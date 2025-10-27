Questex’s Fierce Healthcare Launches First Hosted Buyer Program at Fierce Health Payer Summit in Nashville in December

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare today announces its first hosted buyer program, Fierce Health Payer Connect, will take place at Fierce Health Payer Summit December 3-5, 2025 in Nashville, TN.

Fierce Health Payer Connect is an exclusive, hosted-buyer experience connecting senior professionals across health plans, spanning Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial, with top-tier solution providers matched to solve unique challenges via pre-scheduled 15-minute one-to-one meetings. The focused conversations are built to spark innovation, address industry challenges and create meaningful partnerships that shape the future of the health payer ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to offer Fierce Health Payer Connect for the first time at Fierce Health Payer Summit. This program offers strategic connections to solve health payer challenges, support change, address patient needs and drive innovation,” said Jennifer Woods, VP/Market Leader, Life Sciences/Healthcare Events. “Whether attendees are seeking new solutions or offering breakthrough technologies, Fierce Health Payer Connect is where conversations lead to real outcomes.”

Approved buyers attend the conference for free and receive free travel and hotel accommodations. To apply as a buyer, click here. Or to explore sponsorship opportunities, click here.

