The Boston Beer Company Launches Emerald Hour Gummies in Canada

Toronto, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Hour, the non-alcoholic cannabis cocktail brand from The Boston Beer Company, today announced the launch of new cocktail-inspired THC gummies, infused with live rosin and solventless cannabis diamonds.

Now available at dispensaries across Ontario and Alberta, each Emerald Hour gummy is 100% vegan and contains 5mg of THC. Two Emerald Hour craft cannabis gummies are packaged in discreet purse- and pocket-friendly two-pack containers.

Emerald Hour’s first gummy is Peach & White Grape, a flavourful nod to the refreshing brunch classic.

“Boston Beer Company is renowned for crafting high-quality beverages, and we bring that same commitment to excellence to our gummies,” said Paul Weaver, the Toronto-based head of cannabis for Boston Beer. “Emerald Hour gummies are made for the discerning cannabis consumer. Infused with live rosin and solventless diamonds, they deliver a full-spectrum cannabis experience in pocket-friendly, sustainable packaging.”

Emerald Hour Cannabis Cocktails

Emerald Hour gummies are an expansion of the brand’s existing lineup of ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cannabis cocktails. Emerald Hour beverages first launched in January 2025 and are now available in over 600 dispensaries across Canada. Sold in 222ml mini-cans, each cannabis cocktail contains 10mg of THC and offers a premium, non-alcoholic experience.

Emerald Hour’s current beverage lineup includes:

Agave, Lime & Sea Salt

Cranberry & Citrus

Ginger & Lime

Lime & Mint

Promoting Responsible Consumption

Responsible cannabis consumption means being mindful not only of your intake, but also of how you store your products. To celebrate the launch of Emerald Hour gummies, the brand is partnering with Ally, a women-owned brand focused on secure, stylish storage, to educate consumers around a new way to preserve their cannabis experience. Ally containers are smell-proof and feature a three-digit lockable code, keeping your cannabis safe, discreet, and protected. Consumers can explore Ally at www.theallyco.com.

Visit EmeraldHourCannabis.com or follow @DrinkEmeraldHour on Instagram to locate your nearest dispensary and to find the latest updates on Emerald Hour’s innovative beverages and gummies.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio.

In 2021, Boston Beer established a Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites. Please consume responsibly.

