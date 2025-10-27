Fertility Services Market to Reach USD 99.60 Billion by 2032 Due to the Rising Male Infertility, IVF Advancements, and Expanding Healthcare Access – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fertility Services Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Fertility Services Market was valued at USD 40.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 99.60 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.43% over the forecast period 2024–2032. The market’s strong momentum is attributed to growing awareness of infertility issues, rising adoption of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and artificial insemination, expanding fertility clinic infrastructure, and technological advancements improving treatment success rates.

Increasing infertility cases in both men and women, shifting societal norms surrounding family planning, and a rise in medical tourism are fueling global market expansion. In addition, greater affordability, insurance support, and the integration of telehealth in fertility care are making services more accessible and efficient worldwide.





Fertility Services Market Overview

Fertility services encompass a range of treatments and technologies that assist individuals and couples in overcoming infertility challenges. The surge in infertility rates driven by lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and delayed parenthood has significantly increased the demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART). These include IVF, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), artificial insemination, and related diagnostic and preservation procedures.

Modern fertility care integrates genetic testing, embryo selection, and cryopreservation techniques, offering patients safer and more effective outcomes. With growing societal acceptance and regulatory support for reproductive technologies, the global fertility services market is entering a phase of strong and sustained growth.

Fertility Services Market Segment Insights

By Type

Male infertility dominated the market, accounting for a considerable 54% share in the year 2023 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2032. This Growth is driven by the progressive awareness and diagnosis of infertility issues among men, which are frequently related to lifestyle factors, environmental exposures, or age-related factors.

By Treatment

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) dominated the market with an 87% share in 2023. The popularity of IVF can be attributed to its relatively higher success rates compared to other fertility treatments, especially in cases of complex infertility. Artificial insemination is predicted to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032. It is considered more affordable and less invasive, plus it can be helpful for some individuals with certain types of infertility, particularly if the fertility issue isn't especially severe.

By End-Use

Fertility clinics accounted for the majority of the fertility services market, with a significant 76% share in 2023. The reason for this dominance is that they specialize in reproductive health, providing all the services required in infertility treatments. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are anticipated to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period 2024 to 2032 due to various reasons, such as the rise in offering fertility services in general healthcare settings, which leads to easy access for a larger population.

By Region

In 2023, Europe held a substantial share of 32% of the global fertility services market as the demand for assisted reproductive technology has increased in recent years owing to a rise in overall childbirths.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest CAGR from 2024to2032. Higher disposable incomes, an expanding middle class, along rising consciousness about infertility among the population have been leading to increased growth of this market million-dollar.

Recent News:

In October 2024 , The Ontario government is investing $150 million over two years to expand fertility services, enabling three times more people to qualify for government-funded in vitro fertilization (IVF), announced Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

, The Ontario government is investing $150 million over two years to expand fertility services, enabling three times more people to qualify for government-funded in vitro fertilization (IVF), announced Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy. In August 2024, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced that he would mandate government or insurance coverage for IVF fertility treatments if elected in November, a strategy aimed at attracting women and suburban voters.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TREATMENT SUCCESS RATE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand regional variations in fertility treatment success rates between 2020 and 2023, providing insights into clinical performance, patient outcomes, and procedural efficiency across major markets.

– helps you understand regional variations in fertility treatment success rates between 2020 and 2023, providing insights into clinical performance, patient outcomes, and procedural efficiency across major markets. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION INDEX – helps you identify how advancements such as AI-driven embryo selection, cryopreservation, and minimally invasive IVF techniques are transforming fertility outcomes and market competitiveness by region.

– helps you identify how advancements such as AI-driven embryo selection, cryopreservation, and minimally invasive IVF techniques are transforming fertility outcomes and market competitiveness by region. TREATMENT CYCLE DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS – helps you analyze the number and frequency of fertility treatment cycles across regions, revealing demand intensity, patient flow, and capacity utilization patterns within clinics.

– helps you analyze the number and frequency of fertility treatment cycles across regions, revealing demand intensity, patient flow, and capacity utilization patterns within clinics. TREATMENT TYPE EVOLUTION TRENDS – helps you evaluate shifts in patient preference and clinical adoption across IVF, ICSI, IUI, and donor programs, guiding investment and expansion strategies in emerging treatment categories.

– helps you evaluate shifts in patient preference and clinical adoption across IVF, ICSI, IUI, and donor programs, guiding investment and expansion strategies in emerging treatment categories. REGIONAL PERFORMANCE & GROWTH OUTLOOK – helps you compare regional fertility trends to identify high-growth markets, driven by demographic shifts, government support programs, and increasing access to advanced fertility care.

Fertility Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 40.89 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 99.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.43% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Type (Male Infertility, Female Infertility),



By Treatment (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination),



By End Use (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

