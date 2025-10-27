Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2025 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2025 third quarter and year-to-date ended September 30, 2025 on a consolidated basis.

2025 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(at September 30, 2025 and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

  • 90 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income increased 35.9% to $8.9 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share
  • Net interest margin increased 69 basis points year-over-year to 3.40%
  • Total loans, net increased by $123.0 million, or 4.9% to $2.66 billion
  • Total deposits increased by $67.1 million, or 2.5% to $2.75 billion
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 63.11%, compared to 67.98%
  • Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $5.2 million
  • Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.00%
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.74%
  • Opened second full-service office in the State of Michigan in Troy
  • Promoted Curtis Metz to Market President for Northern Indiana
  • Declared the 31st consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The continued progress we are making to leverage recent investments, drive growth, and expand profitability is encouraging. Strong financial performance and sustained operating momentum during the 2025 third quarter produced one of the most profitable quarters in our 128-year history. Our results reflect the strength of F&M’s diversified business model and our longstanding commitment to create lasting value for our communities, customers, employees and shareholders. I am also proud of our recent dividend increase, marking the 31st consecutive annual increase in F&M’s dividend.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2025 third quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $8.9 million, compared to $6.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 third quarter was $0.64, compared to $0.48 for the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $23.5 million, compared to $17.6 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 nine months was $1.71, compared to $1.28 for the same period last year.

Deposits
At September 30, 2025, total deposits were $2.75 billion, an increase of 2.5% from September 30, 2024. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Eller commented, “We remain focused on growing core deposits by expanding our relationship-based banking solutions across our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets. These efforts have supported year-over-year deposit growth, while we continue to actively manage our cost of funds. I am encouraged that our cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved 32 basis points to 2.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting our disciplined approach to deposit pricing and balance sheet management.”

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
“We are experiencing stable demand for loans, supported by the success of our recently opened offices, the addition of new team members, and the advantages of our community-oriented banking model. This includes the opening of our newest office in Troy, Michigan during the third quarter, which is the second full-service location in the state. We also continue to add experienced market presidents throughout our footprint to maintain our local decision-making and during the quarter we promoted Curtis Metz to Market President for Northern Indiana. As F&M grows, we are committed to prioritizing asset quality. Net charge-offs to average loans have remained below 0.03% for 18 consecutive quarters, underscoring the strength and growing sophistication of our credit culture and risk management capabilities,” continued Mr. Eller.

Total loans, net at September 30, 2025, increased 4.9%, or by $123.0 million to $2.66 billion, compared to $2.54 billion at September 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and industrial, and agricultural loans, partially offset primarily by lower consumer real estate and consumer loans. Compared to December 31, 2024, total loans, net at September 30, 2025, increased by 3.8% or $97.5 million.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $5.2 million, or 0.19% of total loans at September 30, 2025, compared to $2.9 million, or 0.11% of total loans at September 30, 2024, and $3.1 million, or 0.12% at December 31, 2024.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.0% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at September 30, 2025. F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2025 (*):

CRE Category Dollar 
Balance		 Percent of
CRE
Portfolio		 Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio
       
Industrial $277,274 20.5% 10.4%
Multi-family  238,311 17.6% 9.0%
Retail  207,301 15.3% 7.8%
Hotels  173,411 12.8% 6.5%
Office  142,111 10.5% 5.4%
Gas Stations  77,013 5.7% 2.9%
Food Service  52,695 3.9% 2.0%
Senior Living  30,672 2.2% 1.2%
Development  29,392 2.2% 1.1%
Auto Dealers  27,644 2.0% 1.0%
Other  99,342 7.3% 3.7%
Total CRE $1,355,166 100.0% 51.0%
        

* Numbers have been rounded; totals may not foot due to rounding; and dollar amounts in thousands.

At September 30, 2025, the Company’s total allowance to total loans was 1.07%, compared to 1.07% at September 30, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.06% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2024.

Mr. Eller concluded, “We continue to believe F&M is in a strong position because of the platform we have built and the strategies we are pursuing to grow our business profitably. This fall, we will begin developing a new three-year strategic plan that will define our growth priorities and guide our next phase of success. The plan will leverage the solid foundation we have established and the community-banking values that continue to distinguish F&M across our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets. We believe these initiatives will enable the Company to capitalize on opportunities within our footprint, enhance shareholder value, and further strengthen our role as a trusted financial partner to the communities we proudly serve. I look forward to updating our shareholders on our new strategic priorities.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.9% to $361.8 million, or $26.31 per share at September 30, 2025, from $335.4 million, or $24.48 per share at September 30, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.74% at September 30, 2025, compared to 8.04% at September 30, 2024.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $271.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $242.8 million at September 30, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2025, was $19.71 per share, compared to $17.72 per share at September 30, 2024. Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures; see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 31 consecutive years.   For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.2275 per share, representing a 2.8% increase over the same period last year.  

