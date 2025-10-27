Mastermind Cognitive Training and Mind of Fire Partner to Sharpen Decision-Making in High-Stakes Firefighting

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mastermind Cognitive Training (Mastermind), a neuroscience-based cognitive training program that uses gamified exercises to improve overall brain performance, today announces a partnership with Mind of Fire to equip fire service leaders with science-driven tools that build mental resilience, sharpen focus and enhance decision-making under extreme pressure.

Every day, firefighters make high-stakes decisions that can mean the difference between life and death — for both their team and the public they serve. To support this critical work, Mind of Fire provides specialized consulting services to fire departments, firefighters and first responders to help leaders enhance their cognitive abilities. The partnership with Mastermind helps Mind of Fire deliver smarter, easy-to-use training that integrates seamlessly into firefighters’ daily routines. Mastermind’s neuroscience-based platform helps these emergency responders strengthen cognitive skills without adding extra burden, so they can make faster decisions and lead with confidence when lives are on the line.

“We’ve reached a moment where performance development in high-risk roles must go beyond experience and instinct,” said Dominick Fedele, CEO of Mastermind. “This partnership represents a shift toward evidence-based brain training that can be measured, repeated and scaled. Firefighters and first responders face immense pressure, and now we have a way to help them build the cognitive skills that support better outcomes in those moments.”

Success stories with Mind of Fire are already emerging, with early pilot results showing how the program helps users identify cognitive weaknesses and validate areas for improvement. The Mastermind program assesses and trains skills such as attention, processing speed and working memory, which are all key traits for firefighters' decision-making. Through the partnership, Mastermind offers Mind of Fire a transformative solution that ensures leaders are not only reactive but proactive and prepared for every challenge at any moment, helping fire departments enhance leadership development.

“This partnership gives fire service leaders the tools they need to perform when failure isn’t an option,” said Kiel Samsing, founder of Mind of Fire. “We’re talking about decisions made in seconds, under extreme stress. I’ve seen officers who were struggling to meet expectations turn things around because they finally had a way to train for the mental demands of the job. That kind of shift doesn’t just change their trajectory — it changes outcomes on the fire scene.”

To learn more about Mastermind Cognitive Training, visit mastermindtraining.com .

To learn more about Mind of Fire, visit: www.mindoffire.com .

About Mastermind Cognitive Training

Mastermind Cognitive Training is dedicated to enhancing cognitive performance through scientifically designed brain training programs. Its innovative, interactive platform offers both tablet and VR formats to challenge and improve core cognitive skills, empowering individuals of all ages to reach their full potential and performance.

About Mind of Fire

Mind of Fire provides specialized consulting services to fire departments, firefighters and first responders, empowering leaders to enhance their cognitive abilities and enabling them to make informed decisions in high-stakes, competitive environments.