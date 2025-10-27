Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Segments, Share and Companies (2025-34)

Ottawa, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital textile printing market stood at USD 6.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.92 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. Key trends driving this market include the rise of mass customization, a shift toward high-speed and automated printing solutions, and a strong emphasis on eco-friendly practices, such as water-saving technologies and the use of sustainable inks.

What is Digital Textile Printing?

Digital textile printing is a procedure that utilizes inkjet technology to apply colorants directly onto fabric, alike to a home inkjet printer but with customized inks and even large-format machines. It allows the creation of intricate designs, also ranging from small-run custom pieces to large-scale manufacturing for banners and flags. It is usually regarded as a more sustainable alternative to conventional screen printing. Significance lies in its ability to offer production efficiency, greater creative freedom, and even environmental benefits via customization, speed, and reduced waste.

What are the Latest Trends in the Digital Textile Printing Market?

Growth of High-Speed Single-Pass Printers for Mass Production

Single-pass printers use multiple print heads positioned across the full width of the fabric to produce images in a single pass, enabling significantly faster production compared to traditional multi-pass printers that move the print head back and forth. Some machines can achieve speeds of up to 40 linear meters per minute. This technology supports the printing of complex designs, rapid style changes, and large-volume production on demand, meeting the needs of the fast-paced fashion industry and enabling efficient, on-demand manufacturing.

Surge in Eco-Friendly Inks

Digital textile printing is inherently more sustainable, using significantly less water and fewer chemicals than conventional dyeing processes. The adoption of eco-friendly inks further reduces chemical waste and environmental pollution. Companies embracing these inks gain a competitive advantage by aligning with environmental values and meeting growing consumer demand for sustainable practices.

Increased Demand for Customization and Short-Run Production

Modern consumers, especially younger generations, increasingly seek personalized and fashionable products that reflect their individual style. Digital textile printing empowers brands to offer high levels of customization, from custom graphics on apparel to unique patterns on home décor. It also enables quicker production cycles and faster turnaround times, allowing brands to respond swiftly to changing fashion trends and maintain a competitive edge.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Digital Textile Printing Market?

Increasing consumer demand for customized products fuels market expansion. Digital printing allows for cost-effective and even on-demand production of unique items without high setup expenses, enabling manufacturers to offer a wide range of personalized designs for home décor, fashion, and more. The ability to print on demand allows businesses to respond quick to changing trends and customer choices, decreasing the risk of overstocking or understocking.

Limitations & Challenges in the Digital Textile Printing Market

The major limitations and challenges in the market are the high initial investment required for equipment, specialized inks, and even limited fabric compatibility. Other challenges include maintaining consistent color across different runs and fabrics, reduced manufacturing speeds compared to conventional methods, the need for skilled operators to manage complex technology, and issues with ink durability and color fastness, particularly on certain natural fibers.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Digital Textile Printing Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the market by holding the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its large production base, the high demand for customized products in the rapidly growing textile and e-commerce sectors, and government initiatives that support the transition to more sustainable and efficient digital printing. Numerous governments in the region are encouraging the textile sector and influencing the adoption of more sustainable production processes, such as digital printing. The growth of fast fashion trends has increased the demand for quick turnaround times and the ability to manufacture smaller runs of diverse designs, which align perfectly with the capabilities of digital printing.

China Market Trends

China produces over 50% of the world's textiles, creating a significant demand for digital printing to support faster and more versatile production processes. As a result, the country is both a major user and exporter of digital printing equipment. Additionally, the global demand for personalized apparel and home textiles is a key growth driver. Digital printing enables the creation of unique, on-demand designs, a trend further fueled by the rise of global e-commerce platforms.

Japan Market Trends

Digital textile printing aligns with Japan’s growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices, as it reduces waste and supports the use of water-based inks, making it a more sustainable alternative to traditional methods. Japan's high urbanization rate, advanced infrastructure, and strong commitment to research and development create an ideal environment for the market to grow and innovate.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in the Digital Textile Printing Market?

North America is expected to experience the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Consumers in the region, especially millennials, are increasingly seeking unique and personalized products, from apparel to home décor. Digital printing supports this trend by enabling on-demand production of customized and small-batch items, reducing the financial risks associated with excess inventory. Additionally, supply chain disruptions and government initiatives promoting domestic manufacturing are encouraging brands to bring textile production closer to home. The flexibility and speed of digital printing make it an ideal solution for localized manufacturing strategies.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. digital textile printing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demand for sustainability, customization, and flexible production models such as direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses. Innovations in inkjet technology, offering faster speeds and improved durability, are narrowing the gap between traditional and digital printing methods, while creating new opportunities for short-run, personalized production.

