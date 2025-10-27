Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (in Liquidation) (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (in Liquidation) (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
Directorate Change
Further to the announcement on 22 October 2025 in respect of the Company and the Fund, the Board announces that Messer’s Michael Phair, Dean Orrico and Andrew Zychowski, resigned from their positions on the boards of the Company and the Fund on 22 October 2025.
Enquiries:
Liquidators
S A Gardner and R P Barker from Ernst & Young LLP
MCT@parthenon.ey.com
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01481 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
END OF ANNOUNCEMENT