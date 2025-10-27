Only A Day Away – Register Now! Minneapolis C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 11th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on October 28

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Today – Limited Seating! C-suite executives from the Twin Cities seeking fresh insight into how technology drives growth, reinvents the enterprise and elevates leadership impact, are invited to attend HMG Strategy’s highly anticipated 11th Annual Minneapolis CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit tomorrow on October 28. This premier technology event is designed for CIOs, CISOs, CEOs, and technology leaders who want to accelerate career ascent, strengthen their IT leadership skills, and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite.





“It’s more important than ever for top-tier CIOs, CISOs, and senior technology leaders to share knowledge and strategies that will help their organizations innovate and thrive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Through our CIO Conferences and CISO Leadership forums, we provide a trusted platform where executives connect, inspire, and reinvent their approaches to leadership, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. At HMG, our mission is to foster authentic network connections, deliver actionable insight, and help executives build trusted branding for their careers and companies.”

Key topics at the 11th Annual Minneapolis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling for the GenAI-Powered Enterprise

Data-Driven AI—Fueling Innovation and Exploitation in Cybersecurity

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology





Most notably, Kelly Olin, senior vice president, Digital Technology & Data - ERP, Manufacturing & Supply Chain at Cargill, will speak on the role of the Digital Technology & Data team at Cargill, and Ellen Sundra, vice president, Customers at Horizon3.ai, will speak on offensive security strategies.

Other scheduled speakers for the 11th Annual Minneapolis CIO Leadership and Technology Leadership Summit include:

Brad Abbott, Senior Director Information Security - CISO, Medica

Robin Brown, Senior Vice President, IT, Cirrus Aircraft

Andrea Ciccolini, Chief Information and Transformation Officer, Amplifon Corp.

Ben Davis, Executive Vice President, IT, Cambria

Kathryn Freytag, Vice President & CIO, Yamaha Motor Corp.

Ryan Gilligan, Partner, JM Search

Paul Hershberger, Cybersecurity Executive, GLG Member

Steven John, Faculty Member IANS Research, IANS

Tammylynne Jonas, Global CIO, Donaldson

Harold Knutson, Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates LLC

Aimee Martin, CISO, DRC

Tony Peleska, CIO and Head of Digital Transformation, Kraus-Anderson

Michael Rogers, CISO / Director Information Security and Compliance, Hormel Foods

Tim Rolfing, Vice President Technology, Satellite Industries and Satellite Shelters

Kathryn Schoenrock, Executive Vice President & CIO, Graco

Rob Seifert, Senior Director, Cloud ERP, SAP

Dee Thibodeau, CEO, Charter Solutions Inc.

Tina Thousand, CIO, All Surfaces

Mark Vaupel, Vice President of IT Services, Hormel Foods

Param Vig, CISO, Solventum

Mike Westhouse, Director of Data Science, Engineering & Product Ops, The Toro Company

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Minneapolis-area executives with the HMG Strategy 2025–2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards, recognizing CIOs, CISOs, and technology leaders who are reshaping their organizations and industries.

The event will be held at the Interlachen Country Club, 6200 Interlachen Blvd., Edina, MN, 55436.

Valued Partners so far for the 11th Annual Minneapolis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Presenting Partner: Nutanix

Platinum Partners: Horizon3.ai, SAP

Gold Partners: Movate, Ping Identity, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium

Supporting Partner: MentorMate

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Registration for the 11th Annual Minneapolis CIO Summit and C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is now open.

In addition to this CIO event, HMG Strategy has opened registration for five other CIO Summits and CIO conferences across the United States and Canada in 2025.

