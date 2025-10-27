DIAGNOS Welcomes Dr. Pierre-Luc Charlebois to its Advisory Board

BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that Dr. Pierre-Luc Charlebois has joined the Corporation’s Advisory Board.

Along with fellow members, Dr. Tomas J. Philipson, former vice chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Mr. Ed Weiner, a seasoned entrepreneur, and Dr. Barry A. Ginsberg, optometrist, Dr. Charlebois will act as special counsel to the Corporation’s management.

Dr. Charlebois is an orthopedic surgeon practicing in the province of Quebec, Canada. Dr. Charlebois earned his orthopedic surgeon medical degree from the University of Montreal. He also holds a master`s degree in Health Economics, Policy and Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“I am thrilled that Pierre-Luc has accepted to join our advisory board. I am confident that his work expertise, knowledge of the Canadian healthcare system as well as his business skills will significantly contribute to DIAGNOS` growth” said André Larente, President and CEO of DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

