TD Vaccine Market Size Projects USD 10.68 Billion by 2034 – Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global TD vaccine market size was valued at USD 6.17 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 10.68 billion by 2034, rising at a 5.64% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

TD vaccine industry poised to reach USD 6.17 billion in 2024.

Forecasted to grow to USD 10.68 billion by 2034.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 5.64% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024.

Africa is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the studied years.

By product type, the monovalent TD vaccines segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product type, the combination vaccines segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By age group, the adults & adolescents segment was dominant in the TD vaccine market in 2024.

By age group, the pregnant women segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

By end user, the public health agencies segment led the market in 2024.

By end user, the travel clinics & military use segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the government supply contracts/immunization programs segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the private distribution segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By formulation, the single-dose vials/prefilled syringes segment dominated the market in 2024.

By formulation, the liquid (ready-to-use) form segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the studied years.



What is the TD Vaccine?

This vaccine acts as a booster shot, which protects against tetanus and diphtheria, two severe bacterial infections. The global TD vaccine market is propelled by the worldwide immunisation programs and government initiatives, rising instances of tetanus and diphtheria, and expanding awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases. Furthermore, the market is exploring developments in thermostable vaccines and novel delivery solutions. This mainly includes needle-free injectors and microneedle patches, with enhanced patient comfort and accessibility.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.52 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 10.68 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 5.64 % Leading Region Asia Pacific share by 39% Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By Formulation, By Region Top Key Players Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Biological E. Limited, Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Microgen, PT Bio Farma, Chengdu Institute of Biological Products, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd., Vacsera, LG Chem Ltd., Novartis Vaccines, Vabiotech, IMB Instituto Butantan, WHO/UNICEF

What are the Prominent Drivers in the TD Vaccine Market?

Majorly, organisations, such as the WHO and UNICEF, are widely facilitating funding and resources for vaccine distribution, particularly in emerging countries. The global market is also fueled by a rise in understanding of the serious health consequences of tetanus and diphtheria, which encourages increased vaccination rates. However, ongoing campaigns are emphasising acquiring missed vaccinations, specifically in children.

What are the Revolutionary Trends in the TD Vaccine Market?

Gavi is focusing on protecting 500 million children and saving 8 million lives between 2026 and 2030, with a funding goal of $11.9 billion.

During Gavi’s next strategic period, 2026 to 2030, low- and middle-income countries are anticipated to contribute US$4 billion, which is approximately half the expenses of vaccination programmes launched with Gavi support, like US$2 billion for vaccines that will be entirely funded by middle-income countries.

In 2024, UNICEF facilitated Ukraine with 270,000 doses of the Tetanus-Diphtheria (Td) vaccine and 60,000 doses of the pentavalent vaccine, powered by donors like the U.S. and Japan.



What is the Developing Challenge in the TD Vaccine Market?

The arising limitations in the respective market are a shortage and improper infrastructure, poor cold chain management, and other logistical constraints. Also, in certain regions, there is misinformation, cultural beliefs, and fear of side effects regarding vaccination, which further leads to reduced vaccine uptake.

Regional Analysis

How did Asia Pacific Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the Asia Pacific captured a dominant revenue share of the market share by 39%. A crucial driver is a growing tetanus and diphtheria prevalence, mainly in areas with inadequate vaccination rates, which is fostering the wider demand for vaccination programs. The TD vaccine market in ASAP is bolstering vaccine equity, escalating vaccine promise through community efforts, and optimising data collection for the detection of under-vaccinated populations. According to the WHO, in 2024, 92% of the infants in the ASAP received their third dose of the Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTP) vaccine, a major global indicator of vaccination progress.

What Made Africa Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In the prospective period, Africa is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR in the TD vaccine market. Primarily, the regional expansion will be propelled by robust government-led vaccination programs and policies, especially the Expanded Program on Immunisation in Nigeria and the National Immunisation Program in South Africa, which are further accelerating vaccine accessibility. A surge in the delivery of millions of vaccine doses by global health organisations, such as UNICEF, WHO, and Gavi, for supplemental immunisation activities (SIAs) is also impacting the overall progress. The WHO African Region (WHO AFRO) presented its DTP3 coverage rebound to 76% in 2024.

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Analysis Led the TD Vaccine Market in 2024?

The monovalent TD vaccines segment held a major share of the market in 2024. The increasing cases of tetanus and diphtheria, and government-led immunisation programs, are increasingly impacting the segmental growth. A promising step by the WHO is actively encouraging the shift from the single-antigen tetanus toxoid (TT) vaccine to the dual-antigen Td vaccine for adults and adolescents.

Eventually, the combination vaccines segment will register the fastest expansion. The segment will be driven by the convenience and affordability of offering multiple protections in a single dose, which enhances patient adherence and streamlines vaccination schedules. Nowadays, the globe is increasingly stepping into the use of hexavalent (6-in-1) vaccines for infants, which have a broader range of protection against diphtheria, tetanus, whole-cell or acellular pertussis (DTwP/DTaP), inactivated polio (IPV), Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), and Hepatitis B (HepB).

