholders.

Why This Report Matters

Supports informed investment and resource planning, helping organizations build robust, enterprise-wide cyber resilience in line with operational realities and regulatory requirements.

Delivers clear, actionable segmentation and up-to-date regional intelligence to inform compliance alignment, process optimization, and end-to-end supply chain security.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Implementation of zero trust architecture across aircraft communication and ground networks against evolving threats

5.2. Integration of AI-driven threat detection systems into real-time flight operations cyber security protocols

5.3. Regulatory compliance challenges for aviation stakeholders under new ICAO cybersecurity framework guidance

5.4. Adoption of blockchain-based solutions for secure aircraft maintenance data exchange and supply chain integrity

5.5. Enhancing in-flight entertainment system security against sophisticated remote hacking attempts

5.6. Deployment of quantum-resistant encryption methods to protect critical avionic data links from future quantum attacks

5.7. Collaboration between airlines and cybersecurity firms to develop industry-wide cyber incident response playbooks

5.8. Securing predictive maintenance platforms that rely on IoT sensor networks across connected aircraft fleets

5.9. Cyber resilience strategies for airport operational systems in the face of nation-state sponsored cyber espionage

5.10. Integration of digital twin technology for proactive vulnerability assessment of aircraft systems and infrastructure



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by Platform

8.1. Commercial Aircraft

8.2. Military and Defense Aircraft



9. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by Component

9.1. Services

9.1.1. Managed Services

9.1.2. Professional Services

9.2. Solutions

9.2.1. Hardware

9.2.2. Software



10. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1. Cloud

10.1.1. Private Cloud

10.1.2. Public Cloud

10.2. On Premise



11. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by End User

11.1. Airlines

11.2. Airports

11.3. Defense and Government Organizations

11.4. Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Providers



12. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by Security Type

12.1. Application Security

12.1.1. Application Security Testing

12.1.2. Web Application Firewall

12.2. Data Security

12.2.1. Data Loss Prevention

12.2.2. Encryption

12.3. Endpoint Security

12.3.1. Antivirus

12.3.2. Endpoint Detection and Response

12.4. Identity and Access Management

12.4.1. Multi-Factor Authentication

12.4.2. Single Sign-On

12.5. Network Security

12.5.1. Firewall

12.5.2. Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

12.5.3. Virtual Private Network



13. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by Service Type

13.1. Managed Services

13.2. Professional Services



14. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by Region

14.1. Americas

14.1.1. North America

14.1.2. Latin America

14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

14.2.1. Europe

14.2.2. Middle East

14.2.3. Africa

14.3. Asia-Pacific



15. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by Group

15.1. ASEAN

15.2. GCC

15.3. European Union

15.4. BRICS

15.5. G7

15.6. NATO



16. Aviation Cyber Security Market, by Country

16.1. United States

16.2. Canada

16.3. Mexico

16.4. Brazil

16.5. United Kingdom

16.6. Germany

16.7. France

16.8. Russia

16.9. Italy

16.10. Spain

16.11. China

16.12. India

16.13. Japan

16.14. Australia

16.15. South Korea



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis



The key companies profiled in this Aviation Cyber Security market report include:

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace Inc.

Thales S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Safran S.A.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

