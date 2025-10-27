Vertical Software Market Expected to Surpass USD 405.36 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Industry-Specific Digital Transformation | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vertical software market was valued at USD 151.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 405.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.18% from 2025-2032.

The vertical software market is developing due to increased digital transformation across sectors, rising demand for industry-specific solutions, and the requirement for operational efficiency. Adoption of analytics, AI, and cloud-based platforms improves scalability and decision-making.





U.S. Vertical Software Market was valued at USD 40.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 106.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.91% from 2025 to 2032.

The growing demand for industry-specific solutions, cloud usage, and digital transformation are all driving growth in the U.S. vertical software market. Companies are using AI, analytics, and automation more and more to improve customer interaction, efficiency, and compliance, all of which contribute to strong growth.

Vertical Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 151.45 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 405.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.18% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

• By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Resource Management (HRM), Other)

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)

• By End-use (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Government & Public Sectors, Education, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment, Cloud Dominated with a 58% share in 2024 and is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 14.10%

Cloud segment dominated the Vertical Software Market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Organizations increasingly prefer cloud deployment for easier integration, real-time collaboration, and reduced infrastructure costs.

By End-use, BFSI Segment Led the Market with a 27% share in 2024; Healthcare is the Fastest-Growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.64%

BFSI segment dominated the Vertical Software Market in 2024 due to its heavy reliance on advanced compliance, risk management, fraud detection, and secure digital transaction platforms. Healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032 owing to rising digital health initiatives, adoption of electronic health records, telemedicine expansion, and demand for AI-driven diagnostics.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market with 61% Share in 2024; SMEs Segment is Expected to Witness the Fastest CAGR of 14.43%

Large Enterprises segment dominated the Vertical Software Market in 2024 due to their greater financial capacity, advanced IT infrastructure, and higher adoption of digital transformation strategies. SMEs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 driven by increasing affordability of cloud-based solutions, growing awareness of digital efficiency, and demand for cost-effective tools.

By Application, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Dominated with 28% Share in 2024; Supply Chain Management (SCM) is the Fastest-Growing Segment at a CAGR of 15.74%

Enterprise Resource Planning segment dominated the Vertical Software Market in 2024 due to its role in centralizing operations, streamlining workflows, and improving efficiency across industries. Supply Chain Management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025 to 2032 due to rising global trade complexities, demand for real-time visibility, and integration with IoT and AI.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Vertical Software Market in 2024 due to strong technological infrastructure, high digital transformation investments, and the presence of leading software providers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 driven by rapid industrialization, rising digital adoption, and increasing investments in IT infrastructure. Expanding SMEs, government-backed digitization programs, and widespread adoption of cloud solutions contribute significantly to growth.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Microsoft introduced Copilot Tuning for Microsoft 365 enabling sector-specific AI agents. Industries like aviation or legal can train domain-expert Copilots using internal documents securely.

, Microsoft introduced Copilot Tuning for Microsoft 365 enabling sector-specific AI agents. Industries like aviation or legal can train domain-expert Copilots using internal documents securely. In 2024, Veeva Systems Released Vault CRM Campaign Manager, advancing its life-sciences software by uniting sales, marketing, and medical teams in one CRM ecosystem, enabling coordinated omnichannel campaign execution and stronger industry collaboration.