By age group analysis

How did the Adults & Adolescents Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the adults & adolescents segment accounted for the biggest share of the TD vaccine market. Expanding awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases, government-funded immunization programs and global health encouragements, are fostering the segmental growth. Alongside, the rising need for booster doses for tetanus and diphtheria immunity, particularly during adolescence and throughout adulthood also bolstering the comprehensive growth.

However, the pregnant women segment will register the fastest growth during 2025-2034. The segment is increasingly fueled by a rise in government immunisation programs, particularly India's UIP, the high-risk nature of maternal tetanus, and the promotion of combination vaccines, such as Tdap, to offer widespread protection against whooping cough. Moreover, currently, the CDC and other advisory groups are widely encouraging the co-administration of inactivated vaccines, particularly Tdap, with other recommended maternal vaccines.

By end user analysis

Which End User Led the TD Vaccine Market in 2024?

The public health agencies segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2024. The phenomenal contribution of WHO, UNICEF, and GAVI is facilitating funding, logistical support, and vaccine distribution, specifically to emerging regions. In the current year, these agencies are highly focused on routine immunisation and supplementary activities for tetanus elimination, like vaccinating pregnant women with tetanus toxoid.

On the other hand, the travel clinics & military use segment is estimated to register rapid expansion during 2025-2034. Day by day, the globe is experiencing a huge rise in the need for boosters in international travel and deployment, which ensures consistent protection against tetanus and diphtheria for active personnel and travellers. Furthermore, these travel clinics are increasingly merging digital platforms to monitor patient immunisation status and send automated reminders for upcoming booster shots. Whereas military vaccine distribution propels advantages from "cold chain" optimisation, employing sophisticated logistics and IoT sensors to ensure vaccine integrity.

By distribution channel analysis

Why did the Government Supply Contracts/Immunization Programs Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The government supply contracts/immunization programs segment held a dominant share of the TD vaccine market in 2024. A prominent driver is the growth of mandatory national vaccination policies, international funding from organisations like UNICEF and WHO. Alongside, continuous alliances among governments, manufacturers, and international organizations, such as WHO and UNICEF are assisting to boost the overall vaccine supply chain, optimize effectiveness, and ensure availability.

Although the private distribution segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. Primarily, the increasing investment by numerous companies in R&D, manufacturing, and distribution partnerships is helping to raise availability and minimise expenses. Ongoing technological advancements in vaccine formulation, delivery systems, and supply chain efficiency make distribution robust and can enhance patient compliance. Along with this, the growing partnerships among pharmaceutical companies and distributors, as well as public-private collaborations, are also impacting the overall expansion.

By formulation analysis

Which Formulation Dominated the TD Vaccine Market in 2024?

In 2024, the single-dose vials/prefilled syringes segment accounted for the biggest share of the market. Mainly, the market players are emphasising patient safety, lowered vaccine waste, and enhanced convenience for both healthcare providers and recipients. Also, these formulations support minimising the risk of human handling errors and microbial contamination. The emergence of groundbreakings in syringe design, materials, and safety features, especially integrated safety devices, which make single-dose formats trustworthy and user-friendly.

On the other hand, the liquid (ready-to-use) form segment will expand at a rapid CAGR. Eventually, the market is leveraging those liquid formulations that are pre-mixed and ready for immediate use, which lowers preparation time and training for healthcare staff. Specifically, these impacts the reduction of the risk of microbial contamination that can arise during the handling and mixing of lyophilized (powder) vaccines. Additionally, the rising focus on the development of needle-free injectors and new cold chain management innovations accelerates the use of liquid vaccines.

What are Recent Developments in the TD Vaccine Market?

In June 2025, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel unveiled a state-level Td (Tetanus and Diphtheria) and DPT (Triple Antigen) immunisation campaign from Unjha in Mehsana district.

In June 2025, the Edo State Government launched an emergency response to contain a diphtheria outbreak.

TD Vaccines Market Key Players List

Sanofi Pasteur (Globally leading Td and Tdap manufacturer)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Biological E. Limited

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc. (through Tdap product – Adacel)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Microgen (Russia)

PT Bio Farma (Indonesia)

Chengdu Institute of Biological Products

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd.

Vacsera (Egypt)

LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

Novartis Vaccines (legacy – now part of GSK)

Vabiotech (Vietnam)

IMB Instituto Butantan (Brazil)

WHO/UNICEF (as key procurement and policy stakeholders)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Monovalent TD Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

TD + Pertussis (Tdap)

TD + IPV (Polio)

TD + Hib or Hepatitis B



By Age Group

Adults & Adolescents

Pediatrics

Pregnant Women



By End User

Public Health Agencies

Hospitals & Clinics

Private Vaccination Centres

Travel Clinics & Military Use

By Distribution Channel

Government Supply Contracts / Immunization Programs

Private Distribution

Non-Governmental Organisations



By Formulation

Single-Dose Vials/Prefilled Syringes

Multi-Dose Vials

Freeze-Dried (Lyophilized) Form

Liquid (Ready-to-use) Form

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