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.67 per share, representing a 1.3% increase over the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 38.64% compared to 50.99% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is a financial holding company headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, and the parent company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the efficiency ratio, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s performance and provide useful supplemental information to investors; however, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Basis of Presentation
The financial information in this release is preliminary, based on management’s current expectations, and is subject to change pending completion of customary quarterly closing processes and review. Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are presented on a consolidated basis and comparisons are to the same period of the prior year. Averages may be annualized. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, deposit flows and pricing, liquidity and access to wholesale funding, interest rate and asset-liability management, credit quality (including commercial real estate exposures), collateral values, inflation and macroeconomic conditions, changes in laws and regulations (including capital and liquidity requirements and the implementation of “Basel III Endgame”), FDIC assessments, stress testing and supervisory expectations, cybersecurity and third-party/vendor risks, competition and technological change, geopolitical events, severe weather and natural disasters, agricultural sector conditions, the accuracy of CECL estimates and other accounting judgments, capital and dividend restrictions, and other risks described in F&M’s filings with the SEC. F&M undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
     
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Interest Income             
Loans, including fees$41,013  $39,530 $37,072  $36,663  $36,873  $117,615  $108,666 
Debt securities:             
U.S. Treasury and government agencies 2,224   2,231  2,097   1,882   1,467   6,552   3,660 
Municipalities 366   369  382   384   387   1,117   1,170 
Dividends 309   311  338   367   334   958   994 
Federal funds sold -   -  -   24   7   -   21 
Other 572   1,051  1,113   2,531   2,833   2,736   7,210 
Total interest income 44,484   43,492  41,002   41,851   41,901   128,978   121,721 
Interest Expense             
Deposits 15,060   14,813  13,988   15,749   16,947   43,861   48,714 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 273   272  271   274   277   816   837 
Borrowed funds 1,966   2,411  2,550   2,713   2,804   6,927   8,235 
Subordinated notes 284   285  284   285   284   853   853 
Total interest expense 17,583   17,781  17,093   19,021   20,312   52,457   58,639 
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses 26,901   25,711  23,909   22,830   21,589   76,521   63,082 
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans 557   661  811   346   282   2,029   598 
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures (272)  27  (260)  (120)  (267)  (505)  (551)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 26,616   25,023  23,358   22,604   21,574   74,997   63,035 
Noninterest Income             
Customer service fees 370   330  381   237   300   1,081   1,087 
Other service charges and fees 1,349   1,206  1,124   1,176   1,155   3,679   3,297 
Interchange income 1,273   1,259  1,421   1,322   1,315   3,953   4,074 
Loan servicing income 674   629  762   771   710   2,065   1,762 
Net gain on sale of loans 444   257  284   223   215   985   636 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 247   239  244   248   265   730   717 
Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned -   15  (54)  22   -   (39)  49 
Total noninterest income 4,357   3,935  4,162   3,999   3,960   12,454   11,622 
Noninterest Expense             
Salaries and wages 8,108   7,567  7,878   7,020   7,713   23,553   23,148 
Employee benefits 2,273   2,265  2,404   2,148   2,112   6,942   6,395 
Net occupancy expense 1,104   1,075  1,199   1,072   1,054   3,378   3,080 
Furniture and equipment 1,532   1,414  1,278   1,032   1,472   4,224   4,232 
Data processing 1,109   1,057  557   160   339   2,723   1,287 
Franchise taxes 397   397  397   312   410   1,191   1,230 
ATM expense 665   761  491   328   472   1,917   1,342 
Advertising 674   356  503   498   597   1,533   1,646 
FDIC assessment 428   448  465   505   516   1,341   1,603 
Servicing rights amortization - net 586   234  127   244   219   947   574 
Loan expense 362   328  228   236   244   918   724 
Consulting fees 242   494  745   242   251   1,481   635 
Professional fees 516   502  559   368   453   1,577   1,425 
Intangible asset amortization 445   444  445   446   445   1,334   1,334 
Other general and administrative 1,298   1,918  1,484   1,465   1,128   4,700   3,956 
Total noninterest expense 19,739   19,260  18,760   16,076   17,425   57,759   52,611 
Income Before Income Taxes 11,234   9,698  8,760   10,527   8,109   29,692   22,046 
Income Taxes 2,380   1,988  1,808   2,146   1,593   6,176   4,489 
Net Income 8,854   7,710  6,952   8,381   6,516   23,516   17,557 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):             
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 6,610   1,149  6,464   (7,403)  11,664   14,223   12,200 
Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities -   -  -   -   -   -   - 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 6,610   1,149  6,464   (7,403)  11,664   14,223   12,200 
Tax expense (benefit) 1,388   241  1,358   (1,554)  2,449   2,987   2,562 
Other comprehensive income (loss) 5,222   908  5,106   (5,849)  9,215   11,236   9,638 
Comprehensive Income$14,076  $8,618 $12,058  $2,532  $15,731  $34,752  $27,195 
Basic Earnings Per Share$0.64  $0.56 $0.51  $0.61  $0.48  $1.71  $1.28 
Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.64  $0.56 $0.51  $0.61  $0.48  $1.71  $1.28 
Dividends Declared$0.22750  $0.22125 $0.22125  $0.22125  $0.22125  $0.67000  $0.66125 
              


