Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $4.1 Million or $1.28 per Share for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.1 million, or $1.28 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $3.4 million, or $1.09 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average equity during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 9.24% compared to 8.53% for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 was 0.65% and 0.57%, respectively.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.7 million, or $0.53 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $1.1 million, or $0.36 per common share (basic and diluted), for the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s return on average equity during the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 11.23% compared to 8.05% for the same period in 2024. The Company’s return on average assets during the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 0.80% compared to 0.56% for the same period in 2024.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $2.4 million higher when compared to the same period in 2024 due to a widening net yield on interest-earning assets of 2.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 2.67% for the same period in 2024. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.86% for the same period in 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 2.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, down from 2.71% for the same period in 2024. Average interest earning assets were $804.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $775.9 million for the same period in 2024. Gross interest income increased by $3.0 million to $31.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, up from $28.1 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $33.3 million to $657.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from $624.5 million for the same period in 2024. Total interest expense increased $600 thousand to $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $12.7 million for the same period in 2024.

The Company recorded a $595 thousand provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. There was no provision recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the provision was related to the write down of two loans, both of which were foreclosed upon.

Noninterest income increased by $191 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due to several factors, including a $85 thousand increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $28 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance income, a $126 thousand increase in gain on settlement of fair value hedge, and a $109 thousand increase in fees and commissions. Noninterest expense was $1.3 million higher for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024, due primarily to a $617 thousand increase in salaries and benefits and a $379 thousand combined increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs. ATM and debit card expenses decreased by $67 thousand, primarily due to conversion related costs incurred in 2024. Also, the Bank’s FDIC assessment expense increased by $184 thousand due to higher FDIC assessment rates. Professional services increased by $35 thousand due to the higher legal fees in 2025 related to stockholder matters. These increases were offset by $94 thousand in lower service charges on deposits and a $70 thousand decrease of non-recurring gain on insurance settlement recognized in 2024.

Total assets increased to $869.6 million at September 30, 2025 from $844.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased to $622.5 million at September 30, 2025 from $583.0 million at December 31, 2024. Investments in debt securities decreased to $142.3 million at September 30, 2025 from $146.2 million at December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased to $734.1 million at September 30, 2025 from $758.8 million at December 31, 2024. Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other long-term debt increased by $45.9 million to $62.2 million as of September 30, 2025, up from $16.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the Company utilizing Federal Home Loan Bank advances to repay $40 million of maturing brokered CDs. Additionally, the Company issued $12.5 million in subordinated debt during September 2025. The proceeds of which were used to repay the Company’s maturing term loan of approximately $10 million as well to add an interest reserve and increasing the Bank’s capital. The Company’s tangible equity was $56.1 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $49.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $19.72 per share at September 30, 2025 from $17.77 per share at December 31, 2024. Book value per share at September 30, 2025 is reflective of the $13.0 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio as a result of the rise in interest rates since the time of purchase. Changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. Management does not believe there is any indication of credit deterioration in any of the bonds and we intend to hold these securities to maturity, so no actual losses are anticipated. The securities portfolio is comprised of 62% government agency mortgage backed securities which are fully guaranteed, 20% investment grade non agency mortgage backed securities, 14% investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and 4% subordinated debt of other community banks. Unrealized gains and losses do not impact regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “The decrease in interest rates over the past year, along with the repricing of the existing loan portfolio, has allowed our net yield on interest-earning assets to expand. We have strategically taken advantage of the lower interest rates by exercising call options on certain funding sources and replacing them with lower cost funds. Loan production is robust with over $39.5 million in net loan growth through September 30, 2025. Our asset quality remains strong with zero non-accrual loans as of September 30, 2025. The Towson Commercial Banking office, which opened in June of 2024, has exceeded our expectations with total deposits over $44 million as of September 30, 2025 coupled with strong loan growth. We remain focused on reducing costs while expanding income-generating opportunities. Investments made over the past two years in talent and infrastructure are beginning to yield positive returns, positioning us well for continued growth.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent company of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, Route 26, and Route 45 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with eight additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s OTCID Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands except share and per share data
(Unaudited)
 September 30, December 31,
  2025   2024 * 
    
