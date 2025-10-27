CyberKnife Market Worth $560M in 2025 is Set to Reach $2.71 Billion by 2032: Shaping the Next Phase of Precision Radiotherapy

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyberknife Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CyberKnife market is redefining precision radiotherapy with advanced robotics and adaptive imaging, enabling cancer care providers to deliver highly targeted, minimally invasive treatments with operational efficiency.

Market Snapshot: CyberKnife Market Size and Growth

The CyberKnife market grew from USD 448.10 million in 2024 to USD 560.39 million in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 25.24%, reaching USD 2.71 billion by 2032. This robust expansion reflects increased adoption of cutting-edge radiosurgery platforms across global healthcare systems, as providers seek modalities that deliver accurate ablation with streamlined workflows.

Scope & Segmentation in the CyberKnife Market

This analysis offers an in-depth examination of the CyberKnife market, focusing on its core strategic segments, operational dynamics, and emerging adoption pathways.

Tumor Types: Brain and central nervous system, including metastatic and primary brain tumors; lung cancers (non-small cell and small cell); prostate cancers (localized and metastatic); and spine tumors (metastatic and primary).

Brain and central nervous system, including metastatic and primary brain tumors; lung cancers (non-small cell and small cell); prostate cancers (localized and metastatic); and spine tumors (metastatic and primary). Treatment Types: Stereotactic body radiotherapy for liver, lung, and prostate; and stereotactic radiosurgery for cranial and spinal applications.

Stereotactic body radiotherapy for liver, lung, and prostate; and stereotactic radiosurgery for cranial and spinal applications. End Users: Ambulatory surgical centers, including freestanding and hospital-affiliated sites; cancer treatment centers, both government and private; and hospitals, comprising academic and community institutions.

Ambulatory surgical centers, including freestanding and hospital-affiliated sites; cancer treatment centers, both government and private; and hospitals, comprising academic and community institutions. Patient Age Groups: Adult and pediatric populations.

Adult and pediatric populations. Regional Coverage: Americas (North and Latin America), Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, including detailed sub-region and country analysis.

Americas (North and Latin America), Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, including detailed sub-region and country analysis. Leading Companies: Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab AG, C-RAD AB, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights Driving CyberKnife Market Adoption

The market's momentum is driven by the integration of non-invasive, real-time imaging technologies and sub-millimeter accuracy, supporting improved clinical outcomes in complex tumor sites.

Technological refinements, such as enhanced tracking algorithms and adaptive planning, are enabling cancer centers to offer accelerated, patient-centric treatment regimens that reduce time-to-recovery and resource consumption.

Clinical adoption is supported by documented efficacy across challenging tumor locations, prompting guideline updates and fostering collaboration among multidisciplinary oncology teams.

Operational benefits include streamlined treatment planning, reduction of hospital visits, and optimized patient throughput, all contributing to broader value-based care initiatives.

Competitive strategy is centered on robust service agreements, digital platform investments, and alliances between manufacturers, distributors, and academic centers to expand clinical evidence and maintain innovation.

Nuanced market segmentation across tumor type, modality, end user, and patient age ensures alignment of technology capabilities with organizational objectives and patient populations.

Tariff Impact: Evolving Cost Structures in the United States

Recent United States tariffs have reshaped the competitive landscape for CyberKnife systems, impacting procurement costs and driving manufacturers to adjust sourcing and supply chain frameworks. Stakeholders are adopting modular upgrades, maintenance contracts, and equipment leasing to manage budget constraints. Increased collaboration with domestic suppliers and regulatory compliance are now central to strategy, fostering local manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

Methodology & Data Sources

The research methodology blends qualitative interviews with oncology experts, radiation physicists, and administrators, with quantitative analysis of peer-reviewed literature, regulatory dossiers, and proprietary data. Site visits and expert workshops ensured data relevance and triangulation for reliable market insights.

CyberKnife Market: Why This Report Matters

Delivers actionable intelligence for stakeholders to optimize capital investments, accelerate technology adoption, and improve clinical outcomes.

Provides in-depth segmentation and regional analysis to support tailored go-to-market strategies in evolving oncology care environments.

Enables healthcare executives to make informed procurement, partnership, and adoption decisions aligned with the latest precision radiotherapy advancements.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $560.39 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2710 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Growing integration of artificial intelligence for automated treatment planning in CyberKnife systems

5.2. Expansion of CyberKnife radiosurgery applications into non-malignant neurological disorders like epilepsy

5.3. Implementation of real-time imaging and motion management to enhance precision in CyberKnife treatments

5.4. Growing preference for hypofractionation protocols to reduce treatment times and improve patient throughput with CyberKnife

5.5. Increasing demand for CyberKnife systems in emerging economies driven by expanding oncology infrastructure and investments

5.6. Competitive dynamics shifting as new stereotactic systems enter the market challenging CyberKnife's premium pricing model

5.7. Impact of evolving reimbursement policies and value-based care initiatives on CyberKnife adoption rates globally

5.8. Rising collaborations between device manufacturers and cloud providers for remote planning and data analytics in CyberKnife procedures

5.9. Advancements in robotic arm technology improving targeting accuracy and reducing treatment margins in CyberKnife systems

5.10. Patient-centric service models focusing on non-invasive outpatient workflows to drive CyberKnife market growth



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Cyberknife Market, by Tumor Type

8.1. Brain And CNS

8.1.1. Metastatic Brain Tumors

8.1.2. Primary Brain Tumors

8.2. Lung

8.2.1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

8.2.2. Small Cell Lung Cancer

8.3. Prostate

8.3.1. Localized Prostate Cancer

8.3.2. Metastatic Prostate Cancer

8.4. Spine

8.4.1. Metastatic Spine Tumors

8.4.2. Primary Spine Tumors



9. Cyberknife Market, by Treatment Type

9.1. Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy

9.1.1. Liver SBRT

9.1.2. Lung SBRT

9.1.3. Prostate SBRT

9.2. Stereotactic Radiosurgery

9.2.1. Cranial SRS

9.2.2. Spinal SRS



10. Cyberknife Market, by End User

10.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.1.1. Freestanding Ambulatory Centers

10.1.2. Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Centers

10.2. Cancer Treatment Centers

10.2.1. Government Cancer Centers

10.2.2. Private Cancer Centers

10.3. Hospitals

10.3.1. Academic Hospitals

10.3.2. Community Hospitals



11. Cyberknife Market, by Patient Age Group

11.1. Adult

11.2. Pediatric



12. Cyberknife Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Cyberknife Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Cyberknife Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.3. Competitive Analysis



The key companies profiled in this Cyberknife market report include:

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Brainlab AG

C-RAD AB

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