 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
   September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024
   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets
          
Cash and due from banks $116,448  $87,596  $172,612  $174,855  $244,572 
Federal funds sold  582   635   425   1,496   932 
 Total cash and cash equivalents  117,030   88,231   173,037   176,351   245,504 
            
Interest-bearing time deposits  1,498   1,992   1,992   2,482   2,727 
Securities - available-for-sale  422,773   431,102   438,568   426,556   404,881 
Other securities, at cost  11,509   13,994   14,062   14,400   15,028 
Loans held for sale  3,003   6,359   2,331   2,996   1,706 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  2,632,668   2,599,917   2,555,552   2,536,043   2,512,852 
Premises and equipment  32,321   32,885   33,163   33,828   33,779 
Construction in progress  -   -   -   -   35 
Goodwill  86,358   86,358   86,358   86,358   86,358 
Loan servicing rights  5,537   5,810   5,805   5,656   5,644 
Bank owned life insurance  35,602   35,355   35,116   34,872   34,624 
Other assets  42,453   43,760   42,802   45,181   46,047 
            
Total Assets $3,390,752  $3,345,763  $3,388,786  $3,364,723  $3,389,185 
            
 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
 Noninterest-bearing $500,742  $497,804  $502,318  $516,904  $481,444 
 Interest-bearing          
 NOW accounts  920,099   899,602   874,881   850,462   865,617 
 Savings  713,391   691,468   696,635   671,818   661,565 
 Time  617,679   621,455   626,450   647,581   676,187 
 Total deposits  2,751,911   2,710,329   2,700,284   2,686,765   2,684,813 
            
Federal funds purchased and securities          
sold under agreements to repurchase  22,718   27,562   27,258   27,218   27,292 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances  187,913   188,445   245,474   246,056   263,081 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs  34,904   34,875   34,846   34,818   34,789 
Dividend payable  3,091   3,000   2,997   2,996   2,998 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  28,435   30,760   33,326   31,659   40,832 
 Total liabilities  3,028,972   2,994,971   3,044,185   3,029,512   3,053,805 
            
Commitments and Contingencies          
            
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock - No par value authorized 40,000,000 shares 9/30/25          
and 20,000,000 shares 12/31/24; issued 14,564,425 shares          
9/30/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,749,827 shares 9/30/25          
and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24  135,170   135,805   135,407   135,565   135,193 
Treasury stock - 814,598 shares 9/30/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24  (10,584)  (10,674)  (10,768)  (10,985)  (10,904)
Retained earnings  251,181   244,870   240,079   235,854   230,465 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (13,987)  (19,209)  (20,117)  (25,223)  (19,374)
 Total stockholders' equity  361,780   350,792   344,601   335,211   335,380 
            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $3,390,752  $3,345,763  $3,388,786  $3,364,723  $3,389,185 
            


 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                      
  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
Selected financial data September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Return on average assets  1.05%  0.92%  0.85%  0.99%  0.78%  0.94%  0.71%
Return on average equity  9.83%  8.88%  8.31%  10.00%  7.93%  8.99%  7.28%
Yield on earning assets  5.62%  5.45%  5.19%  5.20%  5.27%  5.42%  5.17%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities  2.83%  2.83%  2.76%  3.01%  3.21%  2.84%  3.16%
Net interest spread  2.79%  2.62%  2.43%  2.19%  2.06%  2.58%  2.01%
Net interest margin  3.40%  3.22%  3.03%  2.84%  2.71%  3.22%  2.68%
Efficiency ratio  63.11%  64.93%  66.79%  59.82%  67.98%  64.87%  70.36%
Dividend payout ratio  34.90%  38.91%  43.10%  35.75%  45.99%  38.64%  50.99%
Tangible book value per share $19.71  $18.91  $18.44  $17.74  $17.72       
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.74%  8.50%  8.44%  8.12%  8.04%      
Average shares outstanding  13,733,858   13,720,339   13,706,003   13,699,869   13,687,119   13,720,168   13,679,955 
                      
