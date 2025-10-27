Metabo HPT Launches “Bring Back Shop Class” Campaign to Equip Next Generation for the Trades

BRASELTON, Ga., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America faces a growing shortage of skilled labor, power tool manufacturer Metabo HPT, a KOKI Group brand, is stepping up with “Bring Back Shop Class,” a purpose-driven campaign championing hands-on learning and career pathways in the skilled trades, supported by new data from a national survey. In partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, the initiative calls for restoring shop class as a core pillar of public education while providing training, mentorship, and tools to help prepare students for successful high-demand, skilled roles.



The “Bring Back Shop Class” Survey — conducted online in the U.S. by Ipsos on behalf of Metabo HPT with a nationally representative sample of 1,016 adults — underscores the need for skills-based education and career pathways in the trades.

Hands-on learning needed in schools : 97% of respondents say it is important for high schools to bring back shop class or similar programs, with half ( 50% ) saying it is extremely important, nearly one-third ( 31% ) saying it is very important and 16% saying it is somewhat important.

: of respondents say it is important for high schools to bring back shop class or similar programs, with half ( ) saying it is extremely important, nearly one-third ( ) saying it is very important and saying it is somewhat important. Majority would encourage skilled trades: If advising a high school student today, most ( 78% ) would encourage a skilled trade career.

If advising a high school student today, most ( ) would encourage a skilled trade career. Challenges remain for students : 62% cite pressure to attend a four-year college, 60% note social stigma, and 58% point to lack of exposure in high school as potential reasons young people avoid trades.

: cite pressure to attend a four-year college, note social stigma, and point to lack of exposure in high school as potential reasons young people avoid trades. Trades seen as AI-resistant: Nearly two-thirds (61%) believe careers such as electricians, plumbers, and carpenters are more secure from automation and AI disruption over the next decade than white-collar office careers (16%).





These findings illustrate both strong public support for trades and the barriers students face in pursuing them.

“Metabo HPT supports and celebrates our great tradespeople and their craftsmanship,” said Bill Wyman, Chief Marketing Officer, KOKI Group. “For too long, college has been framed as the primary route to a successful career. ‘Bring Back Shop Class’ highlights the need for students to have a real-world path to build their future in the trades. Through our partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, we’re helping make that opportunity a reality for the next generation of builders.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Building Futures: Partnership with the Shop Class Foundation

The campaign is powered by a new partnership with the Shop Class Foundation, a nonprofit that immerses students in framing, electrical, plumbing, and finishing as they collaborate on a fully functional tiny build each school year — gaining practical skills, confidence, and a pathway to the trades.

In high school, Shop Class Foundation co-founder Jeff Gibson knew college wasn’t the route for him. Fortunately, his school offered another path: shop class. Today, he runs a multi-state, high-end construction company and is working to give students the same opportunity he had. “Give students the right tools and guidance, and they can build anything,” said Gibson. “With Metabo HPT’s support, we’ve been able to expand our reach by 300% this year, giving more students access to real-world, hands-on learning. We’re not just teaching trade skills, we’re opening doors to meaningful careers and a future our students can be proud of.”

One graduate, Daniel Monfort, discovered a passion for electrical work through the program and is now in training to be an electrician. “I’ve always loved building with my hands, but I was unsure about my career options. Thanks to the Shop Class Foundation, I found my path,” said Monfort. “Their training gave me the skills to do what I love and build a career that makes a real impact in my community.”

As part of the partnership, Metabo HPT will sponsor the build of a mobile shop class throughout the school year, providing materials, education, and professional-grade tools. Students meet for an hour each weekday for mentorship and hands-on instruction in construction techniques and tool safety, collaborating over 34 weeks to complete the project by May 2026.

“Shop Class: Undercover” Short Film Brings the Message to Life

Monfort’s story takes center stage in “Shop Class: Undercover," a hidden-camera short film in partnership with agency Team One that launches Metabo HPT’s national “Bring Back Shop Class” awareness campaign. In the spot, Monfort and an improv actor go undercover in Hollywood-quality makeup to pose as seasoned tradespeople on real construction projects. Their craftsmanship and confidence impress homeowners until a surprising reveal shows the builders are teenagers. The film underscores a powerful truth: when you give young people real training with real tools, you give them a real path to the trades.

“Success isn’t just confined to corner offices, it’s also in the hands that build our communities,” said Jason Stinsmuehlen, Executive Creative Director Team One. “Alongside Metabo HPT, we’re reigniting the role of shop class and sparking a nationwide call to bring it back into public education. We’re challenging the next generation to see trades as they are: vital, opportunity-rich careers worth striving for, in an industry with more than 500,000 high-paying jobs waiting to be filled.”

The three-minute branded film and a 30-second cut-down debut today and will run on Amazon OLV, YouTube, and Meta.

Join the Movement

Metabo HPT’s “Bring Back Shop Class” campaign calls on educators, policymakers, parents, and businesses to support career pathways in the trades. To learn more, get involved, or follow updates on the tiny build and reveal, visit Metabo-HPT.com/BringBackShopClass.

About Metabo HPT

Metabo HPT builds a full line of professional-grade power tools and accessories engineered from a legacy of Japanese innovation and trusted worldwide for precision, durability, and performance. Every Metabo HPT tool is designed to help professionals push further—on the job, in their skills, and in their careers.

Metabo HPT, a KOKI Group brand, makes it possible for tradespeople to take on what’s next with proven tools and unwavering support. Learn more at www.metabo-hpt.com.

About the Shop Class Foundation

The Shop Class Foundation is a nonprofit based in Henderson, Nevada, dedicated to restoring vocational education in schools and empowering students to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Each year, students complete a capstone project by building a fully functional tiny home — equipping them with real-world experience, mentorship, and confidence to enter the workforce. For more information, visit ShopClassFoundation.org.

About Team One

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping brands achieve their highest aspirations in the modern media landscape. With more than 400 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Investment Bank, The RealReal, HKS Architects, Metabo HPT, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc., and Cathay Pacific Airlines. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

Survey Methodology: The study was conducted Oct. 17–19, 2025 by Ipsos using its large-scale, nationwide, online research panel, KnowledgePanel, among a weighted national sample of 1,016 adults 18 or older living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is ±3.2 percentage points, including a design effect of 1.06.

The data for the total sample were weighted to adjust for gender, by age, race/ethnicity, education, Census region, metropolitan status and household income. The demographic benchmarks came from the 2025 March Supplement of the Current Population Survey (CPS).

Gender (Male, Female) by Age (18–29, 30–44, 45-59 and 60+)

Race/Hispanic Ethnicity (White Non-Hispanic, Black Non-Hispanic, Other, Non-Hispanic, Hispanic, 2+ Races, Non-Hispanic)

Education (Less than High School, High School, Some College, Bachelor or higher)

Census Region (Northeast, Midwest, South, West)

Metropolitan status (Metro, non-Metro)

Household Income (Under $25,000, $25,000-$49,999, $50,000-$74,999, $75,000-$99,999, $100,000-$149,999, $150,000+)





