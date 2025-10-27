Construction Equipment Rental Industry Report 2025-2030: How Electrification and Telematics Drive New Competitive Landscapes in Equipment Rental

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Equipment Rental Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In an era of rapid technological advancements and shifting market dynamics, the Construction Equipment Rental Market is poised for significant evolution. Growing from USD 161.34 billion in 2024 to USD 170.68 billion in 2025, this market is projected to reach USD 228.30 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.95%. The landscape is being redefined by fleet economics, regulatory influences, and digital innovation, transforming customer expectations and operator economics.
As infrastructure projects and urban developments continue to expand, demand patterns are shifting towards flexible equipment solutions. Increasing regulatory pressure and total cost of ownership considerations are driving interest in low-emission powertrains and comprehensive rental solutions. The interplay between sustainability initiatives, data-driven fleet optimization, and emerging business models will influence rental firms' ability to maximize margins and enhance customer satisfaction.
Technological and Business Model Transformation
Technological innovation is a key catalyst for change in the equipment rental industry. Electrification, telematics, and automation are reshaping operations by offering new possibilities for efficiencies and customer value. Autonomous capabilities, along with digital marketplaces, are introducing new operational standards and competitive channels. For decision-makers, these shifts provide platforms for strategic planning and risk mitigation, helping navigate the complexities of emerging market needs.
Segmentation Insights
Understanding the distinct characteristics of equipment classes, rental durations, powertrains, and application needs is crucial for forming profitable strategies. Equipment classes such as aerial work platforms and earth-moving machinery have specific demand drivers and usage patterns. Strategic segmentation in rental models, including long-term, short-term, and hybrid powertrains, is essential for aligning with customer priorities and optimizing fleet utilization. This detailed segmentation informs fleet and service strategy decisions, allowing firms to secure a competitive edge.
Regional Dynamics
The diverse operational environments across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific necessitate regionally tailored approaches. Regulatory compliance, local competition, and distinctive demand drivers in each region impact market strategies significantly. Achieving competitive advantage involves adapting fleet composition and service models in alignment with regional conditions, providing entry strategies into varied markets.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The intersection of digital innovation and regulatory pressures is a driving force behind the growing demand for full-service, low-emission rental solutions.
- Technological advancements in autonomous capabilities and electrification present opportunities for firms to enhance service tiers and competitive advantage.
- Precise segmentation and analysis are essential for aligning fleet strategy with regional demand nuances and shifting procurement models.
Tariff Implications
The 2025 tariff landscape in the United States has profound implications for procurement strategies and fleet management. Increased costs of imported equipment necessitate reevaluation of sourcing methods and asset lifecycle strategies. Resilience in supply chain structure and agile procurement planning are critical for maintaining operational efficiency and price competitiveness.
Strategic Priorities
Rental operators must invest in electrification initiatives, telematics expansion, and strategic partnerships. Workforce development focused on new technologies and sustainability adaptation is crucial to meeting evolving customer needs. Streamlined procurement resilience through diversified supplier relationships and scenario planning ensures protection against economic fluctuations. These strategic actions enable market participants to identify opportunities and mitigate emerging risks effectively.
Research Methodology
This report leverages a mixed-methods research approach, including primary interviews, depot audits, and quantitative analyses, ensuring reliable insights. The combination of primary and secondary data sources provides robust conclusions and informs successful market entry and competitive strategies.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$170.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$228.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Emergence of operator training and certification bundles integrated into rental agreements to improve safety and productivity
5.2. Rising adoption of refurbishment, remanufacturing and circular economy programs to extend rental asset lifecycles
5.3. Stricter emissions and noise compliance driving demand for Tier 4/Stage V certified rental fleets and retrofits
5.4. Adoption of flexible subscription pricing models boosting rental market competitiveness
5.5. AI-powered predictive maintenance platforms reshape rental machinery uptime and operational cost models
5.6. Integration of advanced safety sensors in rental equipment to reduce jobsite accidents
5.7. Emergence of peer-to-peer equipment sharing platforms disrupting traditional rental
5.8. Shift toward short-term rental models driven by project-based construction cycles
5.9. Growing demand for electric and hybrid equipment rental amid sustainability mandates globally
5.10. Growth of specialized heavy lifting and high-reach rentals to support large infrastructure and bridge projects
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Equipment Type
8.1. Aerial Work Platforms
8.1.1. Boom Lifts
8.1.2. Scissor Lifts
8.2. Concrete & Road Construction Machinery
8.2.1. Concrete Mixers
8.2.2. Concrete Paver
8.2.3. Concrete Pump
8.3. Earth Moving Machinery
8.3.1. Backhoes
8.3.2. Bulldozers
8.3.3. Excavators
8.3.4. Skid Steer Loader
8.4. Earth-Compacting Equipment
8.4.1. Plate Tampers
8.4.2. Pneumatic Rollers
8.4.3. Road Rollers
8.5. Material Handling Machinery
8.5.1. Cranes
8.5.2. Telehandlers
9. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Rental Duration
9.1. Long-Term Duration
9.1.1. Annually
9.1.2. Monthly
9.2. Short-Term Duration
9.2.1. Daily
9.2.2. Weekly
10. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Power Source
10.1. Diesel
10.2. Electric
10.3. Gasoline
10.4. Hybrid
11. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Operation
11.1. Autonomous
11.2. Manual
12. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Rental Model
12.1. Equipment Only
12.2. Full Service
12.3. Rent To Own
13. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Application
13.1. Commercial Construction
13.1.1. Office Spaces
13.1.2. Retail Buildings
13.2. Industrial Construction
13.2.1. Manufacturing Plants
13.2.2. Warehouses
13.3. Infrastructure Development
13.3.1. Bridge Construction
13.3.2. Road Construction
13.3.3. Tunnel Construction
13.4. Residential Construction
14. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Region
14.1. Americas
14.1.1. North America
14.1.2. Latin America
14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
14.2.1. Europe
14.2.2. Middle East
14.2.3. Africa
14.3. Asia-Pacific
15. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Group
15.1. ASEAN
15.2. GCC
15.3. European Union
15.4. BRICS
15.5. G7
15.6. NATO
16. Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Country
16.1. United States
16.2. Canada
16.3. Mexico
16.4. Brazil
16.5. United Kingdom
16.6. Germany
16.7. France
16.8. Russia
16.9. Italy
16.10. Spain
16.11. China
16.12. India
16.13. Japan
16.14. Australia
16.15. South Korea
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis
17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
17.3. Competitive Analysis
The key companies profiled in this Construction Equipment Rental market report include:
- Caterpillar Inc.
- AB Volvo
- ABC Infra Equipment PVT. LTD.
- Ashtead Group PLC
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc.
- Doggett Equipment Services Group
- Gemini Equipment and Rentals Private Limited
- Herc Holdings Inc.
- Industrial Supplies Development Co. Ltd.
- Kanamoto Co., Ltd.
- Maxim Crane Works, L.P.
- Nishio Rent All Co., Ltd.
- Sanghvi Movers Limited
- TAIYOKENKI RENTAL CO., LTD.
- TVH Equipment N.V.
- United Rentals, Inc.
- Zahid Group
- AKTIO Holdings Corporation
- Emeco Holdings Limited
- ITOCHU Corporation
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Finning International Inc.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Boels Verhuur B.V.
- Kiloutou Group
- Sarens Bestuur N.V.
- LOXAM GROUP