Loans September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Commercial real estate $1,355,166  $1,345,953  $1,325,698  $1,310,811  $1,301,160       
Agricultural real estate  222,145   221,004   215,898   216,401   220,328       
Consumer real estate  522,416   523,781   523,383   520,114   524,055       
Commercial and industrial  296,084   293,826   278,254   275,152   260,732       
Agricultural  179,361   157,870   153,607   152,080   137,252       
Consumer  60,469   59,348   60,115   63,009   67,394       
Other  24,086   24,653   24,985   24,978   25,916       
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other(1)  (1,452)  (1,488)  (1,748)  (1,750)  (1,546)      
Total loans, net $2,658,275  $2,624,947  $2,580,192  $2,560,795  $2,535,291       
                      
                      
Asset quality data September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Nonaccrual loans $5,155  $3,745  $4,494  $3,124  $2,898       
90 day past due and accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $-       
Nonperforming loans $5,155  $3,745  $4,494  $3,124  $2,898       
Other real estate owned $-  $-  $-  $-  $-       
Nonperforming assets $5,155  $3,745  $4,494  $3,124  $2,898       
                      
                      
Allowance for credit losses - loans $27,475  $26,977  $26,352  $25,826  $25,484       
Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures  1,037   1,308   1,281   1,541   1,661       
Total allowance for credit losses $28,512  $28,285  $27,633  $27,367  $27,145       
Total allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.07%  1.08%  1.07%  1.07%  1.07%      
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans  1.06%  1.07%  1.08%  1.08%  1.10%      
Net charge-offs:                     
Quarter-to-date $59  $36  $285  $4  $68       
Year-to-date $380  $321  $285  $142  $138       
Net charge-offs to average loans                     
Quarter-to-date  0.00%  0.00%  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%      
Year-to-date  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%      
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.19%  0.14%  0.17%  0.12%  0.11%      
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  532.98%  720.35%  586.38%  826.70%  879.37%      
NPA coverage ratio  532.98%  720.35%  586.38%  826.70%  879.37%      
                      
(1)Excludes carrying value adjustments of $1.9 million as of September 30, 2025, $1.9 million as of June 30, 2025, $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025, $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans
                      


 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
           
             
  For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans $2,649,409 $41,013 6.19% $2,551,899 $36,873 5.78%
Taxable investment securities  445,088  2,827 2.54%  415,943  2,107 2.03%
Tax-exempt investment securities  16,066  72 2.27%  19,661  81 2.09%
Fed funds sold & other  56,131  572 4.08%  197,258  2,840 5.76%
Total Interest Earning Assets  3,166,694 $44,484 5.62%  3,184,761 $41,901 5.27%
             
Nonearning Assets  182,320      168,055    
             
Total Assets $3,349,014     $3,352,816    
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
NOW accounts and savings deposits $1,620,026 $9,966 2.46% $1,538,387 $10,691 2.78%
Time deposits  609,844  5,094 3.34%  667,224  6,256 3.75%
Other borrowed money  188,123  1,966 4.18%  264,539  2,804 4.24%
Fed funds purchased & securities            
sold under agreement to repurchase  27,274  273 4.00%  27,481  277 4.03%
Subordinated notes  34,885  284 3.26%  34,769  284 3.27%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $2,480,152 $17,583 2.83% $2,532,400 $20,312 3.21%
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities  511,468      491,851    
             
Stockholders' Equity $357,394     $328,565    
             
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread   $26,901 2.79%   $21,589 2.06%
             
Net Interest Margin     3.40%     2.71%
             
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
             
             
  For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans $2,615,332 $117,615 6.00% $2,561,774 $108,666 5.66%
Taxable investment securities  454,288  8,403 2.47%  397,466  5,575 1.87%
Tax-exempt investment securities  17,025  224 2.22%  20,684  249 2.03%
Fed funds sold & other  87,106  2,736 4.19%  165,227  7,231 5.84%
Total Interest Earning Assets  3,173,751 $128,978 5.42%  3,145,151 $121,721 5.17%
             
Nonearning Assets  174,982      161,113    
             
Total Assets $3,348,733     $3,306,264    
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
NOW accounts and savings deposits $1,557,564 $28,009 2.40% $1,487,809 $30,291 2.71%
Time deposits  621,126  15,852 3.40%  662,129  18,423 3.71%
Other borrowed money  220,820  6,927 4.18%  264,310  8,235 4.15%
Fed funds purchased & securities            
sold under agreement to repurchase  27,352  816 3.98%  27,887  837 4.00%
Subordinated notes  34,856  853 3.26%  34,741  853 3.27%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $2,461,718 $52,457 2.84% $2,476,876 $58,639 3.16%
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities  538,665      507,843    
             