Assets  
    
Cash and due from banks$51,666  $63,962 
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 521   697 
Cash and cash equivalents 52,187   64,659 
Certificates of deposit in other banks 100   100 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 121,138   125,713 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit   
losses of $79 and $60 21,128   20,499 
Equity security, at fair value 546   518 
Restricted stock, at cost 3,100   921 
Mortgage loans held for sale -   157 
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,257 and $4,260 622,457   582,993 
Premises and equipment, net 7,222   7,349 
Accrued interest receivable 2,550   2,439 
Deferred income taxes, net 6,410   7,606 
Other real estate owned, net 2,775   1,176 
Bank owned life insurance 15,640   15,324 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,020   7,026 
Other assets 7,359   8,163 
Total Assets$869,632  $844,643 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest-bearing$116,187  $107,197 
Interest-bearing 617,909   651,609 
Total deposits 734,096   758,806 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,458   5,564 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 50,200   5,000 
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 12,024   11,329 
Accrued interest payable 935   1,003 
Other liabilities 6,756   6,669 
Total liabilities 806,469   788,371 
    
Stockholders' equity   
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,   
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding   
3,202,935 shares in 2025 and 3,166,653 shares in 2024 32   32 
Additional paid-in capital 31,718   31,136 
Retained earnings 44,602   41,613 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,189)  (16,509)
Total Stockholders' equity 63,163   56,272 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$869,632  $844,643 
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements   



Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Dollars in thousands except per share data
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Interest income        
Loans, including fees$9,307  $7,902  $26,572  $22,021 
Investment securities - taxable 1,071   1,623   3,191   4,794 
Investment securities - tax exempt 157   141   467   416 
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 424   181   909   861 
Total interest income 10,959   9,847   31,139   28,092 
         
Interest expense        
Deposits 4,344   3,911   12,665   10,244 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 13   13   42   49 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 129   65   251   109 
Federal Reserve Bank advances -   648   -   1,911 
Long-term debt 120   125   342   387 
Total interest expense 4,606   4,762   13,300   12,700 
Net interest income 6,353   5,085   17,839   15,392 
         
Provision for credit losses 327   -   595   - 
         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,026   5,085   17,244   15,392 
         
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts 185   209   527   621 
Mortgage banking income 75   43   151   66 
Bank owned life insurance income 105   103   316   288 
Fair value adjustment of equity security 7   20   16   14 
Gain (loss) on settlement of fair value hedge -   -   94   (32)
Loss on sale of premises and equipment -   (5)  -   (5)
Gain on insurance proceeds, net 73   -   73   143 
Other fees and commissions 106   81   343   234 
Total noninterest income 551   451   1,520   1,329 
         
Noninterest expense        
Salaries 2,178   1,878   6,576   5,848 
Employee benefits 573   549   1,486   1,597 
Occupancy 281   275   890   799 
Furniture and equipment 370   327   1,185   897 
Professional services 174   167   565   530 
Automated teller machine and debit card expenses 71   173   407   474 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 150   91   466   282 
Postage, delivery, and armored carrier 62   72   204   217 
Advertising 63   57   193   180 
Other real estate owned expense, net (13)  11   58   17 
Other 500   471   1,607   1,466 
Total noninterest expense 4,409   4,071   13,637   12,307 
         
Income before income taxes 2,168   1,465   5,127   4,414 
Income taxes 462   342   1,058   993 
Net income$1,706  $1,123  $4,069  $3,421 
         
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted$0.53  $0.36  $1.28  $1.09 



Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
      
 As of or For the Three Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2023 
      
OPERATING DATA     
      
Interest income$10,959  $9,847  $8,002 
Interest expense 4,606   4,762   2,815 
Net interest income 6,353   5,085   5,187 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 327   -   (75)
Net interest income after provision     
for (recovery of) credit losses 6,026   5,085   5,262 
Noninterest income 551   451   383 
Noninterest expense 4,409   4,071   3,746 
Income before income taxes 2,168   1,465   1,899 
Income taxes 462   342   467 
Net income$1,706  $1,123  $1,432 
      
PER SHARE DATA     
      
Net income (Basic and diluted)$0.53  $0.36  $0.46 
Dividends$0.34  $0.00  $0.31 
Book value$19.72  $18.81  $15.61 
      
KEY RATIOS     
      
Return on average assets 0.80%  0.56%  0.77%
Return on average equity 11.23%  8.05%  11.54%
Efficiency ratio * 67.04%  73.54%  66.36%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.15%  2.62%  2.88%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.29%  9.42%  9.91%
      
