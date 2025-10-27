Leading Wishlist Platform Giftful Now in Six New Languages and Includes Dynamic Price Tracking Tool

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift-giving can be time-consuming and stressful. From birthdays to holidays, the process can get expensive, become a guessing game or often result in duplicated presents. Giftful , a leading wishlist and registry platform, aims to alleviate the guesswork and simplify finding the right gift for every occasion. Today, the company announces the expansion of six additional languages and the launch of a new feature that provides users with more intuitive price monitoring, enhancing accessibility and ease-of-use.

Giftful's free platform is designed to make gift-giving personal, seamless and fun – all while preserving the element of surprise. Its compatibility with any retailer makes it a universal solution for building curated product lists, from birthdays and weddings to holidays and baby showers. The platform allows users to easily organize, store and share lists seamlessly with friends and family.

Millions of users worldwide benefit from Giftful’s platform already. Now, with language support for Italian, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese and Dutch available, more users can search for products, build lists and shop for gifts in a less stressful manner. As part of the update, the platform can also detect the user’s country and set the default language accordingly.

The new price tracking tool further enhances the overall user experience by saving time and money, offering intuitive notifications for price changes across retailers so users can always find the best deals. This empowers users to make purchasing decisions at the most competitive price points, without the hassle of manual monitoring. Now, it's easier to get the exact presents someone wants at the best price.

"Our goal at Giftful has always been to make the act of gifting and list-making as affordable, personalized and stress-free as possible," said Cono Onorato, Founder and CEO of Giftful. "By diversifying the language support on our platform, we’re not just breaking down barriers in communication; we’re connecting people across cultures, making it easier for families and friends to celebrate moments together, no matter where they are. At the same time, we’re always looking to innovate with new features like our dynamic price tracking tool that ensures users can shop smarter and make the most out of every occasion."

Giftful is making gifting easier for everyone through innovative technology, and the new dynamic pricing tool and expanded language support further solidify the platform as a full-package wishlist service. Additional key features include:

Unlimited Wishlists : Create and store unlimited wishlists

: Create and store unlimited wishlists Browser Integration: Add gifts from any website using the in-app browser or native share extension

Add gifts from any website using the in-app browser or native share extension Claiming System : Avoid duplicates and preserve the element of surprise with anonymous gift claiming

: Avoid duplicates and preserve the element of surprise with anonymous gift claiming Flexible Organization : Organize wishes with photos, prices, links and personal notes

: Organize wishes with photos, prices, links and personal notes Social Collaboration : Follow friends and family, browse their lists and add inspiration

: Follow friends and family, browse their lists and add inspiration Cross-Platform Sync: Sync wishlists and updates across devices, whether on iOS, Android or the web





Giftful is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play . See the media kit here for logos and app screenshots. For more information, visit Giftful.com .

About Giftful

Giftful is a wishlist and registry platform designed to make gift-giving more personal, seamless and fun. Launched in 2019, the platform has grown to over 3 million users. Giftful offers a versatile solution for anyone looking to simplify the gifting or list-making process for any occasion, with innovative features that ensure every gift-giving experience is as thoughtful as it is stress-free.