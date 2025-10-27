AOQUN Brush Unveils High-Precision Manufacturing Solutions at 138th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 138th Canton Fair, one of China's premier international trade exhibitions, AOQUN Brush is showcasing its upgraded "intelligent brush series," designed with millimeter-level precision for critical industrial applications. The company is demonstrating its application of "New Quality Productivity," a key concept in China’s current industrial strategy focused on driving growth through high-technology, high-efficiency, and sustainable manufacturing.





As a Tier-1 supplier to 20 Fortune Global 500 companies including CRRC, Hitachi, and Miele, AOQUN is recognized as a National "Little Giant" Enterprise—a Chinese government designation for market-leading, high-growth, and specialized small- and medium-sized enterprises. The company’s core positioning as a globally leading integrated smart brush solutions provider encompasses material R&D, process preparation, and brush manufacturing equipment, supported by a multilingual professional business team, rapid delivery response, and full customization and packaging capabilities. AOQUN’s technical capabilities are further strengthened by over 20 years of expertise and an advanced manufacturing infrastructure that includes a 100,000-class cleanroom, 18 automated production lines, and over 100 self-developed high-precision brush manufacturing units. This system enables rapid fulfillment times, including 3-day prototyping and 7-day mass production for large customized orders.









AOQUN is presenting several application-specific breakthroughs that solve core industry challenges:

1.In the semiconductor sector, the company's Wafer Grinding & Cleaning Brush (Invention Patent: ZL202411833078.1) increases post-CMP cleaning efficiency by 40% and helps improve chip yield by addressing issues of incomplete cleaning and circuit damage.

2.For the aerospace and low-altitude economy sectors, its Flexible Controlled Non-Damaging Polishing Brush (Invention Patent: ZL202411844819.6) compresses a traditional three-step polishing process into a single step while maintaining a stable yield exceeding 99.96%.

3.Within the biomedical field, its Medical Device Brush (International Invention Patent: PT_CP_ZA00009663), certified to over 30 international standards including FDA and CE, enables 1-micron sampling and is used in over 6,000 medical facilities across Europe, America, and Asia.

4.For new energy and smart home manufacturing, its New Smart Manufacturing System Brush (Invention Patent: ZL202210598941.4) withstands over one million high-frequency friction cycles, improves cleanliness by approximately 90%, and is widely adopted by global leaders like Miele and KÄRCHER.

Beyond manufacturing, AOQUN plays a role in defining industry benchmarks, holding 112 intellectual property rights (including 26 invention patents) and having contributed to one national standard and eight industry standards. This technical leadership, supported by certifications such as IATF16949 (Automotive) and ISO13485 (Medical Devices), has fueled an average annual overseas business growth rate of over 30%, with products now reaching more than 50 countries. The company's global reach includes large-scale applications in projects linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, such as solar power stations in Saudi Arabia and chip packaging plants in Malaysia.

"From the Canton Fair to the global stage, our goal is to advance intelligent brush manufacturing and make Chinese standards a global choice," stated Liu Xuezhen, Founder and General Manager of AOQUN Brush. "We will seize opportunities within the new 'dual circulation' development pattern—a strategy that strengthens our domestic market while actively engaging with international trade—to deepen our presence in developed markets and vigorously expand into emerging economies. We remain committed to our mission to 'make the world cleaner' and represent China’s New Quality Productivity on the international stage."





About AOQUN Brush

AOQUN Brush is an enterprise specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of high-quality industrial brush solutions. Recognized as a National "Little Giant" Enterprise and a National High-Tech Enterprise, the company provides integrated services from material R&D to final product manufacturing for a global clientele.

Contact: Jiaxin Chen, admin@aoqunbrush.com