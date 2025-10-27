LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

ANTIOCH, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), today announced that members of its senior management will be presenting at the following investor conference :

Gabelli Funds 49th Annual Automotive Symposium November 4, 2025 Las Vegas, Nevada





Materials used during the presentation will be posted to the Company's website: www.lkqcorp.com on the day of the conference.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation ( www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

