PierTech Systems Launches the Heli Max Grouted Pile: A Hybrid Breakthrough in High-Capacity Foundations

Chesterfield, MO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PierTech® Systems, a leader in the manufacturing of helical piles, anchors, and foundation repair solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation in deep foundation technology — the Heli Max® Grouted Pile. This patented hybrid pile system is engineered to deliver exceptional load capacity, precision, and safety while maintaining the speed and efficiency of helical pile installation.

The Heli Max® is a pressure-grouted, full-displacement helical pile that combines the advantages of helical piles, micropiles, drilled displacement piles, and driven piles into a single, versatile foundation system. Its innovative design incorporates a displacement cone and dual-grouting module to create a sealed grout column that reinforces the interface between steel, grout, and soil, dramatically enhancing both compressive and tensile performance.

Unlike traditional high-capacity foundations that require large cranes, concrete trucks, or deep drilling rigs, the Heli Max® installs with a conventional excavator and produces no spoils, low vibration, and minimal noise. This system allows pressure grouting along the pile shaft and lead section simultaneously, or as a controlled post-grouting operation. Its one-way check valve and displacement cone maintain grout pressure during curing, ensuring a consistent, defect-free grout column.

The result is a foundation solution that delivers higher lateral capacity, greater buckling resistance, and faster installation than conventional auger cast or drilled displacement systems. "The Heli Max® Grouted Pile represents a major advancement in hybrid foundation design," says Michael Wilkis, Director of Engineering at PierTech Systems. "It merges the simplicity of helical installation with the strength and performance expected from large-diameter drilled systems — without the cost or disruption."

"PierTech Systems is committed to pioneering solutions that redefine industry standards," says Mark Roskowske, CEO of PierTech Systems. "The Heli Max® Grouted Pile is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in foundation technology."

For more information, visit https://www.piertech.com/products/heli-max-grouted-pile.html.

About PierTech Systems



PierTech® Systems is a leading U.S. manufacturer of helical piles, anchors, and foundation repair solutions for commercial, industrial, utility, and residential construction. With in-house engineering, patented installation systems, and American-made manufacturing, PierTech delivers innovative deep foundation solutions from blueprint to bedrock.

Press inquiries

PierTech Systems

https://www.piertech.com/

Mark Roskowske

mroskowske@piertech.com

866-536-5007

PierTech Systems

600 Trade Center Blvd

Chesterfield, MO 63005

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yq3yQ2nKSao