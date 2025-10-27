Check Point Partners with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Washington Commanders to Safeguard Teams Against Cyber Attacks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced a new multi-year partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) and the Washington Commanders that will deliver advanced cyber protection for premier sports properties, the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), the New Jersey Devils (NHL), Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., as well as the Washington Commanders (NFL). As part of the agreement, Check Point will become the presenting partner of Prudential Center’s VIP West Entrance and the Check Point Bar & Grill, formerly The Restaurant, on Suite Level One.

Through this collaboration with HBSE’s Global Partnerships division, Check Point will fortify the company’s infrastructure and enhance cybersecurity defense across HBSE digital platforms.

“Sports organizations are becoming digital enterprises, relying on data, collaboration, and connectivity to deliver exceptional fan experiences,” said Bill Diaz, VP of Vertical Solutions Sales at Check Point Software Technologies. “We’re proud to partner with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and the Washington Commanders to protect these iconic franchises with our AI-powered, prevention-first cyber security solutions.”

“The security of our infrastructure is paramount to our day-to-day operation here at HBSE,” said Sasha Puric, Chief Technology Officer of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. “Partnering with Check Point will strengthen our cybersecurity foundation, support innovation, and enhance the digital experiences we deliver at our events.”

This partnership underscores Check Point’s growing leadership in securing the global sports and entertainment sector. Through HBSE’s global partnership program, brands and technology leaders can activate across HBSE’s broad and diverse portfolio spanning the NBA, NHL, NASCAR, NFL, and international markets, to elevate fan engagement, expand brand reach worldwide, and create meaningful connections through customized offerings.

Learn more about Check Point’s solutions protecting major events from cyber threats.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

About HBSE

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer in 2017, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) is an industry-leading sports and entertainment group, with a focus on building passionate, high performing teams that strengthen our communities. Anchored in sports, venues and ventures, HBSE’s diverse and global portfolio is centered around marquee assets, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, Washington Commanders, Joe Gibbs Racing, Crystal Palace of the English Premier League, as well as a growing presence across MLB, MLS, youth sports, and more. As proud stewards of some of the world’s most prestigious franchises, brands and properties, HBSE is committed to using its platform to positively impact the local communities where its teams play and perform. For additional information on HBSE, please visit HBSE.com .

About the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders, owned by a group led by Managing Partner Josh Harris, were founded in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL’s Eastern Division. The team – which plays its home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD and trains at the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Va. – has won five World Championship titles, including Super Bowls XVII, XXII, and XXVI. The franchise’s storied history has 22 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including multiple Hall of Fame coaches and some of the game’s most accomplished players. The Commanders organization prides itself on positively impacting the DMV through the powerful platform of football, working with numerous community groups, charities, and veteran-focused causes each year. Through the Washington Commanders Foundation, the organization provides support and services to more than 179,000 individuals annually, with a focus on children’s education, health, and wellness.

