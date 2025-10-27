StoneManor Homes Launches in Houston Under Veteran Leadership

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homebuilding industry veterans John Tucker and Scott Sparks today announced the launch of StoneManor Homes. The business will build homes throughout the Greater Houston area, at price points ranging from the mid $300s to more than $1 Million, serving a broad spectrum of homebuyers – from first time homeowners, move-up families, and luxury customers – through a strong commitment to quality craftsmanship, distinctive style and modern livability.

Long-time colleagues and partners in another Texas-based company, the veteran homebuilding industry executives bring nearly 60 years of combined experience. The two previously collaborated at Stonefield Houston, building residences throughout Houston’s top markets. At StoneManor, they aim to push the boundaries of design and function, creating homes that are both inspired by and tailored to today’s customer.

“Many of the homes we see on the market today are still reflective of formulaic and unoriginal thinking, focused more on cost engineering than creativity. We believe that buyers today deserve a home that reflects their unique personality and lifestyle, whether they are young professionals, busy families, or discerning empty nesters seeking something more inspiring,” said Tucker, CEO of StoneManor Homes.

“StoneManor Homes will feature expansive and open layouts, with abundant natural light and spacious rooms, allowing for more flexible use of space. Buyers will enjoy a high level of personalization through multiple structural options and curated designer finishes that allow them to craft a home uniquely their own,” he continued.

Backed by strong capital partners, StoneManor is positioned to act quickly when strategic land opportunities arise. The company already controls lots in several sought after communities such as Iowa Colony, Rosharon, Montgomery, Woodland Heights, Spring Branch, and Memorial. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year.

“Our goal is to build where people want to live – whether that’s in well-established communities, resurging neighborhoods, or up-and-coming areas across the city,” says Sparks, President of StoneManor Homes. “And, we’ll offer homes at price points that are thoughtfully matched to each community and buyer.”

Tucker and Sparks are joined at StoneManor by President of Land Acquisitions, Jay Douglas. The trio most recently worked together at Stonefield Houston, which was started by Tucker and Sparks in 2022, where they built homes from Clear Lake to West Houston to The Woodlands, at prices ranging from the mid $300s to over $1 Million. Together, they have more than 80 years in land acquisition, construction, and operations.

Prior to Stonefield Houston, Tucker served more than two decades at a major regional homebuilder where he rose to the role of Chief Operating Officer overseeing up to 3000 home deliveries annually. Sparks’ background includes leadership roles such as Vice President of Construction, Vice President of Operations, and Division President.

About StoneManor Homes

StoneManor Homes is a Houston-based homebuilder focused on homes that combine modern design, functional living, and refined details across a wide range of attainable price points. With a focus on thoughtful architecture and high quality execution, StoneManor brings the modern homeowner’s vision to life.

For more information visit StoneManorHomes.com

Media Contact:

Marketing@StoneManorHomes.com

281-676-5416