* annualized noninterest expense divided by net interest income after provision for credit losses and noninterest income



Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
      
 As of or For the Three Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2023 
      
AT PERIOD END     
      
Total assets$869,799  $817,531  $756,638 
Gross loans 626,714   576,512   530,649 
Cash and cash equivalents 52,187   16,842   25,012 
Securities 142,266   179,697   156,697 
Deposits 734,096   673,745   644,263 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 62,224   70,800   51,683 
Stockholders' equity 63,163   59,162   48,262 
      
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES     
      
Total assets$857,387  $807,493  $745,762 
Gross loans 621,092   560,895   530,824 
Cash and cash equivalents 41,735   20,676   18,650 
Securities 162,120   199,915   182,002 
Deposits 761,693   663,594   637,647 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 23,406   74,569   48,181 
Stockholders' equity 60,751   55,819   49,627 
      
ASSET QUALITY     
      
Nonperforming assets$4,049  $1,630  $1,898 
      
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.47%  0.20%  0.25%
      
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.68%  0.73%  0.85%



Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands except per share data
      
 As of or For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2023 
      
OPERATING DATA     
      
Interest income$31,139  $28,092  $22,438 
Interest expense 13,300   12,700   6,323 
Net interest income 17,839   15,392   16,115 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 595   -   (570)
Net interest income after provision     
for (recovery of ) credit losses 17,244   15,392   16,685 
Noninterest income 1,520   1,329   1,169 
Noninterest expense 13,637   12,307   11,189 
Income before income taxes 5,127   4,414   6,665 
Income taxes 1,058   993   1,662 
Net income$4,069  $3,421  $5,003 
      
PER SHARE DATA     
      
Net income (Basic and diluted)$1.28  $1.09  $1.63 
Dividends$0.34  $0.33  $0.31 
Book value$19.72  $18.81  $15.61 
      
KEY RATIOS     
      
Return on average assets 0.65%  0.57%  0.91%
Return on average equity 9.24%  8.53%  13.45%
Efficiency ratio * 72.68%  73.60%  62.67%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.98%  2.67%  3.04%
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.29%  9.42%  9.91%
      
* annualized noninterest expense divided by net interest income after provision for credit losses and noninterest income
      
      
AT PERIOD END     
      
Total assets$869,799  $817,531  $730,262 
Gross loans 626,714   575,753   535,646 
Cash and cash equivalents 52,187   16,842   12,288 
Securities 142,266   179,697   139,949 
Deposits 734,096   673,745   631,811 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 62,224   70,800   38,154 
Stockholders' equity 63,163   59,162   49,834 
      
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES     
      
Total assets$857,221  $808,736  $737,425 
Gross loans 604,854   549,531   523,785 
Cash and cash equivalents 58,423   30,766   16,138 
Securities 144,239   181,973   151,760 
Deposits 746,451   677,354   633,937 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 39,277   61,006   43,390 
Stockholders' equity 59,718   55,670   48,019 
      
ASSET QUALITY     
      
Nonperforming assets$2,775  $1,630  $1,898 
      
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.32%  0.20%  0.26%
      
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.68%  0.56%  0.87%



Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
      
 As of or For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2023 
      
AT PERIOD END     
      
Total assets$869,799  $817,531  $756,638 
Gross loans 626,714   576,512   530,649 
Cash and cash equivalents 52,187   16,842   25,012 
Securities 142,266   179,697   156,697 
Deposits 734,096   673,745   644,263 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 62,224   70,800   51,683 
Stockholders' equity 63,163   59,162   48,262 
      
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES     
      
Total assets$833,069  $797,367  $731,446 
Gross loans 604,854   549,531   523,785 
Cash and cash equivalents 58,423   30,766   16,138 
Securities 165,248   204,353   172,952 
Deposits 743,021   658,105   631,453 
Long term debt, FRB and FHLB borrowings 19,996   72,280   40,082 
Stockholders' equity 58,745   53,476   49,593 
      
ASSET QUALITY     
      
Nonperforming assets$4,049  $1,630  $1,898 
      
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.47%  0.20%  0.25%
      
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.68%  0.73%  0.85%
      

Contact: Mr. Gary A. Harris
President and Chief Executive Officer
(410) 374-1510, ext. 1104