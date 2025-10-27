Leverage Shares by Themes adds Bullish (BLSH), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), Mp Materials Corp (MP), and Nebius Group (NBIS) to its single stock Leveraged ETF lineup

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes is excited to announce the launch of four new single stock leveraged ETFs, available for trading starting October 27, 2025. These products are designed to equip investors to amplify returns (up and down) and dynamically participate in the performance of leading companies. The new ETFs are tailored to target a 200% exposure to the daily performance of their underlying stocks, Bullish (BLSH), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), Mp Materials Corp (MP), and Nebius Group (NBIS), offering sophisticated traders and the retail investor efficient tools to help capitalize on market movements at an industry-low management fee for single stock leveraged ETFs at .75%.*

The new ETF is:

BLSG Leverage Shares 2X Long BLSH Daily ETF BMNG Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF MPG Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF NBIG Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF



“We are committed to growing our leveraged single stock ETF offerings with names that meet investor interest,” says Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer of Themes ETFs.

As part of the Leverage Shares by Themes offering, these new funds aim to provide investors with amplified exposure to high-growth innovators across distinct industries. Nebius is redefining cloud and AI infrastructure with high-performance computing and scalable storage. MP Materials anchors the U.S. rare-earth supply chain vital to EVs, wind power, and advanced electronics. Bitmine Immersion Technologies pioneers energy-efficient, immersion-cooled crypto-mining infrastructure, while Bullish bridges traditional finance and the evolving world of digital assets, offering targeted access to a next-generation crypto marketplace. Together, these ETFs offer targeted access to companies powering the next wave of digital, clean-energy, and crypto innovation.

These funds bring the total count of Leveraged Single Stock Daily ETFs at Leverage Shares by Themes to 31. The entire lineup consists of the following:

AALG Leverage Shares 2X Long AAL Daily ETF

ADBG Leverage Shares 2X Long ADBE Daily ETF

AMDG Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF

ARMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF

ASMG Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Daily ETF

AVGG Leverage Shares 2X Long AVGO Daily ETF

BAIG Leverage Shares 2X Long BBAI Daily ETF

BLSG Leverage Shares 2X Long BLSH Daily ETF

BMNG Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF

BOEG Leverage Shares 2X Long BA Daily ETF

BULG Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF

COIG Leverage Shares 2X Long COIN Daily ETF

COTG Leverage Shares 2X Long COST Daily ETF

CRCG Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF

CRMG Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF

CRWG Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF

FIGG Leverage Shares 2X Long FIG Daily ETF

FUTG Leverage Shares 2X Long FUTU Daily ETF

GLGG Leverage Shares 2X Long GLXY Daily ETF

HOOG Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF

MPG Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF

NBIG Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF

NVDG Leverage Shares 2X Long NVDA Daily ETF

PANG Leverage Shares 2X Long PANW Daily ETF

PLTG Leverage Shares 2X Long PLTR Daily ETF

PYPG Leverage Shares 2X Long PYPL Daily ETF

RTXG Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF

TSLG Leverage Shares 2X Long TSLA Daily ETF

TSMG Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF

UNHG Leverage Shares 2X Long UNH Daily ETF

XYZG Leverage Shares 2X Long XYZ Daily ETF

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us.

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders of Leverage Shares in 2023 to offer thematic and sector-based products in the US. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com.

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the “Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com

1Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.

Investment involves significant risk. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

BLSG, BMNG, MPG, and NBIG are designed to provide investors with amplified returns (up and down) on innovative companies in the technology sector.

*Fee comparison source: Trackinsight.com, Universe of Leveraged and Inverse Single-Asset ETFs, as of 16 January 2025. All Averages are asset-weighted.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the “Investment Advisory Agreement”), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost; current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Returns for performance for one year and under are cumulative, not annualized. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For additional information, see the fund(s) prospectus.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if MP, BLSH, BMNR, or NBIS, respectively, has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if MP, BLSH, BMNR or NBIS’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of MP, BLSH. BMNR, or NBIS falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.