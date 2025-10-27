Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Announces V1 Launch Along 75% Allocation in Phase 6

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is once again gaining attention, and one new project is standing out for its structured progress and growing investor confidence. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has officially confirmed the details of its V1 protocol launch, set to debut on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025.





At the same time, the project’s presale Phase 6 is already 75% allocated, showing strong momentum among investors ahead of launch. With more than $17.9 million raised and 17,400 holders, Mutuum Finance continues to rank among the most active new crypto presales of 2025.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi protocol developed on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to create a transparent and efficient way for users to lend, borrow, and earn yield through smart contracts without needing middlemen.

The platform introduces a dual lending model that supports both major cryptocurrencies and smaller niche assets. This structure helps keep liquidity stable while making borrowing more flexible.

Users who deposit tokens like ETH or USDT into the system earn interest automatically. They receive mtTokens, which represent their deposits and grow in value as borrowers repay loans. For instance, a $2,000 deposit in USDT could earn between 10–12% APY, producing $200–$240 in passive income per year, depending on borrowing activity and pool balance.

In simple terms, Mutuum Finance is building a trustless lending platform where users can earn yield and access loans, all managed through smart contracts.

Phase 6 Nears Completion

Mutuum Finance’s presale has been a key factor behind its growing popularity. The project uses a fixed-price, fixed-allocation model, making it easy for investors to track progress and understand entry points.

The total supply of MUTM is 4 billion tokens, with 1.82 billion (45.5%) reserved for the presale. So far, the project has sold over 770 million tokens and raised $17.8 million.

MUTM is currently priced at $0.035 USD in Phase 6, which is now 75% allocated. Once this stage sells out, the price will increase by nearly 20%, moving closer to the confirmed launch price of $0.06 USD.

Early buyers from Phase 1, who purchased MUTM at $0.01, have already seen nearly 300% growth. The next price increase is expected soon, meaning investors who join now can still benefit from a lower entry before the final presale stages.

To keep engagement high, Mutuum Finance also operates a 24-hour leaderboard. It tracks contributions in real time and rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This has helped sustain excitement while maintaining transparency in the presale process.





V1 Launch: A Major Milestone

The upcoming V1 launch marks a major step in Mutuum Finance’s roadmap. The Sepolia Testnet release will include key components such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot.

The testnet will initially support ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral. More assets will be added later once the system is tested for performance and reliability.

This launch will move the project from development into real testing, a stage that often defines long-term success in DeFi. It also gives investors a clear sign that Mutuum Finance is not just another concept but a working protocol in motion.

Security remains a core focus for Mutuum Finance. The project has completed an independent smart-contract audit by CertiK, earning a strong 90/100 Token Scan score. This signals that the protocol’s foundation is secure and ready for scaling.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance operates a $50,000 bug bounty program to reward developers who identify and report issues before mainnet launch. This proactive approach demonstrates a commitment to long-term safety and transparency.

Analysts See Parallels With Early Aave

Many analysts have started comparing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to the early days of Aave, one of the most successful DeFi projects in history. When Aave first launched, it also focused on on-chain lending, secured borrowing, and transparent yield generation.

At that time, Aave’s token was priced under $0.10 before its ecosystem gained traction and surged to over $400 at its peak, a remarkable 4,000x increase.

Analysts note that Mutuum Finance shares several traits seen in Aave’s early stages. It already has a clear product structure with lending functions under development, setting it apart from many early-stage crypto projects still in the concept phase. The team has also completed an independent smart-contract audit, which helps build trust among investors.

In addition, Mutuum Finance runs a transparent and community-focused presale that allows anyone to track progress in real time. Its utility-based token mechanics are designed to support steady growth over the long term rather than rely on short-term speculation. Together, these factors make analysts believe Mutuum Finance could follow a similar path to early DeFi leaders like Aave.

Whale Activity and Market Outlook

Recent weeks have seen a noticeable rise in large investor participation. Multiple six-figure contributions have been recorded, showing growing confidence among institutional and high-net-worth participants.

Analysts say this activity often signals that smart money recognizes early value before public listings. With the next price increase approaching and Phase 6 nearly complete, this may be one of the last opportunities to enter before the presale transitions to its final stages.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to stand out in the DeFi crypto sector by combining innovation, transparency, and consistent delivery. With nearly $18 million raised, 75% of Phase 6 sold, and a V1 launch confirmed, the project is proving that careful execution can build both trust and long-term value.