Canada Market Trends

Canadian consumers are increasingly seeking personalized clothing and home textiles featuring unique logos, designs, and messages. Digital textile printing supports this demand through easy customization and efficient short-run production. Canada’s mature e-commerce ecosystem and the rise of fast fashion support on-demand printing models, which rely on the flexibility and speed of digital technology. This enables brands to respond to emerging trends with small-batch, just-in-time manufacturing quickly.

Segment Outlook

Printing Process Insights

The direct-to-fabric (roll-to-roll printing) segment dominated the digital textile printing market in 2024. This is due to its ability to manage high-volume production, its versatility across numerous fabric types, and the increasing need for customization in fashion as well as home décor. It eliminates the costly and time-consuming setup processes associated with traditional methods like screen printing, allowing for faster turnaround times and lower production expenses for short runs and customized orders.

Material Operation Insights

The single pass segment dominated the market with a major revenue share in 2024. This is due to its high speed, which allows faster turnaround times and even efficient mass production, together with high print quality achieved via multiple printheads working simultaneously. The increasing demand for customized products and technological advancements in inks and printers drives the expansion. Additionally, there is a push for more sustainable and eco-friendly printing procedures, for which single-pass technology is better equipped to manage large-scale production. Despite its speed, the technology delivers excellent print quality, making it suitable for mass production while still providing the precision required for high-resolution printing.

Material Insights

The cotton segment dominated the digital textile printing market in 2024. This is due to its excellent moisture absorption, softness, durability, and printability make it ideal for sportswear, fashion, and home décor items. Meanwhile, advances in digital printing technology have increased its appeal, while the use of pigment-driven inks simplifies the printing process by reducing pre- and post-treatment needs.

Cotton is highly receptive to a number of digital printing inks, such as reactive and pigment-based inks, which produce vibrant and durable designs. The rising need for personalized fashion and even custom-designed home goods fuels the demand for digitally printed cotton fabrics. The advancement of new ink formulations and even more efficient printing technologies has driven digital printing on cotton faster and more reliable.

Ink Type Insights

The sublimation segment dominated the market in 2024. This is due to its compatibility with polyester fabrics, which are broadly used in fashion, sportswear, and home décor. This supremacy is also driven by its ability to manufacture vibrant, durable, and even long-lasting prints with excellent wash resistance, meanwhile also being an eco-friendly process that eliminates water use and waste. Sublimation manufactures vibrant, saturated colors that become a permanent part of the fabric, resulting in highly durable, long-lasting prints resistant to fading and washing.

Application Insights

The clothing/apparel segment dominated the digital textile printing market in 2024. This is due to the need for fast fashion, on-demand manufacturing, and mass customization. Consumers increasingly need unique clothing that reflects their personal style. Digital printing makes it easy to manufacture customized items, like T-shirts with personal designs, on demand without the requirement for large inventories. Digital printing is usually more sustainable than conventional methods because it utilizes less water, energy, and even chemicals, and it generates less waste. This aligns with the growing consumer and industry goals for more eco-friendly production.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Market

On October 16, 2025, Kornit Digital Ltd. announced that it is ready to join over 40 customers and partners at PRINTING United Expo 2025 in Orlando, highlighting innovators reshaping digital apparel and textile production. From October 22–24 at booth 5270, Kornit is set to host discussions on customer success stories and how it's enabling growth and agility in on-demand manufacturing. Attendees can connect directly with users who’ve successfully transformed their operations through digital textile solutions.

In February 2025, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the "Tx330-1800" and "Tx330-1800B" direct-to-textile inkjet printers for the apparel and textile market, offering high image quality with minimal water usage. The Tx330-1800 makes its global debut at JAPAN SHOP in Tokyo on March 4, 2025, showcasing a versatile, waterless digital printing solution.

Key Players Operating in the Market

Seiko Epson Corporation

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

Electronics for Imaging

Roland DG Corporation

Sawgrass Technologies Inc

Spgprints B. V.

Atexco

Durst Phototechnik

Konica Minolta

Ricoh

Colorjet

Brother Industries

Agfa Graphics

Hollanders Printing Solutions



Segments Covered in the Report

By Printing Process

Direct to Fabric (Roll to Roll Printing)

Direct to Garment (DTG)

By Material Operation

Single Pass

Multi Pass

By Material

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

By Ink Type

Sublimation

Pigment

Reactive

Acid

Others



By Application

Clothing/Apparel

Home Décor

Soft Signage

Industrial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



