Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (in Liquidation) (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (in Liquidation) (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement on 22 October 2025 in respect of the Company and the Fund, the Board announces that Messer’s Michael Phair, Dean Orrico and Andrew Zychowski, resigned from their positions on the boards of the Company and the Fund on 22 October 2025.

Enquiries:

Liquidators

S A Gardner and R P Barker from Ernst & Young LLP

MCT@parthenon.ey.com

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01481 700 000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

