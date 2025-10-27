Northeast Region Event Series Raises Over $260,000 for Charity

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Associa branches throughout the northeastern United States – Associa Mid-Atlantic, Associa New York, Community Management Corp. of New Jersey, Evergreen Management Group, Leiter Property Management, and Maxwell-Kates, Inc. – recently hosted their 2025 Northeast Region Event Series to benefit Associa Cares, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families affected by natural and man-made disasters. More than 80 vendor partners and 170 Associa managers and leaders participated in the roundtable tour, raising over $260,000.

The two-month-long roundtable tour consisted of five fundraising events held at separate locations throughout New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. Attendees had the chance to meet with branch managers, department heads, and executive leaders representing more than 1,100 Associa-managed communities, buildings, and cooperatives. It was an excellent opportunity for vendors to market their companies and services, all for a worthy cause.

“Each year, our Northeast Region Associa Cares fundraising event grows in impact—and this year’s results are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Associa Senior Vice President Nancy Hastings, CMCA©, AMS©, PCAM©. “I’m incredibly proud of our team and grateful for our dedicated business partners whose support helped us raise over $260,000 to aid families displaced by natural disasters. Their passion and commitment truly embody the spirit of Associa Cares."

Associa Cares extends special thanks to its Platinum Sponsors: GAF Materials, Falcon Group, O&S Architects & Engineers, Insurcomm, Bargold Storage Systems, and Reserve Advisors.

Proceeds from the 2025 Northeast Regional Event Series will fund 108 permanent displacement-level relief grants to families who have lost their homes.

To learn more about Associa Cares or to donate to relief efforts, visit www.AssociaCares.org.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised by Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America and Canada, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5.6 million in assistance to more than 4,200 families since 2005.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families in Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.