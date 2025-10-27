ST Imaging Unveils the ViewScan 5: A New Era in Microfilm Scanning Begins

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST Imaging, a division of Digital Check Corp, and a leading innovator in digital microfilm technology, proudly announces the launch of the ViewScan 5, the latest advancement in its award-winning line of microfilm scanners. Designed and assembled in Meridian, Idaho, the ViewScan 5 reflects over two decades of engineering excellence and customer insight, delivering unmatched ease of use, image clarity, and durability.

Built for libraries, archives, government offices, and research institutions, the ViewScan 5 combines a sleek, all-metal design with powerful imaging capabilities, including a 20-megapixel color sensor and ST Imaging’s proprietary PerfectFocus technology. Users can navigate microfilm collections with intuitive software, scan instantly, and share results via email, cloud, USB, or print—all within a user-friendly interface.

“With the ViewScan 5, we set out to eliminate the intimidation factor of microfilm,” said Rich Chaney, General Manager of ST Imaging. “From the moment you sit down, everything just works—no guesswork. The interface is intuitive, the film loads visibly and smoothly, and the image appears instantly. It’s engineered for everyday users, not just experts, and that’s what makes it revolutionary.”

Setting a new standard for effortless installation, the ViewScan 5 has optimized the setup process. With just two simple connections—one to your PC and one to a power source—the scanner arrives ready to use, eliminating setup hassles, making the ViewScan 5 operational within minutes. The scanner ships fully assembled, eliminating the need for tools or technical know-how. To further enhance durability and protect sensitive components, the camera has been strategically relocated to the base, ensuring safer transport and long-term reliability. The solution is plug-and-play ready, built for simplicity, speed, and peace of mind.

The ViewScan 5 also features ST Imaging’s PerfectView software, offering dynamic image management, annotation tools, and a secure offline environment—without annual fees or subscriptions. With its ergonomic design, visible film path, and smooth carrier movement, the scanner is ready for high-traffic public use and precision archival work alike.

ST Imaging invites institutions and professionals to experience the ViewScan 5 firsthand and discover how modern microfilm scanning can transform research, preservation, and access.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a division of Digital Check Corp., specializing in digital microfilm scanners that empower researchers, librarians, and archivists around the world. With a commitment to innovation and customer support, ST Imaging continues to redefine what’s possible in document preservation and access.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry with the most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash and check automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com/about/.

