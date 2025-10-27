Yanne Capital Announces Focused Transaction Excellence Offering for the Lower Middle Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yanne Capital formalizes a senior-led, relationship-driven investment banking service focused on delivering transaction excellence for deals sized $10 million to $600 million.

Yanne Capital announced today the formal launch of a focused transaction excellence offering, codifying the firm’s approach to advising and executing lower middle-market transactions between ten million and six hundred million dollars. The company is announcing a structured set of practices designed to preserve optionality for owners and sponsors, to defend valuation, and to accelerate the path from mandate to signed agreement. The offering applies across capital raises, M&A, refinancing, restructuring, carve-outs, and sponsor engagements.

The initiative places emphasis on a short executive scoping phase at the outset of every mandate to define objectives, establish realistic timelines, and identify the commercial levers that drive value. Following scoping, Yanne Capital produces decision-grade materials tailored to senior allocators and acquirers, and it conducts targeted outreach to counterparties with signing authority or operational relevance. Senior partners lead negotiations with an ownership mentality intended to minimize execution drift and to keep processes tightly focused on commercial outcomes.

Yanne Capital’s professionals have backgrounds at global investment banks and now operate in a focused boutique environment. The firm applies institutional rigor without institutional drag, offering clients direct access to experienced deal teams and consistent senior involvement throughout processes. That structure delivers shorter decision cycles and more defensible outcomes for boards and management teams that require practical, senior-led execution.

The offering recognizes the structural gap that many lower middle-market companies face. Some companies are too large for informal capital networks and too bespoke for rigid institutional playbooks. Yanne Capital seeks to bridge that gap by aligning capital providers to a company’s strategic plan and by recommending structures — equity, structured equity, bespoke debt, or strategic M&A — that preserve runway while enabling growth. The firm focuses on matching counterparty capability to corporate strategy and on selecting structures that protect operational optionality.

Beyond classic sell-side and capital raise work, the firm will advise on refinancing and restructuring when liquidity constraints make pragmatic solutions necessary. Yanne Capital manages carve-outs where separating an asset can unlock value, and it advises sponsors and family offices on direct investments, co-invest structures, and governance alignment. Where appropriate, the firm remains engaged post-close to coordinate integration, monitor KPIs tied to earnouts, and ensure that transactional mechanics align with operational execution.



Valuation discipline and scenario planning are core to the advisory service. Yanne Capital runs sensitivity analyses, stress-tests cash flow, and evaluates covenant packages with the same rigor applied in larger institutional transactions, enabling boards and sponsors to weigh trade-offs between liquidity, control, and growth. Valuation outcomes are tested against realistic comparables and alternative execution paths to provide management with defensible positions in negotiations.



Confidentiality and client alignment remain central to each mandate. The firm employs limited, controlled outreach when appropriate, uses tiered disclosure during diligence, and structures engagements to preserve competitive position. Yanne Capital’s approach is client-first: it seeks to reduce distraction for executives, keep governance focused on critical decisions, and pursue terms that permit management to run the business post-close without undue operational or financial encumbrance.

Yanne Capital operates globally while maintaining a discreet boutique posture. The firm covers the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia and relies on repeatable relationships with family offices, operator-led funds, strategic acquirers, and institutional allocators. Those relationships are activated selectively to ensure processes are targeted to counterparties whose mandates and capabilities match the opportunity, rather than to produce broad distribution metrics.



Yanne Capital’s engagement model is purposefully aligned with client interests. Engagements are structured to align incentives between owners and advisors, and the firm deploys lean, senior-led teams tailored to the mandate rather than one-size-fits-all staffing. Yanne Capital supports retainer-backed diligence where required, manages secure data rooms and coordinates legal and accounting workflows to shorten due diligence cycles, and provides boards with clear, executive-level updates that focus on decisions and trade-offs. The team prioritizes clear, rapid decision-making.

Clients that engage Yanne Capital should expect compact, executive-driven processes and consistent senior ownership of execution. The firm measures success in pragmatic terms: reduced time-to-term sheet, higher conversion of senior meetings into term sheets, cleaner diligence runs, and a greater proportion of signed agreements that align company objectives with investor or acquirer incentives. The aim is to convert commercial intent into verified outcomes.

Commenting on the announcement, Alex Özdemir, Founder and Managing Partner at Yanne Capital, said, “We have formalized practices that repeatedly produce better outcomes for owners and sponsors. Our clients value fewer moving parts, clearer timelines and counterparties that bring commercial optionality. This offering is built to deliver that clarity and to run transactions with senior judgment and ownership.”

For further information or to discuss a potential engagement, users may contact Alex Özdemir, Founder and Managing Partner, at alex.partnership@yannecapital.com or visit yannecapital.com .

About Yanne Capital

Yanne Capital is a New York HQ'd independent, global investment banking boutique focused on delivering transaction excellence for lower middle-market transactions between $10million and $600 million. The firm, backed by 15B+ in transactions, leverages senior professionals with bulge-bracket backgrounds to provide outcome-oriented advisory and execution that emphasizes fit, discretion, and closing certainty.

Contacts

Founder & Managing Partner

Alex Emin Özdemir

Yanne Capital

alex.partnership@yannecapital.com

COO- Managing Partner

H.Tony Yılar

Yanne Capital

tony@yannecapital.com