Stockholders' Equity $348,350     $321,545    
             
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread   $76,521 2.58%   $63,082 2.01%
             
Net Interest Margin     3.22%     2.68%
             
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
             


 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                  
 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
 As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference
 $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                 
Loans$41,0136.19% $40,3596.09% $6540.10% $36,8735.78% $36,1495.67% $724 0.11%
Taxable investment securities 2,8272.54%  2,8272.54%  -0.00%  2,1072.03%  2,1072.03%  - 0.00%
Tax-exempt investment securities 722.27%  722.27%  -0.00%  812.09%  812.09%  - 0.00%
Fed funds sold & other 5724.08%  5724.08%  -0.00%  2,8405.76%  2,8405.76%  - 0.00%
Total Interest Earning Assets 44,4845.62%  43,8305.54%  6540.08%  41,9015.27%  41,1775.17%  724 0.10%
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
NOW accounts and savings deposits$9,9662.46% $9,9662.46% $-0.00% $10,6912.78% $10,6912.78% $- 0.00%
Time deposits 5,0943.34%  5,0943.34%  -0.00%  6,2563.75%  6,2563.75%  - 0.00%
Other borrowed money 1,9664.18%  1,9634.17%  30.01%  2,8044.24%  2,8004.23%  4 0.01%
Federal funds purchased and                 
securities sold under agreement to                 
repurchase 2734.00%  2734.00%  -0.00%  2774.03%  2774.03%  - 0.00%
Subordinated notes 2843.26%  2843.26%  -0.00%  2843.27%  2843.27%  - 0.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 17,5832.83%  17,5802.84%  3-0.01%  20,3123.21%  20,3083.21%  4 0.00%
                  
Interest/Dividend income/yield 44,4845.62%  43,8305.54%  6540.08%  41,9015.27%  41,1775.17%  724 0.10%
Interest Expense / yield 17,5832.83%  17,5802.84%  3-0.01%  20,3123.21%  20,3083.21%  4 0.00%
Net Interest Spread 26,9012.79%  26,2502.70%  6510.09%  21,5892.06%  20,8691.96%  720 0.10%
Net Interest Margin 3.40%  3.32%  0.08%  2.71%  2.62%  0.09%
                  
                  
 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
 As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference
 $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                 
Loans$117,6156.00% $115,7555.90% $1,8600.10% $108,6665.66% $106,5885.55% $2,078 0.11%
Taxable investment securities 8,4032.47%  8,4032.47%  -0.00%  5,5751.87%  5,5751.87%  - 0.00%
Tax-exempt investment securities 2242.22%  2242.22%  -0.00%  2492.03%  2492.03%  - 0.00%
Fed funds sold & other 2,7364.19%  2,7364.19%  -0.00%  7,2315.84%  7,2315.84%  - 0.00%
Total Interest Earning Assets 128,9785.42%  127,1185.34%  1,8600.08%  121,7215.17%  119,6435.08%  2,078 0.09%
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
NOW accounts and savings deposits$28,0092.40% $28,0092.40% $-0.00% $30,2912.71% $30,2912.71% $- 0.00%
Time deposits 15,8523.40%  15,8523.40%  -0.00%  18,4233.71%  18,4233.71%  - 0.00%
Other borrowed money 6,9274.18%  6,9174.18%  100.00%  8,2354.15%  8,2544.16%  (19)-0.01%
Federal funds purchased and                 
securities sold under agreement to                 
repurchase 8163.98%  8163.98%  -0.00%  8374.00%  8374.00%  - 0.00%
Subordinated notes 8533.26%  8533.26%  -0.00%  8533.27%  8533.27%  - 0.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 52,4572.84%  52,4472.84%  100.00%  58,6393.16%  58,6583.16%  (19)0.00%
                  
Interest/Dividend income/yield 128,9785.42%  127,1185.34%  1,8600.08%  121,7215.17%  119,6435.08%  2,078 0.09%
Interest Expense / yield 52,4572.84%  52,4472.84%  100.00%  58,6393.16%  58,6583.16%  (19)0.00%
Net Interest Spread 76,5212.58%  74,6712.50%  1,8500.08%  63,0822.01%  60,9851.92%  2,097 0.09%
Net Interest Margin 3.22%  3.14%  0.08%  2.68%  2.59%  0.09%
                  


Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com



