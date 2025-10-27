Flexible Packaging Association Releases 2025 Economic Impact Report

Annapolis, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) released its 2025 Economic Impact of the U.S. Flexible Packaging Industry report, prepared by John Dunham & Associates, with new analysis underscoring the industry’s substantial role in fueling the U.S. economy. According to the report, the flexible packaging industry drives $151.4 billion in total economic output and supports nearly 400,000 American jobs across all 528 sectors of the U.S. economy.







“Flexible packaging is one of those industries that most people never think about, but can’t live without,” said Dan Felton, President & CEO of the Flexible Packaging Association. “From food and medicine to critical household goods, flexible packaging keeps products protected, extends shelf life, and helps reduce waste. This report shows just how vital our sector is, supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs and strengthening local economies in every state.”







By the Numbers – The Industry’s National Footprint

$151.4 billion in total U.S. economic output (≈0.5% of GDP)

398,780 total jobs supported nationwide

98,420 direct jobs in packaging manufacturing

155,520 supplier jobs

144,840 induced jobs







$33.46 billion in wages and benefits

$8.7 billion from direct employment

$14.7 billion from suppliers

$10 billion from induced impacts

$13.35 billion in federal, state, and local taxes generated







Flexible packaging—used in products such as pouches, wraps, and films—plays a vital role across manufacturing, food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods. Its lightweight, resource-efficient design reduces transportation costs, extends shelf life, and minimizes material use, making it one of the fastest-growing and most sustainable packaging segments in the U.S. Beyond production, flexible packaging generates a powerful ripple effect across the economy—supporting raw material suppliers, logistics, design, finance, and professional services in every state. The 2025 study quantifies these connections, illustrating the industry’s broad economic influence from the factory floor to the national level.

“The flexible packaging sector doesn’t just produce packages—it produces opportunity,” Felton added. “As our members continue to invest in new materials, technologies, and recycling innovations, the economic and environmental value of flexible packaging will only continue to grow.”

The full 2025 Economic Impact of the U.S. Flexible Packaging Industry report, including national, state, and congressional district level data, is available for download at www.flexpack.org/economic-impact.







